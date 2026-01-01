HeyGen x Make

Other automation tools treat HeyGen as a destination — just the final step in a simple workflow. Make treats it as a component within a living system. You can route data into HeyGen from any trigger, apply conditional logic to decide which video to create, run HeyGen across every row of a dataset using an Iterator, aggregate the results, and then branch the next steps based on whether the video has succeeded or failed.

That is the Make difference. Not just “when X happens, create a video.” But “when X happens, check Y, if condition Z is met, iterate over records, create videos with different templates for each segment, handle errors on branch A, and route completed links to branch B.” A system, not a quick fix.