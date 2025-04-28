AI Intro Maker for Branded Video Openings

Create branded video intros with AI in minutes. Add logos, motion graphics, and music for YouTube, podcasts, and ads. Free trial, no design skills required.
Try our free image-to-video generator
Give every video a short, branded opener that helps viewers recognize your channel instantly and improves perceived production value.
Create compact, high-impact intros formatted for vertical and square formats, helping ads hook viewers in the first second of your YouTube videos.
Start internal or external presentations with a consistent branded intro, reinforcing credibility for stakeholders and employees.
Use dynamic logo reveals and short taglines before product videos, so launches feel cinematic and on-brand.
Quickly produce intros for client videos, proposals, and reels, delivering polished assets without long turnaround times.
Make countdown openers and sponsor-tag intros for event promos, live streams, and highlight reels, ready to drop into any edit.
Why HeyGen is the Best Tool for AI Intros
HeyGen blends speed and polish, so you get professional-level intros without hiring a motion designer. Our AI manages layout, motion, and timing while you retain full control of style, colours, and music for your YouTube intros. Deliver a consistent brand opener across every video channel.
Generate high-quality animated intros with professional camera movements, typography, and transitions. Everything is optimised for attention, so the first 3 to 8 seconds of your YouTube videos look like studio work.
Start with professionally designed templates, then swap logos, colours, fonts, and music to match your brand identity. Save brand kits to keep intros consistent across campaigns and creators.
Create dozens of intro variants in minutes using our generator, export in multiple aspect ratios, and update intros quickly when campaigns or seasons change, without having to book designers again.
Smart logo animation and reveal
Upload the logo as image to video or text to video. Select a tool, choose a style, and HeyGen generates motion that highlights your mark, with selectable camera, glow, and reveal timing for your gaming intro. Fine-tune the duration and entrance effects within seconds.
Music selection and beat sync
Choose from curated tracks or upload your own audio, then automatically sync motion timing and cuts to the beat, giving your intro a natural rhythm and energy.
Template library and brand kit support
Access a library of designer templates optimised for different tones and verticals, apply your brand kit, and lock colours and fonts for team-wide consistency.
Access a library of designer templates optimised for different tones and verticals, apply your brand kit, and lock colours and fonts for consistent use across your team.
Multi-format export and optimisation
Export intros as MP4s in 16:9, 1:1, or 9:16, or download transparent-background videos for overlays. Use naming presets for batch exports, ready to upload to platforms.
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image-to-video platform available today.
How to Use the AI Intro Creator
Creating an intro with HeyGen is quick and easy to repeat, ideal for creators and marketing teams.
Select a clear, high-quality image (PNG, JPG, HEIC, or WebP up to 200MB) as HeyGen analyses it to detect key subjects, objects, and background elements for motion planning.
Type a script or upload your voice so that Avatar IV can match your speech accurately with facial expressions and lip movements.
HeyGen predicts natural movement paths, auto-generates intermediate frames, and adds cinematic effects like pans, zooms, and tilts for more dynamic animation.
The AI fine-tunes lighting, shadow continuity, and transitions to deliver a polished, realistic video that is ready to share across any platform.
An AI intro maker automatically converts simple inputs like logos, taglines, or short prompts into animated video intros, helping you save time and reduce design costs.
Intros typically run for 3 to 8 seconds for digital content; keeping them short helps retain viewers and allows your main content to start quickly.
Yes, upload vector or PNG logos and add custom fonts to your brand kit so every YouTube intro reflects your exact visual identity.
HeyGen offers a curated music library and optional sound effects; you can also upload licensed tracks for customised audio branding in your YouTube videos.
Yes, export with an alpha channel wherever supported; this is ideal for placing logo intros over existing footage or motion backgrounds in your video editing projects.
Generate multiple aspect ratios from the same project, such as 16:9 for YouTube, 1:1 for feed posts, and 9:16 for Stories and Reels.
Limits depend on your HeyGen plan; free tiers often have caps on how much you can generate, while paid plans include higher or even unlimited exports.
Yes, HeyGen supports team workflows with saved templates, shared brand kits, and role-based access to ensure consistent output.
Highly editable – you can adjust timing, replace music, swap animation styles, or edit text layers without rebuilding from scratch, making it ideal for creating YouTube intros.
Assets you create are yours as per HeyGen terms; please ensure any third-party music or imagery you upload is cleared for commercial use.
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