How enterprises succeed with HeyGen
Avatar Video · Localization
See how Emmy Award-winning studio Fameplay uses HeyGen to produce AI-powered multilingual videos, localise content across markets, and expand from Czech audiences to viewers around the world.
Avatar Video · Marketing
Discover how Bryan Fikes uses HeyGen to help small businesses create more videos, save over 700 hours, boost conversions, and scale his marketing agency.
Avatar Video · Broadcast
Discover how Telemundo partnered with HeyGen to create AI-powered World Cup broadcast segments that placed commentators in seemingly impossible cinematic locations, while still meeting the speed and quality demands of live television.
Avatar Video · Video Translation · Broadcast
Zarin TV uses HeyGen AI avatars to protect journalists, preserve anonymity, and safely share stories from Afghanistan with viewers across the world.
Avatar Video · Video Translation · L&D
Indegene scaled compliant medical video production using HeyGen's AI video platform, speeding up delivery, reducing costs, and enabling multilingual content across the globe.
Video Translation · L&D
Discover how Stratasys uses HeyGen to localise technical training at scale, boost video viewership by 120%, and save over $1M in translation costs.
Avatar Video · Creator
See how Crystal Ninja founder Kellie DeFries uses HeyGen to turn time-consuming crystal artistry demonstrations into polished, scalable online courses without experiencing burnout.
Video Translation · Marketing
Discover how HubSpot uses HeyGen to speed up AI-powered video creation, enabling faster production, smooth localisation, and scalable storytelling for teams across the globe.
Avatar Video · L&D
Discover how Malecare and Cancer Academy use HeyGen to deliver scalable, empathetic cancer education that helps patients feel informed, supported, and confident.
Join the brands creating 10x more video content while reducing production time and cost with HeyGen.
HeyGen’s AI case studies demonstrate how companies reduce production time, scale content globally and enhance creativity. Teams complete videos within hours, agencies deliver content in multiple languages and brands bring campaigns to life with avatars, lowering costs while enabling scalable, high-quality storytelling across markets.
HeyGen’s AI case studies demonstrate how personalised, scalable video delivers stronger engagement and ROI. Brands doubled conversions and retention with onboarding videos, tripled engagement through tailored campaigns, and expanded their global reach with multilingual content—showing that HeyGen enables marketers to scale personalisation, reduce costs, and maximise impact.
HeyGen’s AI education case studies demonstrate how institutions and companies improve learning outcomes. Avatars enable role-play for practising skills, enterprises modernise compliance training, healthcare teams accelerate medical content creation, and educators deliver multilingual lessons—making training more engaging, scalable and effective across schools, businesses and professional development programmes.
HeyGen’s AI healthcare case studies demonstrate how providers enhance communication, reduce costs, and broaden access. Doctors share medical knowledge through explainer videos, teams reduce training production time by 50%, and providers scale multilingual certification content, delivering accurate, cost-effective education for patients, professionals, and audiences worldwide.
Würth shifted from written to video-first communication by using HeyGen to create multilingual, avatar-based videos. They reduced translation costs by 80%, halved production time, and enabled employees to master the platform in just 45 minutes, making engaging global training and communication more efficient and cost-effective.
Komatsu’s AI case study demonstrates how businesses can use AI avatars to transform training and communication. By creating multilingual, consistent and engaging videos, Komatsu improved completion rates to nearly 90%, enhanced knowledge retention and reduced production costs. Its success highlights how AI customer stories showcase scalable, brand-consistent learning solutions that can extend beyond training to marketing and global communication.
Trivago’s experience with HeyGen shows how AI marketing case studies can significantly streamline video localisation. By using HeyGen’s AI translators and avatars, trivago halved its post-production time (saving 3–4 months), rapidly localised TV advertisements across 30 markets, and maintained a consistent brand identity to deliver scalable, efficient and high-quality marketing results.
Ogilvy partnered with HeyGen to create emotionally resonant, avatar-led marketing videos, including a Gen Z-focused campaign featuring a singer’s persona. Using HeyGen’s avatars, they produced highly personalised and localised content at scale, strengthening audience connections, preserving the emotional tone and increasing engagement across markets.