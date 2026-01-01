HeyGen x Adobe Express
Adobe Express is where great-looking content gets created. HeyGen is where static designs come alive. As a native Adobe Express add-on, HeyGen places a lifelike AI avatar directly on your canvas.
Generate a video and drag it on to the canvas
Most video tools sit completely outside the design workflow. You finish in Adobe Express, export, switch tools, import assets, rebuild the context, and start again. HeyGen works as an add-on within Express that you can access from the Add-ons panel while you are designing.
Open the HeyGen panel in your Express project, choose an avatar, add a script, select a voice and language, and generate. The avatar video renders and drops directly onto your canvas as a movable, resizable element, ready to be combined with your brand typography, Firefly-generated images, stock assets, and motion effects. When you are done, download or share directly from Express.
Open Adobe Express and go to Add-ons
Open any project in Adobe Express and click Add-ons in the left navigation panel. You can also browse the marketplace from the Express homepage. Search for HeyGen and click Add to install the add-on.
Sign in to your HeyGen account
After installing, click the HeyGen add-on to open the panel. Sign in to your existing HeyGen account, or create one at heygen.com. Your custom avatars, voices, and plan settings are immediately available within the panel.
Choose your avatar, script, and voice
Inside the HeyGen panel, select an avatar from your account library, type or paste your script, and choose a voice and language. You can add multiple avatar videos to a single design by repeating this step for each one.
Inside the HeyGen panel, select an avatar from your account library, type or paste your script, and choose a voice and language. You can add multiple avatar videos to a single design by repeating this step for each one.
Click Generate Video and wait for the avatar to render. Drag the finished video onto your Express canvas, position and resize it, then use the full Express toolkit to complete the design. Download or share it when you are ready.
What creative and marketing teams create
Any Adobe Express project that would benefit from a presenter, such as a campaign launch, a social ad, or a training slide, can now have one, without leaving the canvas.
Social media video adverts
Design your ad in Express, sized precisely for Instagram, TikTok, or LinkedIn, then add a HeyGen avatar presenter and export a complete video post. All within a single tool, in one session.
Campaign launch material
Create the campaign visual in Express using your brand kit assets, then add a HeyGen avatar to deliver the announcement narration, resulting in a video asset that aligns perfectly with your campaign visual.
Training and onboarding material
Use Express’s controlled templates to ensure every training slide stays on brand, then add a HeyGen avatar narrator to each one, giving L&D teams a consistent, scalable video production workflow.
Multilingual content localisation
Design once in Express, generate avatar narration in 175+ languages and dialects via HeyGen, and produce localised video assets for every market from a single Express project, without having to redo the design.
Narrated presentations and reports
Add a HeyGen avatar presenter to any Express presentation or infographic, transforming a static deck into a narrated video that you can share as an MP4 or embed directly in a campaign email.
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