Integrations

Connect HeyGen with APIs and MCP clients

Whether you are automating tasks, enabling agents, or developing custom solutions, everything works together to create and deliver AI video at scale.

Integrate with the world's leading tools
Adobe Express
Airtable
Apollo
Asana
Atlassian
Autohive
Canva
ChatGPT
Claude (Anthropic)
Clay
Cursor
Customer.io
Figma
FlowShare
Gamma
GitHub
Google Drive
Granola
Hexus
Intercom
Hubspot
Linear
Lovable
Make
Manus
Microsoft Copilot
Mindstamp
n8n
Notion
NVIDIA NemoClaw
OpenClaw
Pabbly
Plainly
PostHog
Repurpose.io
Salesforce
Slack
Snowflake
Stripe
Superhuman
Tolstoy
Trupeer
Vercel
viaSocket
Vimeo
Zapier
Zoom
Adobe Express
Airtable
Apollo
Asana
Atlassian
Autohive
Canva
ChatGPT
Claude (Anthropic)
Clay
Cursor
Customer.io
Figma
FlowShare
Gamma
GitHub
Google Drive
Granola
Hexus
Intercom
Hubspot
Linear
Lovable
Make
Manus
Microsoft Copilot
Mindstamp
n8n
Notion
NVIDIA NemoClaw
OpenClaw
Pabbly
Plainly
PostHog
Repurpose.io
Salesforce
Slack
Snowflake
Stripe
Superhuman
Tolstoy
Trupeer
Vercel
viaSocket
Vimeo
Zapier
Zoom

Four ways to integrate HeyGen

Direct Integrations

Direct Integrations

Connect HeyGen to your tools directly. No coding needed. Just click and authenticate.

Agent Platforms

Agent Platforms

Let your AI agent create HeyGen videos automatically, on demand, or as part of a workflow.

Works in AI workflows

Works in AI workflows

Your existing tools feed data into HeyGen within an AI agent. No setup required. Just load them together.

Build with HeyGen

Build with HeyGen

Full programmatic access for developers building on HeyGen's API, MCP server, and Skills.

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Adobe Express logo

Adobe Express

API
OAuth
Direct Integrations
Design & Content

Convert stunning images and designs into dynamic video narratives within Adobe Express.

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Airtable logo

Airtable

MCP
AI Workflows
Project & Engineering

Agent pulls records from an Airtable base, passes the data to HeyGen, and generates a personalised video.

See how it works
Apollo logo

Apollo

MCP
AI Workflows
GTM Intelligence

Agent pulls enriched prospect data from Apollo, passes it to HeyGen, and generates personalised outreach videos at scale.

See how it works
Asana logo

Asana

MCP
AI Workflows
Project & Engineering

Agent reads project milestones and task updates from Asana, passes them to HeyGen, and generates a video status update.

See how it works
Atlassian logo

Atlassian

MCP
AI Workflows
Project & Engineering

Agent reads Jira tickets or Confluence pages, extracts the content, and generates an avatar-narrated video update via HeyGen.

See how it works
Autohive logo

Autohive

API
OAuth
Direct Integrations
Automation

Turn repetitive tasks into AI agents that automate video workflows in HeyGen. No coding needed.

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Canva logo

Canva

API
OAuth
Direct Integrations
Design & Content

Turn static Canva designs into AI-powered avatar videos without even leaving Canva.

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ChatGPT logo

ChatGPT

MCP
OAuth
Agent Platforms
Design & Content

Create a video script in ChatGPT and instantly turn it into a finished HeyGen video.

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Claude (Anthropic) logo

Claude (Anthropic)

MCP
OAuth
Agent Platforms

Add HeyGen as a native tool in Claude. Generate avatar videos from any conversation or agentic workflow.

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Clay logo

Clay

API
OAuth
Direct Integrations
GTM

Automate personalised sales and marketing videos at scale from Clay sequences.

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Cursor logo

Cursor

MCP
OAuth
Coming soon
Agent Platforms

Generate demo videos, walkthroughs, and documentation narrations within your AI coding environment.

See how it works
Customer.io logo

Customer.io

MCP
AI Workflows
GTM Intelligence

Agent pulls campaign or journey data from Customer.io, passes it to HeyGen, and generates personalised videos at scale.

See how it works
Figma logo

Figma

MCP
AI Workflows
Design

Agent reads frames or prototype content from Figma, passes it to HeyGen, and produces an avatar‑narrated design walkthrough video.

See how it works
FlowShare logo

FlowShare

API
OAuth
Direct Integrations
Design & Content

Automatically turn step-by-step guides into AI-powered training and onboarding videos.

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Gamma logo

Gamma

MCP
AI Workflows
Design

Agent reads a Gamma deck, extracts its content, sends it to HeyGen Video Agent, and generates an avatar-narrated video.

See how it works
GitHub logo

GitHub

MCP
AI Workflows
Project & Engineering

Agent pulls pull request summaries or release notes from GitHub, passes them to HeyGen, and creates a shareable video changelog.

See how it works
Google Drive logo

Google Drive

MCP
AI Workflows
Project & Engineering

The agent reads documents or slide content from Google Drive, sends it to HeyGen, and generates a video version narrated by an avatar.

See how it works
Granola logo

Granola

MCP
AI Workflows
GTM Intelligence

Agent pulls meeting notes from Granola, passes them to HeyGen, and generates personalised video summaries or recaps.

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Hexus logo

Hexus

API
Direct Integrations
Design & Content

Add avatars to demos and guides with Hexus AI to make your product content more engaging and scalable.

Connect
Intercom logo

Intercom

MCP
AI Workflows
Knowledge

Agent pulls summaries or help content from Intercom, passes it to HeyGen, and generates a personalised video.

See how it works
Hubspot logo

Hubspot

API
OAuth
Direct Integrations
GTM

Create and send personalised AI videos directly within HubSpot workflows and email campaigns.

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Linear logo

Linear

MCP
AI Workflows
Project & Engineering

Agent queries Linear for sprint or change log, passes it to HeyGen, and generates a stakeholder video update for that release.

See how it works
Delightful logo

Delightful

MCP
OAuth
Coming soon
Agent Platforms

Connect HeyGen as a personal connector to build apps that trigger avatar video generation as a native product feature.

See how it works
Create logo

Create

API
OAuth
Direct Integrations
Automation

Build advanced multi-step automations in Make with HeyGen’s video generation platform.

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Manus logo

Manus

MCP
OAuth
Agent Platforms

Add HeyGen as an MCP-callable tool in Manus to trigger video generation as a single step within any autonomous workflow.

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Microsoft Copilot logo

Microsoft Copilot

MCP
OAuth
Coming soon
Agent Platforms

Connect HeyGen to Copilot Studio so enterprise agents can automatically generate training and communication videos across M365.

See how it works
Mindstamp logo

Mindstamp

API
Direct Integrations
Design & Content

Add interactivity to your videos with buttons, quizzes, and more to increase learner engagement every time they watch.

Connect
n8n logo

n8n

API
Direct Integrations
Automation

Connect HeyGen to 1,000+ apps and services with n8n's automation platform to effortlessly build powerful AI-driven video workflows.

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Notion logo

Notion

MCP
AI Workflows
Knowledge

Agent reads a Notion page or database, passes the content to HeyGen, and generates an avatar-narrated video summary.

See how it works
NVIDIA NemoClaw logo

NVIDIA NemoClaw

MCP
OAuth
Coming soon
Agent Platforms

Deploy HeyGen with NemoClaw to generate secure, privacy-controlled videos powered by autonomous AI agents running on local infrastructure.

See how it works
OpenClaw logo

OpenClaw

API
Coming soon
Agent Platforms

Register HeyGen as a skill on ClawHub so any OpenClaw agent can call HeyGen's OpenClaw API to generate videos.

Connect
Pabbly logo

Pabbly

API
Direct Integrations
Automation

Connect HeyGen to 2,000+ tools to automate video workflows and enhance productivity with seamless data transfer.

Connect
Clearly logo

Clearly

API
Direct Integrations
Design & Content

Automatically insert HeyGen videos into After Effects templates to create dynamic videos with avatars.

Connect
PostHog logo

PostHog

MCP
AI Workflows
Project & Engineering

Agent reads product analytics or feature flag data from PostHog, passes it to HeyGen, and generates an avatar‑narrated insights video.

See how it works
Repurpose.io logo

Repurpose.io

API
Direct Integrations
Distribution

Turn your HeyGen video into a post and automatically share it across platforms to distribute content with ease.

Connect
Salesforce logo

Salesforce

MCP
AI Workflows
GTM Intelligence

Agent pulls contact or opportunity data from Salesforce, passes it to HeyGen, and generates a personalised outreach video.

See how it works
Slack logo

Slack

MCP
OAuth
AI Workflows
Knowledge

Agent reads a Slack thread, passes the context to HeyGen, generates a video update, and posts it back to the channel.

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Snowflake logo

Snowflake

MCP
AI Workflows
Project & Engineering

Agent queries data from Snowflake, passes the results to HeyGen, and generates an avatar-narrated summary video for stakeholders.

See how it works
Stripe logo

Stripe

MCP
AI Workflows
Knowledge

Agent pulls payment or revenue data from Stripe, passes it to HeyGen, and generates a billing or milestone video.

See how it works
Superhuman logo

Superhuman

MCP
OAuth
Agent Platforms

Deploy HeyGen as a partner agent in the Superhuman Go Agent Store to create and send avatar videos from over 1 million apps.

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Tolstoy logo

Tolstoy

API
Direct Integrations
Distribution

Embed HeyGen videos on websites, emails, or SMS to increase views and drive traffic across channels.

Connect
Trupeer logo

Trupeer

API
OAuth
Direct Integrations
Design & Content

Add a human touch to your screen recordings by instantly turning text into video with HeyGen’s AI avatars.

Learn more
Vercel logo

Vercel

MCP
AI Workflows
Project & Engineering

Agent queries Vercel for deployment metadata, passes it to HeyGen, and automatically generates a release announcement video.

See how it works
viaSocket logo

viaSocket

API
Direct Integrations
Automation

Automate processes across tools with viaSocket’s no-code platform to build video workflows without needing engineering support.

Connect
Vimeo logo

Vimeo

API
OAuth
Direct Integrations
Distribution

Sync your HeyGen videos directly to mapped Vimeo folders, with the option to enable automatic synchronisation.

Connect
Zapier logo

Zapier

API
OAuth
Direct Integrations
Automation

Connect HeyGen to 8,000+ apps. Trigger video creation from any event in your workflow.

Learn more
Zoom logo

Zoom

API
Direct Integrations
Distribution

Use interactive avatars in Zoom meetings that think and respond like you, in real time.

Connect

Interested in integrating with HeyGen?

Reach out to explore API and MCP integrations, custom solutions, and partnership opportunities with HeyGen to create and deliver AI video at scale.

Contact us

Have questions? We have the answers

What are the different ways to integrate with HeyGen?

HeyGen offers three integration paths: MCP for connecting to AI assistants like Claude without having to manage APIs, Skills for extending AI coding agents like Claude Code and Cursor, and Direct API for complete programme-based control over video generation.

How does authentication function for each integration path?

MCP uses OAuth — users authorise via a consent screen with no API keys needed. Skills and Direct API both use an API key passed via the X-Api-Key header, generated from Settings → API in your HeyGen dashboard.

Do I need an API key?

No. Remote MCP uses OAuth authentication linked to your HeyGen account (Web Plan). No API key is required.

Does HeyGen’s MCP cost anything extra?

No. Video generation uses the premium credits included in your existing HeyGen plan. There are no separate API charges or any additional billing.

Which HeyGen plans are compatible with MCP?

MCP is available on all HeyGen plans. For higher usage, it is recommended that you upgrade to the Creator plan or above.

Can I use my custom avatars and voices?

Yes. Any avatar or voice available in your HeyGen account, including custom-built assets, is accessible through HeyGen MCP.

What is the difference between this and the HeyGen API?

The HeyGen API gives you direct REST endpoints for programmatic control. Remote MCP wraps those capabilities so AI agents can use them in a conversational way, without you having to write any integration code.

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