Stratasys is a global leader in additive manufacturing, enabling customers to create without limits for a more economical, personalised, and sustainable world. As Global Training Manager, Michael Muenchow leads technical training for customer and service personnel, ensuring teams across the globe can operate Stratasys equipment with maximum uptime, efficiency, and optimised workflows.

Michael’s team is responsible for creating and delivering technical training that supports customers, service engineers, sales teams, and internal stakeholders across regions. As learning preferences shifted, video became central to how Stratasys shared knowledge, but scaling high-quality video training across the globe introduced new challenges.

At Stratasys, video is one of the primary ways people learn. Customers and service teams rely on short instructional videos, on-demand content, and YouTube-style learning to get answers quickly and in context.

“Video is how most people are learning these days,” Michael explained. “It’s important for us to develop efficiently and create content that works for all audiences.”

Before HeyGen, creating video training came with two major challenges: content updates and localisation.

Once a training video was recorded, even minor changes suggested during the review cycle often meant going back to the studio to reshoot the content. This slowed down publishing and created friction for instructional designers.

“If a reviewer had feedback, we had to find ways to redo or reshoot,” Michael said. “That added time and complexity.”

Localisation was an even bigger barrier. To support global audiences, Stratasys had earlier relied on internal stakeholders to help translate or recreate videos in other languages. Outsourcing translation and video production to external partners was often too expensive.

“Without localisation enabled by HeyGen, we simply could not do this at scale,” Michael said.

Using HeyGen to build once and localise globally

HeyGen gave Stratasys a way to completely rethink video training. Instead of re-recording content, Michael’s team could now simply go back into the platform, adjust the scripts, and regenerate videos without having to return to a recording studio. This made review cycles quicker and content updates much easier to manage.

But the biggest shift came from localisation.

With HeyGen, Stratasys can now create a training video once and localise it across languages using batch localisation, brand glossaries, and enforced pronunciation rules, which is crucial in a highly technical field.

“We have many terms that are not common across languages,” Michael explained. “Being able to control translation and pronunciation makes a huge difference for us.”

In many cases, localised videos are ready to publish immediately. In others, a quick proofreading step ensures accuracy without the overhead of a full re-recording or external vendors.

HeyGen also enabled avatar-led training videos across departments. Michael’s team uses avatars for customer- and service-facing training, while other teams, such as global engineering, use them for internal technical and control training.

Streamlining LMS delivery and personalised learning paths

One of the most impactful features for Stratasys has been SCORM export and the multilingual player. This enables the team to upload a single training asset into their learning management system and deliver it across the globe. Learners automatically experience the content in the language that suits them best.

“That multilingual player is a game-changer,” Michael said. “We can create one item, assign it globally, and each user experiences it in the way that works best for them.”

HeyGen also supports branching and scenario-based learning. For complex workflows, such as troubleshooting or machine installation, learners can choose paths that match their specific situation, instead of feeling overwhelmed by a long instructional video.

“We can create both versions and allow learners to follow whatever is most relevant to them at that moment,” Michael said.

Improving efficiency and reducing costs in global training

Since adopting HeyGen, Stratasys has seen a clear, measurable impact:

120% increase in YouTube video viewership, driven by localised content

Over $1 million in estimated cost savings by not outsourcing video translation and localisation

Quicker content updates without needing to return to the studio

Simpler, more scalable global training delivery through LMS integration

“These are things we honestly couldn’t do earlier,” Michael said. “Now we’re reaching customers, service teams, and salespeople in ways that simply weren’t possible before.”

Beyond the metrics, HeyGen has made the training development experience much simpler. Instructional designers can use familiar tools like PowerPoint, import content, add scripts, and have avatars deliver the training.

“If you know how to make a presentation, you can use HeyGen,” Michael said. “It’s versatile and easy to use.”

For Michael, one of the most important aspects of HeyGen is the partnership itself.

“What I appreciate about HeyGen is the feeling that we are growing together,” he said. “Being listened to as an enterprise customer, sharing feedback, and then seeing it turn into real improvements. That really makes a difference.”

His advice to others is straightforward: “explore the tool and experiment.”

“Try localisation. Try avatars. Make a twin of yourself. Test different tones,” Michael said. “If you don’t give HeyGen a try, you’re missing the opportunity to reach many more people.”