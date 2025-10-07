AI Ad Generator for Fast, High-Impact Video Ads

Create performance-ready video ads with an AI ad generator designed for speed and clarity. Start from a product, offer, or script and generate polished ad videos with visuals, voice, captions, and pacing managed automatically. No filming or complex editing required.

12,55,65,650Videos generated
9,97,15,641Avatars generated
1,72,64,468Videos translated
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Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

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Social media video adverts

Social media video adverts

Short attention spans demand clarity in ads with AI. Turn offers and ideas into concise video ads designed to stop the scroll and create ads that communicate value quickly.

Product launch campaigns

Product launch campaigns

Launching a new product requires speed. Generate multiple ad videos from the same messaging to support rapid rollout across channels and improve click rates.

E-commerce promotional adverts

E-commerce promotional adverts

Static images often underperform. Video ads created with an AI ad generator highlight benefits and drive stronger engagement, making them winning ads.

SaaS feature announcements

SaaS feature announcements

Explain new features clearly with short ad videos that show value without lengthy demos or production timelines.

Local and service business advertisements

Local and service business advertisements

Service descriptions become clear video messages that build trust and explain offerings in seconds.

A/B testing creative variations

A/B testing creative variations

Create multiple versions of the same ad to test hooks, messaging, and visuals without rebuilding from scratch.

Why is HeyGen the best AI ad generator?

HeyGen turns any script into a high-quality video ad within minutes. Start with an idea, a script, or a few bullet points, then generate realistic talking scenes and complete your ad without a traditional production workflow.

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Lightning-fast creation

Turn scripts into polished videos in minutes. It is much quicker and more economical than filming, reshoots, or complex editing timelines.

No learning curve

Create professional-grade videos with a workflow that is simple and intuitive. No editing experience required. No technical setup. Just write, generate, refine

All-in-one creative editor

From your first draft to the final export, HeyGen’s text-based editor streamlines the entire process. Update lines, adjust pacing, revise scenes, and iterate quickly, like editing a document rather than a timeline.

Prompt-based and product-based creation

Start from a brief, script, or product details to create ad content. The AI ad generator converts your inputs into complete video ads with scene structure, visuals, and narration aligned to your advertising objectives.

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Script-first AI video creator

Work directly with the text to refine hooks, benefits, and offers. The AI video generator automatically updates visuals, voice, and captions, making ad iteration simple and fast.

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Platform-ready formats and pacing

Generate ads sized and paced for social feeds, pre-roll, and other placements. Automatic formatting ensures your videos feel native and scroll-friendly across all channels.

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Captions and voice that drive conversions

Auto-generated captions and natural voice delivery improve clarity and accessibility in high-performing ads with AI. Ads remain effective even when viewed without sound, making them ideal for platforms such as Facebook and LinkedIn.

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Trusted by 1,00,000+ teams that prioritise quality, ease, and speed

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image-to-video platform available today.

Miro
"It has enabled our writers to bring the same level of creativity to the process that I have when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
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Vision Creative Labs
"The magical moment for me was when we had a film that I had been doing every week. Suddenly, we realised I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-founder
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Workday
"What I appreciate about HeyGen is that I no longer have to turn down projects. It’s as if we’ve augmented our team. We can achieve much more with the resources we already have."

Justin Meisinger, Programme Manager
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1,300+ reviews
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How it works

How to Use the AI Ad Generator

Create AI-generated video ads in four simple steps.

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Step 1

Add your ad concept

Enter a brief, script, or product details to create high-performing ads. The system prepares the content for AI-powered, ad-focused video creation.

Step 2

Refine the message

Edit hooks, benefits, and offers directly in the text. The AI tool automatically adjusts scenes and pacing, streamlining the ad creation process for improved conversion rates.

Step 3

Customise visuals and voice

Choose the layout, captions, branding, and narration style. The platform will take care of the timing and lip sync for you.

Step 4

Generate and export

Render the final ad video and export it for your ad campaigns. Update and regenerate it at any time to test new angles.

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is an AI ad generator?

An AI ad generator creates high-performing advertising videos from text, prompts, or product details. It automatically produces visuals, narration, captions, and pacing so teams can launch video ads without filming, editing software, or production expertise.

What kinds of ads can I create with it?

You can create short social ads, product promotions, service ads, feature announcements, and campaign variations. The AI ad generator is designed for concise, conversion-focused video ads across digital channels.

How quickly can I generate ad videos?

Most ad videos are generated within minutes using AI technology. Because edits happen at the text level, updating messaging or testing new hooks in AI-powered workflows is significantly faster than in traditional video editing workflows.

Can I customise branding and visuals?

Yes, using the best AI tools can significantly improve your ads. You can apply brand colours, layouts, and visual styles so that every ad video is in line with your brand guidelines, while keeping the messaging consistent across campaigns.

Are the ads optimised for different platforms?

Yes. Videos are generated in platform-ready formats with suitable pacing, captions, and aspect ratios, making them easy to publish across social media and advertising platforms.

Can I create multiple versions of a single ad?

Yes. You can generate multiple variations from the same input to test hooks, visuals, and messaging angles without having to recreate ads from scratch.

Do I need any video editing experience?

No. The workflow is designed for non-editors. You work with text and settings, while the AI takes care of timing, visuals, and production details.

In which format are ad videos exported?

Ad videos are exported as standard MP4 files, so they are easy to upload to ad platforms, social networks, and internal campaign tools.

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Turn your ideas into polished, professional videos with AI.

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