HeyGen
Integration partner

HeyGen x Make

If your video automation needs branching logic, iterators, routers, and robust conditional control, HeyGen on Make’s visual canvas is the place to build it.

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Adobe Express
Airtable
Apollo
Asana
Atlassian
Autohive
Canva
ChatGPT
Claude (Anthropic)
Clay
Cursor
Customer.io
Figma
FlowShare
Gamma
GitHub
Google Drive
Granola
Hexus
Intercom
Hubspot
Linear
Lovable
Make
Manus
Microsoft Copilot
Mindstamp
n8n
Notion
NVIDIA NemoClaw
OpenClaw
Pabbly
Plainly
PostHog
Repurpose.io
Salesforce
Slack
Snowflake
Stripe
Superhuman
Tolstoy
Trupeer
Vercel
viaSocket
Vimeo
Zapier
Zoom
Integration summary

HeyGen as a module within your system

Other automation tools treat HeyGen as a destination — just the final step in a simple workflow. Make treats it as a component within a living system. You can route data into HeyGen from any trigger, apply conditional logic to decide which video to create, run HeyGen across every row of a dataset using an Iterator, aggregate the results, and then branch the next steps based on whether the video has succeeded or failed.

That is the Make difference. Not just “when X happens, create a video.” But “when X happens, check Y, if condition Z is met, iterate over records, create videos with different templates for each segment, handle errors on branch A, and route completed links to branch B.” A system, not a quick fix.

Trigger on a new HubSpot contact → generate a welcome video in HeyGen → send it via Gmail

1

Open Make and create a new scenario

Log in to make.com and click on Create a new scenario. On the canvas, click the + to add your first module and search for HeyGen.

2

Connect your HeyGen account

When prompted, click Add to create a new connection. Enter your HeyGen API key from your dashboard under Settings → API. The connection will be saved and can be reused.

3

Build your scenario around the HeyGen module

Add a trigger (Google Sheets, Typeform, HubSpot, webhook), configure your HeyGen action module with the mapped data fields, and then add downstream steps using Make's Router and filter modules.

4

Test, debug, and activate

Click Run once to execute and watch each module run in real time. Use Make's live debugger to inspect inputs and outputs. When everything looks correct, toggle Active.

Modules

What HeyGen can do within a scenario

HeyGen appears as a set of native Make modules — triggers, actions, and searches — each of which can be configured using Make's data mapping and logic controls.

Trigger

Avatar video clone

Triggers when a HeyGen video has finished rendering — whether it is successful or not — and then starts the subsequent routing and delivery steps.

Action

Create avatar video

Generate a personalised video using a saved HeyGen template, inserting dynamic variables from your data source for each iteration.

Action

Create video from template

Create a hyper-realistic talking avatar video from a single photo, powered by advanced AI-driven motion and expressions.

Action

Translate a video

Send any HeyGen video for translation into 175+ languages with lip-sync, which you can use as a post-generation step in any scenario branch.

Action

Generate Avatar IV video

Generate a complete avatar-narrated video from a script, avatar ID, and voice, with any dynamic data mapped from earlier modules.

Action

Upload asset

Push an image, video, or audio file to HeyGen storage from an earlier module, so it is ready to use as input for downstream video generation.

Search

View available avatars

Retrieve all avatars in your HeyGen account dynamically. Useful for situations where avatars are selected based on specific conditions.

Search

Retrieve video using ID

Fetch the status, URL, and metadata for a specific video. Used in polling loops or in post-generation handoff steps.

Use cases

How builders use it

Make’s power users build video automation that scales, branches, and manages edge cases.

Play button icon to start an AI-generated HeyGen video

Bulk personalised videos

Use an Iterator to process each row in a Google Sheet, generate a unique HeyGen avatar video for every record, and route the finished links back to your CRM.

Play button icon to start an AI-generated HeyGen video

Segment-based video routing

Use a Router to branch outreach by segment — enterprise accounts get one template, SMBs another — ensuring every segment receives a suitable video.

Play video icon

Automated localisation

Create a master video, then use Make's Iterator to run it through HeyGen's Translate module for each target language.

Event-triggered video delivery

Event-triggered video delivery

Trigger a custom HeyGen video whenever a purchase is made, a webinar is attended, or a form is submitted.

Pipelines with error management

Pipelines with error management

Set up error routes for every HeyGen module. If a video fails, automatically log it, send an alert via Slack, and queue it for a retry.

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