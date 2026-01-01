ChatGPT x HeyGen
800 million people use ChatGPT to think, write, and plan. Until now, turning those conversations into video meant stepping away. HeyGen changes that. The prompt is the production.
Where 800 million ideas turn into video
Every time someone finishes a script, a research thread, or even a rough idea in ChatGPT, there’s always been a gap. A moment where you think, “I’d rather watch this than read it”, and then you have to open another tool, rebuild the context, and start again.
HeyGen’s native ChatGPT app closes that gap completely. Type /heygen in any conversation and describe what you need. Video Agent uses the context of your thread, creates a production plan, and generates a finished video with avatars, motion graphics, b-roll, and narration, all within the same chat. Refine it through a simple conversation until it’s exactly the way you want. No exports. No new tabs.
“Research the top 3 benefits of async video for distributed teams, then /heygen turn it into a 60-second explainer.”
Find HeyGen in the ChatGPT App Store
Open ChatGPT and go to the App Store. Search for HeyGen and click to open the app listing. You can also connect directly from your HeyGen dashboard under Integrations → ChatGPT.
Connect your HeyGen account
Click Add to ChatGPT and authorise HeyGen with your account. You will need a free HeyGen account — sign up at heygen.com if you do not have one. Your custom avatars and voice settings are carried over immediately.
Activate HeyGen in any conversation
In any ChatGPT thread, type /heygen followed by your video description. HeyGen uses the full context of your conversation, so there is no need to explain your task again. A production plan will appear for your review before rendering begins.
Watch, refine, and share
Your finished video renders and plays directly inside ChatGPT. Refine it through a natural conversation — adjust the length, swap visuals, change the tone — all without leaving the chat. Click through to HeyGen for advanced edits, 4K export, or translation into 175+ languages.
Every conversation deserves a video
If you’ve ever finished a ChatGPT thread and thought, “I wish I could just send this as a video,” that is exactly what this integration is meant to do.
Idea-to-explainer
Research a topic in ChatGPT, then type /heygen to convert the entire thread into a polished explainer video. No copy-paste. No switching between tools.
Pitch and investor videos
Draft your pitch narrative in ChatGPT, then let Video Agent turn it into a professional, avatar-led pitch video complete with motion graphics, data visualisations, and a strong call-to-action.
Training and tutorial content
Ask ChatGPT to outline a lesson, then generate a structured, avatar-narrated training video from the same conversation, turning it into a complete lesson module in just a few minutes.
Social media video adverts
Prompt ChatGPT for scroll-stopping social copy, then use HeyGen to create the video version—sized, scripted, and produced for TikTok, Instagram, or LinkedIn—without even leaving the chat.
Product demos and updates
Draft a product update announcement in ChatGPT, then turn it into an avatar-led video for your customers, team, or stakeholders directly from the same thread you have already written.
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