An AI podcast clip generator turns long episodes into short, shareable clips in minutes. Upload your recording, let AI find the best moments, and get captioned clips ready to post anywhere.
AI-powered clip maker to transform podcasts
AI-powered highlight detection for short clips
Skip hours of scrubbing through a timeline. HeyGen's Video Agent and advanced AI technology analyzes your podcast, reads speech and pacing, and the clip generator identifies the strongest moments of your podcast using AI. You get share-ready clips from parts of your podcast, each a complete video highlight.
Caption and transcription to captivate viewers
Most social clips play on mute, so on-screen text is what keeps viewers watching. Accurate transcription turns speech into auto-timed captions in the AI Studio editor, and the built-in subtitle generator lets you restyle fonts, colors, and layout to captivate viewers on any social media platform.
Video editing features for scroll-stopping clips
Stop re-recording a take to fix a few stumbles. With one click, AI-powered Speech Cleanup removes filler words, pauses, false starts, and retakes, then HeyGen's AI video editor stitches segments with invisible transitions. The result is a high-quality, flawless take with no jump cuts.
Audiogram, reel, and short-form video clips
A widescreen clip dies in a vertical feed. Each clip is auto-reframed into short-form video with a reel generator for instagram reels, shorts for tiktok, and square posts, plus an audiogram for audio or video shows. One upload looks native across major video platforms.
Transform podcast audio into 175+ languages
One podcast can reach far beyond its first audience. Transform any clip into 175+ languages with accurate lip-sync and voice cloning that keeps your tone, or run audio-only AI dubbing for a faster turnaround. Publish high-quality video content to every market and attract new listeners without re-recording.
Podcast clip ideas and use cases
Editing a long-form episode by hand drains a full day. Repurpose each podcast episode in minutes and turn podcast episodes into engaging podcast clips ready for youtube shorts, keeping a steady posting schedule across every show.
Feeding every channel is relentless. Create social media clips from one interview, post scroll-stopping clips, and create viral clips across social media, then queue them as tiktok video posts to fill your feed.
Long lectures and episodes lose listeners fast. Convert your podcast into bite-sized podcast snippets, transform a recorded session into a short educational video, and give your audience focused clips to revisit anytime.
Buyers rarely watch a full webinar or video podcast. Clip the moment a feature lands, pair it with a product demo video, and share media clips for your podcast across email, ads, and landing pages.
Client requests pile up faster than editors deliver. This clip maker generates polished clips from each recording, lets teams choose from a variety of layouts and brand kits, and plugs them into marketing videos for every account.
Few employees rewatch an hour-long all-hands meeting. Turn your podcast and those episodes into shareable clips, fold them into a training video library, and keep distributed teams aligned in minutes.
How an AI podcast clip generator works
Go from a full podcast recording to polished, ready-to-post clips in four simple steps, with no manual editing required.
Upload your full podcast in video or audio form. The system transcribes it for clip selection.
AI scans the full episode, analyzes speech and pacing, and surfaces the strongest moments as clips.
Speech Cleanup removes filler words, pauses, and false starts, then captions are added for you.
Export each clip in vertical, square, or widescreen format, ready to post on any social channel.
Yes. Speech Cleanup detects filler words, long pauses, false starts, and retakes, then uses invisible transitions to bridge the gaps effortlessly. HeyGen's video editing features let you review each edit, so the final clip sounds smooth and looks like a clean single take.
No. You can create podcast clips from an existing recording, or produce a faceless video version with captions, b-roll, and AI visuals. With 1,100+ avatars and Avatar IV, you can create content without a camera and keep posting even on weeks you never film.
Yes. Upload your podcast audio and the system turns each highlight into a video clip or audiogram with captions and visuals. You can add narration with AI voice Cloning that matches your voice from 300+ options, so an audio-first show still produces a polished video file.
Yes. HeyGen supports 175+ languages, so you can clip one recording and localize it with accurate AI lip Sync and preserved voice tone. It is a fast way to expand your podcast's reach and attract new listeners worldwide without re-recording.
Most clipping apps stop at trimming. Beyond highlights, you get Speech Cleanup, branded captions, avatars, and translation in one text to video platform used by OpenAI, Shopify, and HubSpot. It helps you streamline your podcast production process and maximize your podcast's output.
Yes, HeyGen offers a free plan with no credit card needed, so you can try it free and make a free podcast clip to test the format. Paid plans from $24 per month unlock longer episodes, more clips, and full access to the AI video generator.
Yes. Apply your logo, colors, fonts, and intro and outro with brand kits to create captivating content that matches your show. You can even swap a presenter's look with AI face swap to keep visuals consistent across a series, from the first clip to the last.
Yes. The tool works with any long recording, including webinars, interviews, and screen shares. Paste a link or upload a file, add a branded intro using a script to video flow, then turn your talk into short, captioned clips for any channel.
Upload your recording and HeyGen surfaces the highlights, so you can create engaging podcast clips and produce clips for instagram in minutes. Add captions and branding in the AI Studio editor, then publish podcast clips effortlessly without any manual editing.
Explore more AI-powered tools
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Transform long podcast episodes into captioned, social-ready clips with AI.