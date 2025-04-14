Turn a simple text prompt into cinematic b-roll within minutes. The AI b-roll generator creates ready-to-cut footage with no cameras, no stock fees, and no editing software, ideal for ads, explainer videos, and social content.
Key features of the AI B-Roll Generator
Generate B-Roll Footage from a Prompt
Type a scene and the AI generates ready-to-cut b-roll footage in minutes, with no stock library or film crew. The latest text to video models inside HeyGen, including Sora, Veo, and Kling, turn your prompt into high-quality cinematic cutaways, product shots, and motion backgrounds.
Turn a Single Photo into High-Quality B-Roll
Drop in a still or click a photo, and the image-to-video engine adds pans, zooms, and camera movement to create smooth b-rolls. Set your video’s shot direction with a short prompt, so a single brand asset becomes a polished scene without any filming.
Auto-Edit Takes in the AI Video Editor
Speech Cleanup automatically edits your a-roll takes, removing filler words, pauses, false starts, and retakes, then takes care of the video editing by stitching the best clips together. Invisible transitions bridge every gap inside the AI video editor, so the footage looks as if it was recorded perfectly the first time.
Match On-Brand B-Roll and Colour
Swap generic stock with your own brand assets to match your visual identity and elevate every scene. Adjust pacing, refine transitions, and apply professional-grade colour grading so dynamic visuals stay on message. Pair generated footage with an AI talking head to anchor the story.
All-in-One Platform, Script to Video
Go beyond short clips to a complete, polished video on a single all‑in‑one platform. Paste a brief into the script‑to‑video workflow and Video Agent writes the script, builds the storyboard, generates matching b‑roll, and adds dynamic voiceover and subtitle tracks for a video that is ready to publish.
Agency shoots drain budgets and take weeks. Marketers generate scroll-stopping cutaways and motion scenes directly from a script to save time and engage buyers, then drop them into marketing videos, ready for every channel in minutes.
Shooting new clips every day is slow and inconsistent. Turn quick ideas into cinematic b-rolls and hooks that boost your reach, then publish viral TikToks, Reels, and Shorts with a TikTok video workflow designed for high engagement.
Filming a polished demo usually needs planning, equipment, and multiple edits. Simply describe the feature and generate relevant b-roll and close-ups that enhance your product demo video with seamless cuts, so it looks studio-quality and ready to share.
Abstract ideas are difficult to convey with talking heads alone. Add animated concepts and supporting footage so an AI video explainer makes complex topics click, turning dense scripts into clear, easy-to-watch storytelling.
Reshooting training footage for every update is expensive. Generate lifestyle scenes that clearly identify and illustrate each step for a training video, then edit the script and regenerate so that content creation continues smoothly whenever the material changes.
Stop sourcing fresh stock for every episode, podcast, or repurposing project. Generate unlimited b-rolls on demand to power a YouTube video generator workflow, maintaining a consistent look for creators across hundreds of episodes.
How the AI b-roll generator works
Create cinematic b-roll in four simple steps, taking you from a written prompt to polished, ready-to-edit footage.
Choose a format, aspect ratio, and visual style, then set the mood and scene direction.
Describe the scene you want, or drop in a reference image, and the system will plan the shot for you.
The AI creates cinematic b-roll with smooth, natural motion in just a few minutes, with no stock library or on-location shooting required.
Adjust pacing, transitions, and colour, then export in any ratio for ads, social, or YouTube.
An AI b-roll generator converts a text prompt or reference image into footage that is ready to be edited in. This AI tool reads your script, identifies the scenes you require, and generates cinematic cutaways, product shots, and motion backgrounds for a faceless video or any other project.
Yes. Footage comes from leading models available in HeyGen like Sora, Veo, Kling, and Seedance, with smooth motion, realistic lighting, and depth. Refine pacing, transitions, and colour grading inside the AI video generator so every scene delivers professional results.
No. Instead of making you search through stock sites like Pexels, the generator intelligently identifies the scenes your script needs and creates fresh b-roll footage on demand. You also get a media library of generated clips that you can reuse across projects.
Yes. Simply drop in your own videos and images, and the system adds natural motion, pans, and camera moves. It is the fastest way to turn your existing assets into footage for a product video, with no reshoot or stock subscription needed.
Yes. Upload your video and the AI-powered editor lets you add b-roll footage wherever it strengthens your message. Adding relevant cutaways helps enhance your videos and makes your content look polished, without spending hours on manual editing.
Yes. The subtitle generator adds subtitles and captions in a single click, then syncs them with your voiceover. Download a shareable video file in any aspect ratio, with the subtitle track either burned in or kept separate.
Yes. Footage generated on a paid plan comes with full commercial rights for ads, product launches, and client work. Drop clips into an AI ad maker workflow or any deliverable. Free exports include a watermark; paid plans remove it and unlock full commercial use.
You can batch-create environment clips, product close-ups, and motion backgrounds in the App Library before your main edit. Paid plans unlock unlimited generations, so you can build a complete library of cutaways for a campaign or channel without per-clip fees.
Stock libraries offer generic clips that other brands also use, and licensing fees keep adding up. A b-roll generator creates footage tailored to your exact scene and brand, so the visuals feel truly original. Pair it with a video script generator to plan and produce everything in one place.
Yes. The scene-based interface fits smoothly into a typical video editing workflow, with API integration for batch jobs. Generated b-rolls match the overall feel of your project, so cutaways drop straight into your timeline without interrupting your creative flow.
You can get started for free without a credit card and generate footage to test your workflow, with a watermark on free exports. Paid plans starting from $24 per month remove the watermark and give you access to higher resolution, longer videos, and full commercial rights.
Yes. Seamlessly create a series of clips with a presenter, AI voice generator narration, music, and captions in the same project. Everything is rendered together on a single timeline, and you can download the finished video in HD or share it directly to your channels.
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