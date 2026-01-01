HeyGen
Integration partner

HeyGen x FlowShare

FlowShare captures every step of any process as you perform it. HeyGen turns that captured guide into a fully narrated AI avatar video. Together, they train your entire team without scripts, recording software, or manual editing.

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Adobe Express
Airtable
Apollo
Asana
Atlassian
Autohive
Canva
ChatGPT
Claude (Anthropic)
Clay
Cursor
Customer.io
Figma
FlowShare
Gamma
GitHub
Google Drive
Granola
Hexus
Intercom
Hubspot
Linear
Lovable
Make
Manus
Microsoft Copilot
Mindstamp
n8n
Notion
NVIDIA NemoClaw
OpenClaw
Pabbly
Plainly
PostHog
Repurpose.io
Salesforce
Slack
Snowflake
Stripe
Superhuman
Tolstoy
Trupeer
Vercel
viaSocket
Vimeo
Zapier
Zoom
Integration summary

Document a process, create a narrated video

The HeyGen integration lives inside FlowShare's Export menu; the same place where you would export a PDF or a Word document. There is no API to configure, no separate tool to open, and no content to prepare. Your flow is already there.

Once you have captured a guide in FlowShare, open the Export panel, select HeyGen, choose your avatar, voice, and language, and click generate. FlowShare sends the step content to HeyGen, which renders an avatar video with each step narrated in sequence. The finished video is returned to FlowShare, ready to share.

1

Open FlowShare Settings and go to Integrations

In FlowShare, open Settings and go to the Integrations tab. You will find HeyGen listed there. Click the HeyGen icon to start the setup.

2

Connect your HeyGen account

Enter your HeyGen API key — available from heygen.com/settings/api — into the FlowShare HeyGen configuration panel. FlowShare will verify the connection and load your available avatars and voices. Your integration settings can be exported in an .fss settings file and shared with all team instances.

3

Capture a flow as you normally do

Record any process in FlowShare by going through it in any Windows application. Once you are done, review the auto-generated step descriptions, edit wherever required, and bulk-blur any sensitive data. These step descriptions will become the HeyGen narration script — so ensure they are clear and complete.

4

Export to HeyGen and get your video

Open the Export panel, select HeyGen, choose your avatar, voice, and language, and click Generate. FlowShare sends the step content to HeyGen, which renders the narrated avatar video and returns it to FlowShare. The video is now available alongside your other exports — ready to share, publish to the Portal, or push to your LMS.

Export formats

HeyGen node inputs and outputs

The HeyGen integration adds avatar video to FlowShare's existing export library. Your guide stays within FlowShare, ready to be exported in formats that suit the situation, including multiple formats at the same time.

PDF

Branded, printable guides for every process

PowerPoint

Presentation-ready training decks with screenshots

Word

Editable manuals in DOCX format

HTML

Interactive demos for website embedding

PNG

Separate screenshots for each step

MP4

Simple screen-capture video export

SCORM / xAPI

LMS-compatible e-learning packages

HeyGen

AI avatar-narrated video from your workflow

Use cases

Who creates what with FlowShare and HeyGen

Wherever a process guide would benefit from a presenter (ERP training, software rollouts, onboarding materials), HeyGen automatically converts the written guide into a narrated video.

ERP and SAP training videos

ERP and SAP training videos

FlowShare was built for complex software like SAP. Capture an ERP workflow — invoice posting, purchase orders, goods receipts — and generate a narrated HeyGen video that guides staff through every step without needing a trainer in the room.

Play button icon to start the AI-generated video

Software and change management

When a new system goes live, document every key process in FlowShare and generate a HeyGen video library in hours, not weeks. Give every department a narrated walkthrough of the processes that affect them, even before day one.

Play button icon to start an AI-generated video

Employee onboarding at scale

HR and L&D teams can document every onboarding task — from payroll set-up to expense filing — and generate narrated video guides for each one. New hires receive a consistent, high-quality walkthrough, regardless of who is available to train them.

Close panel

Multilingual process documentation

FlowShare supports translation into multiple languages via its AutoTranslation add-on. Combine it with HeyGen's 175+ language voices to generate the same process guide as a narrated video in any language — all from a single original flow capture.

Play button icon to start an AI-generated HeyGen video

Customer and partner enablement

Software vendors and consultancies can document client-facing processes in FlowShare and deliver narrated HeyGen video tutorials alongside written guides — giving customers a richer onboarding experience without increasing production time.

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