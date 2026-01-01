Indegene is a global life sciences services organisation that helps pharmaceutical and healthcare companies translate complex scientific and medical information into clear, engaging, and compliant communication. Its work spans the entire product lifecycle, supporting stakeholders from healthcare professionals and patients to internal medical and regulatory teams.

At the core of Indegene’s business lies a critical challenge: simplifying highly technical science while maintaining accuracy and regulatory integrity.

Traditionally, this meant producing high-quality written content, presentations, and professionally produced videos in accordance with strict medical, legal, and regulatory (MLR) standards. But as demand for personalised, multilingual, and scalable content grew, the limits of traditional video production became clear.

Everything changed when Indegene started integrating HeyGen into its content and video workflows.

Tackling the complexity of traditional video production

Before adopting HeyGen, each video project required coordination across multiple teams, including content writers, medical reviewers, voice-over artists, video editors, and production crews.

The workflow involved scripting, medical, legal, and regulatory (MLR) reviews, storyboarding, video shoots, voiceover recording, editing, and multiple rounds of feedback. Even minor updates could lead to substantial rework.

“Any updates or localisation efforts often meant re-recording and re-editing, further increasing time, cost, and dependence on resources,” Indegene said.

This led to several challenges:

High manpower requirements across multiple teams

Long production timelines because of coordination and review cycles

Higher costs from studio shoots and talent

Limited scalability when producing multiple versions or updates

Complex localisation workflows that need fresh recordings

The process was effective but difficult to scale in a fast-moving, global environment.

Adopting AI to transform video creation workflows

To tackle these challenges, Indegene integrated HeyGen into its production pipeline, fundamentally transforming how videos are created and delivered.

The new workflow is completely digital, automated, and easily scalable.

Instead of coordinating physical shoots, teams now upload scripts or presentations directly into HeyGen. AI-generated avatars replace human presenters, removing the need for studios, scheduling, and on-site production.

The platform enables rapid video generation, allowing teams to create high-quality, avatar-based videos within minutes. Updates are just as seamless.

Localisation, which was earlier one of the most time-consuming parts of production, is now much faster.

“Multilingual videos can be created quickly without any additional shoots or voiceover recordings,” Indegene said.

This shift has enabled Indegene to scale video production across the globe while maintaining consistency, regulatory compliance, and quality.

Delivering scalable, compliant, and engaging medical content

With HeyGen, Indegene now produces a wide range of content formats, including avatar-based videos, localised training materials, podcasts, and PPT-to-video conversions.

One important use case is clinical explainer videos for pharmaceutical clients. These videos explain a medicine’s mechanism of action, clinical benefits, and value for patients in a clear and engaging way.

Earlier, creating this kind of content used to take several weeks of effort across multiple teams. With HeyGen, the process has become much simpler and faster.

AI avatars act as presenters, delivering content in a tone suited to different audiences. Technical explanations can be directed to healthcare professionals, while simplified versions can be created for patients and caregivers.

At the same time, dynamic visuals and branding elements are integrated with regulatory standards to ensure clarity, engagement, and compliance.

The result is a scalable system for delivering consistent, high-quality medical communication across regions and audience groups.

Achieving measurable improvements in speed, cost, and scalability

The impact of integrating HeyGen has been substantial across Indegene’s operations.

Time savings : Traditional video production used to take 6–8 weeks per video. With HeyGen, the same output can now be delivered in 5–10 days, including localisation.

: Traditional video production used to take 6–8 weeks per video. With HeyGen, the same output can now be delivered in 5–10 days, including localisation. Quicker updates : Changes that earlier required days of rework can now be completed in minutes to a few hours.

: Changes that earlier required days of rework can now be completed in minutes to a few hours. Reduced manpower : Production teams have been streamlined from 5–8 people to just 1–2 operators, freeing up resources for higher-value work.

: Production teams have been streamlined from 5–8 people to just 1–2 operators, freeing up resources for higher-value work. Cost efficiency : Production costs have reduced by 50–60 percent, removing the need for studios, talent, and extensive post-production.

: Production costs have reduced by 50–60 percent, removing the need for studios, talent, and extensive post-production. Scalability and localisation: Multilingual video production is now 5–10 times faster, enabling rapid worldwide distribution.

These improvements have enabled Indegene to produce more content more quickly and with fewer resources, while still maintaining strict compliance standards.

For Indegene, adopting HeyGen is more than just a workflow improvement; it signifies a fundamental shift in how scientific communication is delivered.

By combining AI-powered video generation with deep expertise in life sciences, Indegene has developed a scalable model for delivering accurate, engaging, and compliant content to audiences across the globe.

The result is a faster, more efficient, and more flexible approach to communication that bridges the gap between scientific information and understanding, while supporting better healthcare outcomes.