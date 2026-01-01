HeyGen x Slack
Your team already works in Slack. Now HeyGen does too. Generate avatar‑narrated videos without leaving your workspace, from any channel, DM, or slash command.
Create videos without leaving Slack
Most video tools sit outside the tools your team actually uses. By the time anyone opens them, the moment has already passed. HeyGen is now a native Slack app, installed once and available everywhere in your workspace.
@mention HeyGen in any channel or DM with a prompt, and a finished video is posted directly in the thread. Use the slash command for complete control. Set up automated video notifications so completed HeyGen videos appear in the right channel the moment they are ready. No manual sharing. No forwarding links.
“@HeyGen create a welcome video for new joiners”
Add HeyGen to your Slack workspace
Click Add to Slack above and authorise HeyGen in your workspace. You will need Slack admin permissions. The app installs within seconds and is immediately available to your entire team.
Connect your HeyGen account
After installing, link your HeyGen account to authenticate. If you do not have one, you can sign up for free at heygen.com. A paid plan unlocks full video generation and your digital twin.
Create your first video
Go to any channel or DM and type @HeyGen followed by what you need. HeyGen will generate an avatar-narrated video and post it directly in the thread. It usually takes 2–5 minutes.
Set up channel notifications
Optionally configure HeyGen to post video-ready notifications to specific channels so your content team, sales floor, or L&D leads always know when new videos are available.
Three ways to create videos in Slack
Once HeyGen is installed in your workspace, your entire team gets three native ways to generate and receive videos. No switching between apps. No manual steps.
@mention in any channel
Tag @HeyGen in any channel or DM with a simple, clear prompt. A finished video is generated and posted directly in the thread within minutes.
/heygen command
Use /heygen for complete control. Specify the avatar, language, tone, and script. Ideal for templated or repeatable video formats that your team uses regularly.
Automated notifications
Connect HeyGen video events to Slack channels so your team is notified the moment a video finishes rendering, with a direct link that is ready to share or review.
How different teams use it
From leadership updates that people actually watch to onboarding videos that welcome new hires by name.
Executive announcements
Turn a Slack message into a CEO or head-of-product video announcement that lands in #announcements. Practically impossible to miss and far more engaging than a long wall of text.
New hire welcomes
When someone joins a channel, automatically generate and post a personalised welcome video using their name, helping every new team member feel recognised from day one.
Sales win celebrations
When a deal closes in your CRM, trigger a personalised avatar video into #sales-wins to celebrate the rep by name and give them a moment of recognition.
On-demand training videos
Let team members @mention HeyGen with a topic and instantly get a short training or explainer video posted. A self-serve knowledge base, built through conversation.
High-priority alert summaries
Convert urgent Slack messages into avatar-narrated video briefs for high-priority channels like #incidents or #security-alerts, ensuring critical information gets the required attention.
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