AI Birthday Video Maker for Fast Greetings

Turn simple ideas into meaningful, personalised birthday videos that feel truly personal and memorable. HeyGen’s AI birthday video maker helps you create heartfelt messages with visuals, music, and voiceovers, all generated within minutes, without any editing experience.

12,55,65,650Videos generated
9,97,15,641Avatars generated
1,72,64,468Videos translated
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Birthday wishes for friends and family

Birthday wishes for friends and family

Text messages and cards fade quickly, but video messages last forever. AI generated birthday videos combine visuals, voice, and music to create a keepsake that feels more thoughtful and emotionally meaningful.

Group birthday surprise video messages

Group birthday surprise video messages

Collect photos or messages from multiple people and generate one unified birthday video. AI organizes content into a single polished story without manual coordination or editing.

Last-minute birthday gifts

Last-minute birthday gifts

When time is limited, AI video generation helps you deliver a meaningful birthday video in minutes instead of scrambling to create something manually.

Social media birthday celebrations

Social media birthday celebrations

Create short, shareable birthday videos optimized for social platforms and messaging apps. AI formats visuals and pacing for easy sharing.

Children and milestone birthdays

Children and milestone birthdays

Design fun, colorful animations for kids or milestone celebrations without complex production. AI adapts visuals and tone to match the occasion.

Long-distance birthday messages

Long-distance birthday messages

Send a birthday video that feels present and personal when you cannot celebrate in person. AI bridges the distance with a thoughtful visual message.

Why HeyGen is the Best AI Birthday Video Creator

HeyGen is designed for the moments that truly matter. Instead of manually stitching clips or templates together, AI video generation automatically creates complete birthday videos, bringing together visuals, motion, voice, and timing so that every celebration feels thoughtful and personal.

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Designed to create emotional impact

AI structures birthday videos around storytelling and pacing, so messages feel warm, thoughtful, and memorable. Visual flow, music timing, and narration are generated to match the emotion of the occasion.

Fast enough for last-minute gifts

Forgot a birthday or running short of time? Generate a complete birthday video in minutes without recording, editing, or exporting multiple assets.

Simple for anyone to create

No design or production experience required. Add a message, name, or photos and the AI takes care of the rest, making birthday video creation accessible for everyone.

End-to-end AI birthday video creation

HeyGen’s AI video generator automatically turns a birthday idea into a complete video. It creates scenes, transitions, captions, music, and pacing so the final result feels cohesive and ready for the celebration, without any manual assembling or editing.

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Image to video for birthday memories

Turn photos into motion effortlessly using image-to-video technology. AI animates images with smooth movement and transitions, creating engaging birthday slideshows that feel dynamic rather than static.

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Natural voice and lip-sync messages

Deliver birthday wishes with natural-sounding narration and accurate lip sync. Use your own voice or an AI-generated voice to create warm, expressive birthday video messages that feel personal and authentic.

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Voice cloning

Easy personalisation and updates

Create multiple versions of a birthday video by changing names, messages, or visuals. AI regenerates each version instantly without having to rebuild the video from scratch.

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Trusted by 1,00,000+ teams that prioritise quality, ease, and speed

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Miro
"It has enabled our writers to bring the same level of creativity to the process that I have when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
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Vision Creative Labs
"The magical moment for me was when we had a film that I had been doing every week. Suddenly, we realised I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-founder
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Workday
"What I appreciate about HeyGen is that I no longer have to turn down projects. It feels as if we have expanded our team. We can achieve much more with the resources we already have."

Justin Meisinger, Programme Manager
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1,300+ reviews
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How it works

How to Use the AI Birthday Video Creator

Create a personalised birthday video using AI in four simple steps.

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Step 1

Add your birthday plan

Start with a happy birthday message, the person’s name, photos, or short clips. Decide the mood and style of the birthday video you would like to create.

Step 2

Customise visuals and voice

Choose visual style, music, captions, and voice options. Personalise the tone and pacing to suit the celebrant.

Step 3

Create with AI

HeyGen’s AI video generator creates a complete birthday video with synchronised visuals, narration, motion, and music.

Step 4

Share instantly

Download your happy birthday video, or share it directly with friends, family, or on social platforms.

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is an AI birthday video maker and how does it work?

An AI birthday video maker uses AI video generation to automatically create a complete birthday video. You provide a message, name, photos, or even a simple idea, and the system generates visuals, motion, narration, captions, and music for your happy birthday video.

How much time does it take to generate a birthday video?

Most birthday videos are generated within just a few minutes once your inputs are added. Because AI handles scene creation, timing, and audio synchronisation automatically, you do not need to wait for manual edits or rendering workflows.

Can I personalise the birthday video with names and photos?

Yes. You can include names, personal messages, photos, and visual preferences. The AI weaves these elements naturally into the video, adjusting the pacing and visuals so the personalisation feels deliberate rather than simply pasted on.

Do I need video editing or design experience to use it?

No. The AI birthday video maker is designed for people with no editing background. You do not have to work with timelines, layers, or effects. Instead, you can focus on the message and content, while AI video generation automatically manages the structure, motion, and presentation.

Can I create multiple birthday videos from a single idea?

Yes. You can generate multiple versions of a birthday video by changing names, messages, images, or tone. Each version is regenerated automatically without rebuilding the video from scratch, making it easy to create variations for friends, family members, or different platforms.

Can I add my own voice or use AI voice narration?

You can choose how the birthday message is delivered. Use AI-generated voice for a clear, expressive narration, or include your own voice to make the video more personal.

Are the birthday videos suitable for children, adults, and milestone celebrations?

Yes. The AI adapts visuals, pacing, and tone based on your inputs. You can create playful, colourful videos for children, elegant messages for adults, or meaningful keepsakes for milestone birthdays without changing tools or workflows.

Can I edit a birthday video after it has been created?

Yes. If you need to change a message, correct a name, or swap photos, you can update the inputs and regenerate the video. There is no need to start again or manually re-edit scenes, which saves time and helps prevent errors.

Who owns the birthday videos created with HeyGen?

You retain full rights to all birthday videos you generate. The content, visuals, and final video files belong to you and can be shared privately or publicly without any ownership restrictions.

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