HeyGen x Zapier
Most teams treat video as a one-time task. With Zapier, HeyGen becomes an active part of your stack, automatically generating personalised, avatar-narrated videos whenever something happens in your other apps.
HeyGen as a real-time part of your stack
Video creation has always been a manual, one-off process. The HeyGen × Zapier integration changes that. Connect HeyGen to any app in the Zapier ecosystem and video generation becomes an event-driven action, automatically triggered by what is already happening in your business.
When a new lead lands in your CRM, HeyGen sends a personalised outreach video. When a form is submitted, HeyGen fires a thank-you video within seconds. When a row is added to a spreadsheet, HeyGen queues up a tailored training clip. No manual work. No delays. No bottleneck.
“When this happens in App A → HeyGen creates a video”
Log in to Zapier and create a Zap
Go to zapier.com, click on Create a Zap, and search for HeyGen. You will see it listed with all the available triggers and actions, ready for you to configure.
Set your trigger
Choose the app and event that should start video creation — a new CRM lead, a form submission, a spreadsheet row, a calendar event. Anything from Zapier’s library of 7,000+ apps.
Configure your HeyGen action
Select HeyGen as your action app and connect your account. Choose Create Video from Template, select your saved template, and map your trigger data (names, companies, custom fields) into the script.
Add a delivery step and go live
Add a second action to retrieve the shareable video link once HeyGen finishes rendering, then route it wherever it needs to go (email, Slack, your CRM, or a Google Sheet log). Activate your Zap and it will run automatically from there.
What HeyGen can do within Zapier
HeyGen works as both a trigger and an action in Zapier, giving you complete control over when video creation starts and what happens after it finishes.
Avatar video success
Triggers when a HeyGen video has finished processing and is ready to share.
New video event
Triggers on any video status change. Customisable to suit your workflow needs.
Video translation completed successfully
Triggers when a translated video is ready, enabling multilingual distribution workflows.
Create video from template
Generate a personalised avatar video using a saved HeyGen template and dynamic fields.
Translate a video
Send any HeyGen video for translation into 175+ languages and dialects with automatic lip-sync.
Get shareable link
Fetch a public link for a video to route into email, CRM, Slack, or any downstream application.
Create WebM avatar video
Generate a transparent-background avatar clip that you can overlay on visuals or web embeds.
Upload an asset
Push an image, video, or audio file into HeyGen for use in later stages of video creation.
Which teams are automating
From sales outreach to global content localisation, HeyGen and Zapier replace the manual video production process with event-driven workflows that run on their own.
Personalised sales outreach
When a new lead is added to HubSpot or a Google Sheet row is created, automatically generate a personalised avatar video and deliver it to the prospect’s inbox before your competitor does.
Event-triggered onboarding
A new customer signs up or a Typeform is submitted, and Zapier triggers HeyGen to create a custom welcome or onboarding video within seconds, without any manual effort.
Automated video localisation
Trigger multilingual video translation as soon as a new HeyGen video is completed, automatically generating versions in 175+ languages and dialects and routing them to the appropriate regional channels.
Content distribution pipelines
When a HeyGen video finishes rendering, automatically upload it to Google Drive, record it in a tracking sheet, and post the shareable link to Slack — all without any manual handoffs.
Scalable training delivery
Generate avatar-narrated training videos from FAQ records or course content data in Zapier Tables, and automatically enrol learners by pushing video links to your LMS or email platform.
Start creating videos with AI
See how businesses like yours scale up content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video solutions.