HeyGen x Slack

Most video tools sit outside the tools your team actually uses. By the time anyone opens them, the moment has already passed. HeyGen is now a native Slack app, installed once and available everywhere in your workspace.

@mention HeyGen in any channel or DM with a prompt, and a finished video is posted directly in the thread. Use the slash command for complete control. Set up automated video notifications so completed HeyGen videos appear in the right channel the moment they are ready. No manual sharing. No forwarding links.