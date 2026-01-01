HeyGen
Integration partner

Trupeer x HeyGen

A raw screen recording captures what you did. Trupeer refines how it looks. HeyGen places a lifelike presenter in front of it. Together, they transform a rough walkthrough into a studio-quality product video, without needing a camera.

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Adobe Express
Airtable
Apollo
Asana
Atlassian
Autohive
Canva
ChatGPT
Claude (Anthropic)
Clay
Cursor
Customer.io
Figma
FlowShare
Gamma
GitHub
Google Drive
Granola
Hexus
Intercom
Hubspot
Linear
Lovable
Make
Manus
Microsoft Copilot
Mindstamp
n8n
Notion
NVIDIA NemoClaw
OpenClaw
Pabbly
Plainly
PostHog
Repurpose.io
Salesforce
Slack
Snowflake
Stripe
Superhuman
Tolstoy
Trupeer
Vercel
viaSocket
Vimeo
Zapier
Zoom
Integration summary

Record once, refine it, and put a face to it

Most product video workflows break down at one of two points: either the recording looks too rough to use, or a polished but voiceless walkthrough still feels cold and impersonal. Trupeer and HeyGen fix both of these moments, one after the other.

Record your screen walkthrough using Trupeer's Chrome extension. Speak naturally and do not worry about mistakes. Trupeer cleans up the script, adds visual effects, and organises your content. Then connect HeyGen: select an avatar, choose a language, and Trupeer's processed video turns into an avatar-narrated, studio-quality product video that is ready to share, embed, or localise.

1

Create accounts on both platforms

Sign up at trupeer.ai and heygen.com. You will need a HeyGen paid plan to generate avatar videos. Trupeer has a free tier to help you get started with screen recording and video polishing.

2

Add your HeyGen API key in Trupeer

In Trupeer, go to Integrations → Avatar Integration and paste your HeyGen API key from your HeyGen dashboard under Settings → API. Your HeyGen avatars will be available immediately inside Trupeer's editor.

3

Record and refine your video in Trupeer

Install Trupeer's Chrome extension, record your on-screen walkthrough, and let Trupeer process it, refining the script and automatically adding zooms, highlights, and captions. Then review it and make any edits you need.

4

Select a HeyGen avatar and generate

Inside Trupeer's avatar settings, select your HeyGen avatar and preferred language. Trupeer sends the refined script and recording to HeyGen, which then generates the final avatar-narrated video.

Use cases

What product and training teams create

Whenever a screen recording needs to feel human (a demo, a tutorial, an onboarding walkthrough), Trupeer and HeyGen work together to deliver the final result.

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Product demos at scale

Record a product walkthrough once in Trupeer, swap in a HeyGen avatar presenter, and create personalised versions for different audiences or regions without having to re-record anything.

Play button icon to start an AI-generated video in HeyGen

Software training and onboarding

Turn any internal process or tool walkthrough into a polished training video with an avatar narrator. Ensure consistent delivery every time, without having to schedule the subject matter expert for every new batch.

Play button icon to start an AI-generated video

Multilingual product content

Record once in English. Trupeer manages captions and structure. HeyGen re-narrates with an avatar in 175+ languages and dialects, turning global content localisation into a streamlined workflow rather than a full-scale production project.

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Customer success and support

Create avatar-narrated how-to videos for common support queries that are polished enough to reduce tickets, personal enough to feel like a real response, and available 24/7 without needing a live team.

Play button icon to start the AI-generated HeyGen video

Sales prospecting and outreach

Record a product walkthrough in Trupeer tailored to a prospect’s specific use case, then generate a HeyGen avatar version that feels like a personalised demo, scalable across your entire pipeline.

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