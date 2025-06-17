Create beautiful, share-ready video invitations from scripts, images, or event links using HeyGen’s free AI invitation maker. Paste your event copy, choose a visual style, and instantly generate polished invites with animated scenes, voice-over, captions, and export-ready formats, no cameras or editing required.
Try our free image-to-video generator
Generate elegant, animated wedding invites that highlight names, dates, venue details, and RSVP links. Localize versions for guests in different languages and produce both short teaser clips and full announcement videos.
Convert agendas, speaker bios, and registration links into professional video invites for partners or internal teams. Apply corporate templates and export versions for email, intranet, and LinkedIn campaigns.
Create playful birthday, housewarming, or holiday video invites with themed motion, music, and instant share links—perfect for group chats and social posts.
Design persuasive video invitations that explain purpose, schedule, and donation options. Produce tailored versions for partner segments and track engagement after distribution using AI.
Send cinematic launch invites that include teaser visuals, event run-of-show, and RSVP CTAs. Regenerate updates as details evolve without re-shoots.
Use guest name variables or uploaded photos to produce individualized video invites at scale. HeyGen helps craft a personal touch while automating mass personalization for creating invitations.
Why HeyGen is the Best AI Invitation Creator
HeyGen converts invitation copy into complete AI-generated invitation videos with production-quality visuals, intelligent timing, and multilingual delivery. Teams produce consistent, on-brand invites quickly, localise them with ease, and scale invitations for guests, partners, and attendees with minimal effort.
Turn your event details into a finished video in minutes. HeyGen automates scene sequencing, animation, and timing so you can focus on the message rather than the production.
Apply brand colours, fonts, logos, and templates. Edit scenes, swap assets, or tweak copy while maintaining a consistent identity across every invite and format.
Translate event copy and regenerate videos in additional languages with voiceovers and subtitled captions. HeyGen’s video translator recreates timing and pacing for natural delivery in your invitation using AI.
Script-led scene composition and timing
Paste your invitation text or upload a guest list and HeyGen builds a scene-by-scene video that follows your copy. The engine identifies headings, RSVP details, and schedule blocks to create clear, readable scenes with smooth transitions, animated text, and visual emphasis on key details. Use Image to video conversion to enhance your online invitation experience. Use inputs to convert photos into animated backdrops and keep scenes visually consistent across versions.
Animated design system with brand controls
Choose from curated templates or fully customise colour palettes, typography, motion curves, and lower thirds. HeyGen’s design engine automatically applies your brand kit to every invite, preserves legibility on small screens, and ensures motion and pacing match the event tone—formal, playful, or cinematic.
Natural voiceovers, music, and lip-sync support
Add studio-quality AI voiceovers in dozens of languages, choose background music that suits the mood, and use voice cloning for personalised messages. When you feature an on-screen presenter or avatar, HeyGen applies precise lip sync so spoken invites match the generated movement seamlessly.
Platform-optimised exports and automation
Render invites as MP4s, vertical Shorts, or GIFs that are ready for messaging apps, social media, email, or event pages using a customisable design. Use bulk generation or the API to create hundreds of personalised invites from a spreadsheet and automate delivery with webhooks and cloud storage integrations.
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image-to-video platform available today.
How to Use the AI Invitation Creator
Create AI-generated invitation videos in four simple steps—from script to share-ready video.
Add names, date, time, location, RSVP link, and any notes. HeyGen parses the text, identifies the key details, and prepares a st
Select a customisable template, colour scheme, and background music for your invitations. Choose a voice for announcements or upload a short clip to create a custom voice clone.
Edit text, replace images, or add guest variables for personalised versions. Adjust timing, motion intensity, or caption styles with simple controls.
Render optimised files for social, email, and event pages using a free invitation maker. Use batch mode or the API to create thousands of personalised invites and trigger delivery via webhooks or integrations.
An AI invitation maker converts your event copy, images, or links into a fully produced video using generative visuals, motion design, voiceovers, and timing automation. Unlike static template editors, HeyGen builds animated scenes, applies automated pacing, and produces share-ready video formats without manual keyframing or complex editing.
Yes. HeyGen supports brand kits that automatically apply colours, fonts, logos, and layout rules across every invite. You can fine-tune motion curves, subtitle styles, and scene composition to ensure every version aligns with your brand standards.
Upload a spreadsheet with guest variables—names, photo links, or salutations—and HeyGen generates individualised invites in batch. Each file can include a personalised voice line or image, enabling scalable, personal outreach without manual editing.
Yes. Use the built-in free AI invitation generator to streamline your design process.video translator to create localised versions. HeyGen translates script text, generates natural-sounding voiceovers, and times captions and lip sync to the translated audio so that messages land naturally for international guests.
You can upload licensed tracks or choose from HeyGen’s library of cleared music. The engine matches the music to the pacing and can automatically adjust edits to sync with musical cues for a more polished result.
Export MP4 files optimised for email, social media, or event pages, vertical reels for Instagram and TikTok, or looped GIFs for quick messaging. Presets ensure the correct aspect ratios, bitrates, and subtitle embedding for each destination.
Most invitation videos are generated within a few minutes, depending on their length and complexity. Batch generation timelines scale with volume, and APIs and webhooks support asynchronous delivery for large catalogues.
You retain full ownership of all generated invites. HeyGen stores and transmits data securely with enterprise-grade controls. For sensitive events, use private storage integrations and role-based access to manage distribution.
Yes. Edit your script, swap visuals, or change voice settings and regenerate. HeyGen updates only the scenes you have changed, making iterative edits quick and efficient without having to rebuild the entire video.
HeyGen supports exportable share links and file downloads for any email or RSVP platform, and can connect via APIs to automate delivery into CRM, email marketing, or event management tools.
Explore more AI-powered tools
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Turn your ideas into polished, professional videos with AI.