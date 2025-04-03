AI News Generator for Studio-Ready Broadcast Videos

Turn scripts, articles, or live updates into polished news videos with HeyGen’s advanced AI video generator. Our AI news generator automates narration, scene assembly, timing, and captions so you can publish timely news content without needing studios or large crews. Produce consistent, on-brand broadcasts that scale easily.

12,55,65,650Videos generated
9,97,15,641Avatars generated
1,72,64,468Videos translated
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Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

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Breaking news segments

Breaking news segments

Turn short bulletins, wire updates, or alerts into formatted video segments, ready for web and social distribution.

Daily news round-ups

Daily news round-ups

Automate daily summaries from scripts or feeds, then publish consistent, branded briefings across channels.

Local news and neighbourhood updates

Local news and neighbourhood updates

Produce localized news videos with regional voices and captions to serve community audiences using AI-generated content, without sending crews.

Corporate and internal updates

Corporate and internal updates

Publish company announcements, leadership updates, and policy briefings as narrated videos for employees and stakeholders.

Niche and vertical reporting

Niche and vertical reporting

Create vertical-specific reports, such as sports recaps, finance updates, or tech briefs, with templates tuned to each beat.

Multilingual broadcasts

Multilingual broadcasts

Translate and re-render videos for international audiences with matched voice styles and synchronized captions.

Why Choose HeyGen for AI News Production

HeyGen is designed for newsrooms, agencies, and creators who need to publish accurate, professional news at speed. We combine natural-sounding voice synthesis, automated scene selection, and fast localisation to keep your audience informed and engaged.

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Studio-quality video without the studio setup

Generate broadcast-ready segments with professional pacing, lower-third graphics, and smooth scene transitions using our AI news video generator. HeyGen gives your news content a refined, studio-quality look, so you can focus on reporting the story.

Fast-breaking news and continuous updates

Create videos instantly from text-to-video tools, URLs, or feeds, and publish updates across platforms within minutes. HeyGen scales to support fast-paced workflows, so you never miss a story window.

Global reach with multilingual support

Translate scripts, create natural-sounding voiceovers, and sync captions for multiple regions with the video translator feature. HeyGen helps news teams expand their reach while preserving tone and clarity.

Automated script-to-scene conversion

Paste a script or a news article URL, and HeyGen will break it into scenes, suggest visuals and timing, and prepare a draft you can preview instantly. This cuts down manual editing and speeds up production.

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Natural, multilingual voice-overs

Choose from expressive AI voices across many languages and accents, or clone a brand voice for consistent delivery. Voice pacing and emotion are tuned to a news style for clear, credible narration.

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Customisable news templates and graphics

Apply ready-made newsroom layouts, lower thirds, tickers, and headline overlays using our free AI news tools. Templates keep every story on-brand while you tweak colour and text quickly.

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Customizable news templates

Fast localisation and captioning

Automatically translate scripts, recreate voiceovers, and generate accurate captions for every language. HeyGen preserves scene timing so translated versions stay ready for broadcast.

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Trusted by 1,00,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image-to-video platform available today.

Miro
"It has enabled our writers to bring the same level of creativity to the process that I have when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
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Vision Creative Labs
"The magical moment for me was when we had a film that I had been doing every week. Suddenly, we realised I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-founder
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Workday
"What I appreciate about HeyGen is that I no longer have to turn down projects. It feels as if we have expanded our team. We can achieve much more with the resources we already have."

Justin Meisinger, Programme Manager
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1,300+ reviews
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How it works

How to Use the AI News Generator

A simple, repeatable workflow takes you from script to published video.

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Step 1

Add your script, article, or URL

Paste text, upload a document, or link a news article to get started. HeyGen analyses the tone and structure, and drafts an initial video.

Step 2

Choose voice, style, and layout

Pick a news voice, choose a template, and set the aspect ratio for web, mobile, or TV. Adjust headline graphics and on-screen elements.

Step 3

Review and refine

Preview the generated draft, swap visuals, tweak the copy, or adjust the pacing. Small edits regenerate quickly so you can stay on schedule.

Step 4

Translate, export, and publish

Create localised variants, export MP4s, or generate share links and embeds for social, web, and broadcast workflows.

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is an AI news generator?

An AI news generator converts written news scripts or articles into finished videos with narration, visuals, captions, and news graphics, using automated workflows instead of full studio production.

Can HeyGen create live breaking news videos?

Yes, HeyGen can process short scripts or input content quickly, generate a draft, and export a publish-ready video within minutes, helping you respond swiftly to breaking stories.

Which languages and accents do you support?

HeyGen supports a wide range of major languages and regional accents. Choose the voice that best suits your audience, and generate localised versions automatically.

Do I need to record voice-overs or hire presenters?

No, you can rely on HeyGen’s natural-sounding voice synthesis or clone a permitted voice for consistent delivery, with no studio or on-camera talent required.

Can I customise the news templates with my outlet’s branding?

Yes, you can upload logos, set brand colours and fonts, and save templates so every segment matches your visual identity across stories.

How accurate are the automatically generated captions?

Captions are highly accurate for clear audio, and you can edit them before export. HeyGen supports multiple caption styles and placement options.

Can HeyGen automatically source visuals?

HeyGen suggests stock visuals and b-roll based on script keywords, and you can replace them or upload your own footage to suit your reporting needs.

Is the content generated by the AI news article generator compliant and safe to publish?

You are responsible for verifying facts and ensuring legal clearance. HeyGen provides tools for secure production and content control, but editorial review continues to be essential.

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