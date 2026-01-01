The network wanted to delight viewers with cinematic moments that would not be possible through traditional production. The challenge was to bring those ideas to life during one of the fastest-moving events in sport, where matchups change by the day, production timelines shrink to hours, and every broadcast has to meet television standards.

Working alongside leading entertainment and sports agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA) and Telemundo, HeyGen helped turn that vision into reality, creating four AI-powered broadcast segments that were aired throughout Telemundo's World Cup knockout coverage.

The project marked HeyGen's first major live broadcast partnership and showed that AI video had progressed from an experimental technology to a production tool ready for prime time.

This was not about replacing anything Telemundo had already planned. It was about adding something incremental and creative to a broadcast that was going to air in any case, using AI deliberately to deepen engagement and expand what the coverage could achieve.

Telling stories beyond production limits

The creative challenge was not finding interesting locations. It was making impossible locations feel believable enough to support the story.

Traditional production would have required multiple crews, international travel, location permits, visual effects, and weeks of post-production. None of those timelines matched a tournament where the next opponent would not be finalised until just days before broadcast.

Instead of asking where cameras could be placed, the team began asking a different question: Where should the story unfold if there were no production limits at all?

That shift opened up a completely new creative approach.

Designing moments rather than filming them