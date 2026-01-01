HeyGen x Claude
Claude writes the script. HeyGen ships the video. Whether you’re in Claude.ai, Claude Desktop, or Claude Code, you’re just one prompt away from a finished, avatar‑narrated video.
From prompt to video within Claude
Before this integration, the workflow looked like this: write a script in Claude, copy it, open HeyGen, paste, configure your avatar, generate, wait, download, share. Every step was manual. Every step meant switching context. Now Claude manages the entire loop.
Now Claude manages the entire loop. You describe what you need. Claude writes the script, calls HeyGen's video tools via MCP, keeps track of the rendering, and returns a shareable link — all within a single conversation, without you having to leave Claude.
“Write a 45-second explainer video script on our new onboarding flow for enterprise customers. Use the exec avatar.”
Keep your HeyGen account ready
Sign in or create a free account at heygen.com. All plans support MCP and Skills. Video generation uses your existing premium credit balance. There is no extra charge for the integration itself.
Choose your Claude interface
Claude.ai: Go to Connectors and add HeyGen. Claude Desktop: Add HeyGen's MCP server to your desktop config. Claude Code: Run npx skills add heygen-com/skills in your terminal.
Authenticate your account
For Claude.ai and Claude Desktop, authorise HeyGen via the OAuth consent screen. No API key is needed. For Claude Code, set your HEYGEN_API_KEY as an environment variable.
Create your first video
In Claude.ai or on Desktop, simply describe in the chat the video you want. In Claude Code, paste your first prompt and watch Claude research, write the script, and produce a finished video.
Choose your Claude interface
HeyGen works across every Claude environment. Each integration path is optimised for a different type of user.
Claude.ai & Desktop
Add HeyGen as a connector directly inside Claude.ai or Claude Desktop. Authenticate once with OAuth — no API keys, no setup required — and start generating videos from any conversation.
Claude Desktop (advanced)
Run HeyGen's MCP server locally and connect it to Claude Desktop for deeper integration. Ideal for teams that want complete control over their setup or on-premise workflows.
Claude Code
Install HeyGen Skills into Claude Code and give your terminal a complete video production pipeline. Research, write, generate, and translate — all from a single prompt.
What you can create
Claude's ability to research, reason, and write — paired with HeyGen's video production — unlocks workflows that simply were not possible when the two tools were in separate tabs.
Research-to-video
Ask Claude to research a topic, draft a script, and produce the video. Claude Code with HeyGen Skills can take a single instruction and return multiple finished videos.
Instant multilingual variants
After generating a video, ask Claude to translate and re-render it in any of 175+ languages with HeyGen's lip-sync translation — all through a simple follow-up message.
Automated course creation
Provide a syllabus. Claude Code with HeyGen Skills researches each module, writes the scripts, and produces avatar-led lesson videos.
Personalised outreach videos
Claude writes a personalised script for each prospect. HeyGen generates a unique avatar video for every contact. Claude Code can run this for hundreds of leads.
Product updates and announcements
Share your release notes with Claude. It writes the script, calls HeyGen to generate an executive avatar video, and gives you a link that is ready to share on Slack or by email.
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