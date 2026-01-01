HeyGen x Superhuman

The HeyGen Agent lives inside the Superhuman Go panel, the same sidebar you already use for AI assistance across the web. There is no new tool to open, no file to export, and no context to rebuild in a separate app.

Open Go from any page in Chrome or Edge, go to the HeyGen Agent in the Agent Store, type your script or describe what you want, and choose video or audio output. The agent renders using your HeyGen account, including your avatar, your voice, your credits, and delivers the finished file ready to share, embed, or send. Everything happens right inside the browser you are already using.