Most video tools sit completely outside the design workflow. You finish in Adobe Express, export, switch tools, import assets, rebuild the context, and start again. HeyGen works as an add-on within Express that you can access from the Add-ons panel while you are designing.

Open the HeyGen panel in your Express project, choose an avatar, add a script, select a voice and language, and generate. The avatar video renders and drops directly onto your canvas as a movable, resizable element, ready to be combined with your brand typography, Firefly-generated images, stock assets, and motion effects. When you are done, download or share directly from Express.