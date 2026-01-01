ChatGPT x HeyGen

Every time someone finishes a script, a research thread, or even a rough idea in ChatGPT, there’s always been a gap. A moment where you think, “I’d rather watch this than read it”, and then you have to open another tool, rebuild the context, and start again.



HeyGen’s native ChatGPT app closes that gap completely. Type /heygen in any conversation and describe what you need. Video Agent uses the context of your thread, creates a production plan, and generates a finished video with avatars, motion graphics, b-roll, and narration, all within the same chat. Refine it through a simple conversation until it’s exactly the way you want. No exports. No new tabs.