Trupeer x HeyGen

Most product video workflows break down at one of two points: either the recording looks too rough to use, or a polished but voiceless walkthrough still feels cold and impersonal. Trupeer and HeyGen fix both of these moments, one after the other.



Record your screen walkthrough using Trupeer's Chrome extension. Speak naturally and do not worry about mistakes. Trupeer cleans up the script, adds visual effects, and organises your content. Then connect HeyGen: select an avatar, choose a language, and Trupeer's processed video turns into an avatar-narrated, studio-quality product video that is ready to share, embed, or localise.