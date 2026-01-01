HeyGen
Integration partner

HeyGen x HubSpot

71% of buyers expect personalisation. Just saying "Hi {first_name}" is no longer enough. HeyGen brings truly personalised, avatar-narrated video directly into your HubSpot workflows.

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Adobe Express
Airtable
Apollo
Asana
Atlassian
Autohive
Canva
ChatGPT
Claude (Anthropic)
Clay
Cursor
Customer.io
Figma
FlowShare
Gamma
GitHub
Google Drive
Granola
Hexus
Intercom
Hubspot
Linear
Lovable
Make
Manus
Microsoft Copilot
Mindstamp
n8n
Notion
NVIDIA NemoClaw
OpenClaw
Pabbly
Plainly
PostHog
Repurpose.io
Salesforce
Slack
Snowflake
Stripe
Superhuman
Tolstoy
Trupeer
Vercel
viaSocket
Vimeo
Zapier
Zoom
Integration summary

Video as a core workflow, not an afterthought

Most teams treat video as a separate production process. You film something, someone edits it, someone uploads it, and then someone pastes the link into an email. By the time that happens, the moment has passed.

With HeyGen installed from the HubSpot Marketplace, video generation becomes a native workflow action. It is just like sending an email, updating a property, or assigning a task. When a contact hits your enrolment trigger, HeyGen generates a personalised avatar video using their CRM data, writes the link directly to their contact record, and your next workflow action can automatically include that video in an email. The entire loop is completely hands-free.

Tip: Add a shareable link to the generated video so you can embed it in emails, attach it to deal records, or use it in sequences.

1

Install HeyGen from the HubSpot Marketplace

Go to the HubSpot App Marketplace, search for HeyGen, and click Install. Grant permissions to manage and view your CRM data. Two custom contact properties will be created automatically.

2

Connect your HeyGen account

During installation, enter your HeyGen API token from your dashboard under Settings → API. This connects HeyGen to HubSpot and makes your avatars, templates, and voices available within workflows.

3

Add the HeyGen action to a workflow

In HubSpot Workflows, add the custom action Generate a HeyGen personalised video for a contact. Select a template, map HubSpot contact properties to script variables, and configure language and avatar settings.

4

Use the video link in your email

Add a second action to send a marketing email. Insert the heygen_video_gif property as an animated preview image linked to the heygen_video_url.

Workflow triggers

A personalised video for every stage

Video is not just for top-of-funnel awareness. With HeyGen triggered inside HubSpot workflows, you can automatically deliver the right video at every touchpoint.

Form submission

Lead nurturing

Trigger a personalised product overview video the moment a new lead fills out a form, greeting them by name with a message tailored to their industry and key challenge, before your sales team follows up.

Event participation

Event follow-up

After a webinar or conference, enrol attendees in a workflow that generates a personalised thank-you video referencing the event they attended, what was discussed, and a clear next step.

Deal stage update

Sales sequences

When a deal moves to a key stage, trigger a personalised follow-up video from the rep's avatar, recapping the conversation, highlighting a relevant case study, and guiding the prospect towards a decision.

New customer added

Customer onboarding

Deliver a tailored "Getting Started" video to every new customer, using their name, company, and plan type to guide them through the key features most relevant to their specific use case.

Product milestone

Product adoption

Trigger adoption nudge videos when a customer has not used a key feature, reaches a usage milestone, or is approaching renewal, keeping them engaged and increasing value throughout their lifecycle.

Any workflow trigger

Global campaigns

Use contact language preferences or country data to generate and send videos in 175+ languages, delivering fully localised, avatar-narrated content to every market from a single workflow.

Use cases

What marketing and sales teams create

HubSpot teams use HeyGen to add video to the workflows they already run, making existing campaigns more personalised without adding any production overhead.

Email campaigns with video content

Email campaigns with video content

Replace the static email thumbnail with a HeyGen GIF preview that plays on hover, driving a proven 65% increase in click-through rates when video is included in marketing emails.

ABM and targeted outreach

ABM and targeted outreach

Enrol high-value accounts in a workflow that generates personalised executive-level videos referencing their company, industry, and specific pain points, making enterprise outreach feel truly bespoke.

Post-demo follow-up sequences

Post-demo follow-up sequences

Trigger a personalised video recap after every demo, summarising what was covered, highlighting the most relevant use case, and guiding the prospect towards a signed contract.

Re-engagement campaigns

Re-engagement campaigns

When a contact goes cold — no opens, no clicks, no deal activity — trigger a personalised video that cuts through the noise and restarts the conversation with a human touch.

Multilingual drip sequences

Multilingual drip sequences

Use HubSpot's language preference property to automatically generate and send videos in the contact's native language. The same workflow, localised for every market.

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