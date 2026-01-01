HeyGen x Clay

The old outreach playbook — build a list, write a template, blast it out — no longer works. Buyers can spot something generic from a long way off. The HeyGen × Clay integration solves this at the very root.

Clay enriches every prospect with the context that makes personalisation real: their company's recent funding, the tech stack they use, the role they have just posted for, the pain point most relevant to their industry. HeyGen uses that data to generate a unique avatar video for each prospect with their name spoken aloud, their company referenced in context, and a message that resonates because it is actually about them. Every video feels like it was recorded just for them. None of them were.