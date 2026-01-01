HeyGen x Make
If your video automation needs branching logic, iterators, routers, and robust conditional control, HeyGen on Make’s visual canvas is the place to build it.
HeyGen as a module within your system
Other automation tools treat HeyGen as a destination — just the final step in a simple workflow. Make treats it as a component within a living system. You can route data into HeyGen from any trigger, apply conditional logic to decide which video to create, run HeyGen across every row of a dataset using an Iterator, aggregate the results, and then branch the next steps based on whether the video has succeeded or failed.
That is the Make difference. Not just “when X happens, create a video.” But “when X happens, check Y, if condition Z is met, iterate over records, create videos with different templates for each segment, handle errors on branch A, and route completed links to branch B.” A system, not a quick fix.
“Trigger on a new HubSpot contact → generate a welcome video in HeyGen → send it via Gmail”
Open Make and create a new scenario
Log in to make.com and click on Create a new scenario. On the canvas, click the + to add your first module and search for HeyGen.
Connect your HeyGen account
When prompted, click Add to create a new connection. Enter your HeyGen API key from your dashboard under Settings → API. The connection will be saved and can be reused.
Build your scenario around the HeyGen module
Add a trigger (Google Sheets, Typeform, HubSpot, webhook), configure your HeyGen action module with the mapped data fields, and then add downstream steps using Make's Router and filter modules.
Test, debug, and activate
Click Run once to execute and watch each module run in real time. Use Make's live debugger to inspect inputs and outputs. When everything looks correct, toggle Active.
What HeyGen can do within a scenario
HeyGen appears as a set of native Make modules — triggers, actions, and searches — each of which can be configured using Make's data mapping and logic controls.
Avatar video clone
Triggers when a HeyGen video has finished rendering — whether it is successful or not — and then starts the subsequent routing and delivery steps.
Create avatar video
Generate a personalised video using a saved HeyGen template, inserting dynamic variables from your data source for each iteration.
Create video from template
Create a hyper-realistic talking avatar video from a single photo, powered by advanced AI-driven motion and expressions.
Translate a video
Send any HeyGen video for translation into 175+ languages with lip-sync, which you can use as a post-generation step in any scenario branch.
Generate Avatar IV video
Generate a complete avatar-narrated video from a script, avatar ID, and voice, with any dynamic data mapped from earlier modules.
Upload asset
Push an image, video, or audio file to HeyGen storage from an earlier module, so it is ready to use as input for downstream video generation.
View available avatars
Retrieve all avatars in your HeyGen account dynamically. Useful for situations where avatars are selected based on specific conditions.
Retrieve video using ID
Fetch the status, URL, and metadata for a specific video. Used in polling loops or in post-generation handoff steps.
How builders use it
Make’s power users build video automation that scales, branches, and manages edge cases.
Bulk personalised videos
Use an Iterator to process each row in a Google Sheet, generate a unique HeyGen avatar video for every record, and route the finished links back to your CRM.
Segment-based video routing
Use a Router to branch outreach by segment — enterprise accounts get one template, SMBs another — ensuring every segment receives a suitable video.
Automated localisation
Create a master video, then use Make's Iterator to run it through HeyGen's Translate module for each target language.
Event-triggered video delivery
Trigger a custom HeyGen video whenever a purchase is made, a webinar is attended, or a form is submitted.
Pipelines with error management
Set up error routes for every HeyGen module. If a video fails, automatically log it, send an alert via Slack, and queue it for a retry.
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