Turn scripts, articles, or live updates into polished news videos with HeyGen’s advanced AI video generator. Our AI news generator automates narration, scene assembly, timing, and captions so you can publish timely news content without needing studios or large crews. Produce consistent, on-brand broadcasts that scale easily.
Try our free image-to-video generator
Turn short bulletins, wire updates, or alerts into formatted video segments, ready for web and social distribution.
Automate daily summaries from scripts or feeds, then publish consistent, branded briefings across channels.
Produce localized news videos with regional voices and captions to serve community audiences using AI-generated content, without sending crews.
Publish company announcements, leadership updates, and policy briefings as narrated videos for employees and stakeholders.
Create vertical-specific reports, such as sports recaps, finance updates, or tech briefs, with templates tuned to each beat.
Translate and re-render videos for international audiences with matched voice styles and synchronized captions.
Why Choose HeyGen for AI News Production
HeyGen is designed for newsrooms, agencies, and creators who need to publish accurate, professional news at speed. We combine natural-sounding voice synthesis, automated scene selection, and fast localisation to keep your audience informed and engaged.
Generate broadcast-ready segments with professional pacing, lower-third graphics, and smooth scene transitions using our AI news video generator. HeyGen gives your news content a refined, studio-quality look, so you can focus on reporting the story.
Create videos instantly from text-to-video tools, URLs, or feeds, and publish updates across platforms within minutes. HeyGen scales to support fast-paced workflows, so you never miss a story window.
Translate scripts, create natural-sounding voiceovers, and sync captions for multiple regions with the video translator feature. HeyGen helps news teams expand their reach while preserving tone and clarity.
Automated script-to-scene conversion
Paste a script or a news article URL, and HeyGen will break it into scenes, suggest visuals and timing, and prepare a draft you can preview instantly. This cuts down manual editing and speeds up production.
Natural, multilingual voice-overs
Choose from expressive AI voices across many languages and accents, or clone a brand voice for consistent delivery. Voice pacing and emotion are tuned to a news style for clear, credible narration.
Customisable news templates and graphics
Apply ready-made newsroom layouts, lower thirds, tickers, and headline overlays using our free AI news tools. Templates keep every story on-brand while you tweak colour and text quickly.
Fast localisation and captioning
Automatically translate scripts, recreate voiceovers, and generate accurate captions for every language. HeyGen preserves scene timing so translated versions stay ready for broadcast.
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image-to-video platform available today.
How to Use the AI News Generator
A simple, repeatable workflow takes you from script to published video.
Paste text, upload a document, or link a news article to get started. HeyGen analyses the tone and structure, and drafts an initial video.
Pick a news voice, choose a template, and set the aspect ratio for web, mobile, or TV. Adjust headline graphics and on-screen elements.
Preview the generated draft, swap visuals, tweak the copy, or adjust the pacing. Small edits regenerate quickly so you can stay on schedule.
Create localised variants, export MP4s, or generate share links and embeds for social, web, and broadcast workflows.
An AI news generator converts written news scripts or articles into finished videos with narration, visuals, captions, and news graphics, using automated workflows instead of full studio production.
Yes, HeyGen can process short scripts or input content quickly, generate a draft, and export a publish-ready video within minutes, helping you respond swiftly to breaking stories.
HeyGen supports a wide range of major languages and regional accents. Choose the voice that best suits your audience, and generate localised versions automatically.
No, you can rely on HeyGen’s natural-sounding voice synthesis or clone a permitted voice for consistent delivery, with no studio or on-camera talent required.
Yes, you can upload logos, set brand colours and fonts, and save templates so every segment matches your visual identity across stories.
Captions are highly accurate for clear audio, and you can edit them before export. HeyGen supports multiple caption styles and placement options.
HeyGen suggests stock visuals and b-roll based on script keywords, and you can replace them or upload your own footage to suit your reporting needs.
You are responsible for verifying facts and ensuring legal clearance. HeyGen provides tools for secure production and content control, but editorial review continues to be essential.
Explore more AI-powered tools
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Turn your ideas into polished, professional videos with AI.