Trupeer x HeyGen
A raw screen recording captures what you did. Trupeer refines how it looks. HeyGen places a lifelike presenter in front of it. Together, they transform a rough walkthrough into a studio-quality product video, without needing a camera.
Record once, refine it, and put a face to it
Most product video workflows break down at one of two points: either the recording looks too rough to use, or a polished but voiceless walkthrough still feels cold and impersonal. Trupeer and HeyGen fix both of these moments, one after the other.
Record your screen walkthrough using Trupeer's Chrome extension. Speak naturally and do not worry about mistakes. Trupeer cleans up the script, adds visual effects, and organises your content. Then connect HeyGen: select an avatar, choose a language, and Trupeer's processed video turns into an avatar-narrated, studio-quality product video that is ready to share, embed, or localise.
Create accounts on both platforms
Sign up at trupeer.ai and heygen.com. You will need a HeyGen paid plan to generate avatar videos. Trupeer has a free tier to help you get started with screen recording and video polishing.
Add your HeyGen API key in Trupeer
In Trupeer, go to Integrations → Avatar Integration and paste your HeyGen API key from your HeyGen dashboard under Settings → API. Your HeyGen avatars will be available immediately inside Trupeer's editor.
Record and refine your video in Trupeer
Install Trupeer's Chrome extension, record your on-screen walkthrough, and let Trupeer process it, refining the script and automatically adding zooms, highlights, and captions. Then review it and make any edits you need.
Select a HeyGen avatar and generate
Inside Trupeer's avatar settings, select your HeyGen avatar and preferred language. Trupeer sends the refined script and recording to HeyGen, which then generates the final avatar-narrated video.
What product and training teams create
Whenever a screen recording needs to feel human (a demo, a tutorial, an onboarding walkthrough), Trupeer and HeyGen work together to deliver the final result.
Product demos at scale
Record a product walkthrough once in Trupeer, swap in a HeyGen avatar presenter, and create personalised versions for different audiences or regions without having to re-record anything.
Software training and onboarding
Turn any internal process or tool walkthrough into a polished training video with an avatar narrator. Ensure consistent delivery every time, without having to schedule the subject matter expert for every new batch.
Multilingual product content
Record once in English. Trupeer manages captions and structure. HeyGen re-narrates with an avatar in 175+ languages and dialects, turning global content localisation into a streamlined workflow rather than a full-scale production project.
Customer success and support
Create avatar-narrated how-to videos for common support queries that are polished enough to reduce tickets, personal enough to feel like a real response, and available 24/7 without needing a live team.
Sales prospecting and outreach
Record a product walkthrough in Trupeer tailored to a prospect’s specific use case, then generate a HeyGen avatar version that feels like a personalised demo, scalable across your entire pipeline.
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