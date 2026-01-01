HeyGen x HubSpot

Most teams treat video as a separate production process. You film something, someone edits it, someone uploads it, and then someone pastes the link into an email. By the time that happens, the moment has passed.



With HeyGen installed from the HubSpot Marketplace, video generation becomes a native workflow action. It is just like sending an email, updating a property, or assigning a task. When a contact hits your enrolment trigger, HeyGen generates a personalised avatar video using their CRM data, writes the link directly to their contact record, and your next workflow action can automatically include that video in an email. The entire loop is completely hands-free.