Canva x HeyGen

Static designs encourage people to read. Video encourages people to watch. The HeyGen × Canva integration connects the two. Your Canva visual becomes the slide, and HeyGen's AI avatar becomes the presenter narrating it.

Open the HeyGen AI Avatars app inside Canva, choose your avatar, add your script, and generate. The finished video is exported directly from Canva as an MP4. On-brand, on-voice, and ready to publish. No separate video tool. No re-importing assets. No starting over.