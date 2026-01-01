HeyGen x Claude

Before this integration, the workflow looked like this: write a script in Claude, copy it, open HeyGen, paste, configure your avatar, generate, wait, download, share. Every step was manual. Every step meant switching context. Now Claude manages the entire loop.

Now Claude manages the entire loop. You describe what you need. Claude writes the script, calls HeyGen's video tools via MCP, keeps track of the rendering, and returns a shareable link — all within a single conversation, without you having to leave Claude.