Crystal Ninja is the creation of Kellie DeFries, a professional crystal artist and educator with over 20 years of experience. What started as custom crystal work on early flip phones has grown into a successful creative business that trains designers to create detailed, professional crystal designs through online courses. Known for her practical, hands-on teaching style and exacting standards, Kellie built Crystal Ninja to make crystal artistry accessible while maintaining the craft’s precision and creativity.

Kellie’s mission has always been to teach the way she would in person: clearly, honestly, and with personality. While her creative vision was strong, the process of producing professional video content was slow, exhausting, and not sustainable in the long run.

HeyGen enabled her to transform detailed demonstrations into polished, professional courses without needing cameras or going through late nights and burnout. It became the bridge between her creativity and her students, helping her teach more consistently while regaining her time and energy.

Balancing precise teaching with the practical realities of filming

Before HeyGen, creating video courses required careful planning around her physical space and schedule. Kellie could only film late at night after customers had left the store and warehouse operations had stopped.

“It always had to be really late at night,” Kellie said. “The house is finally quiet, it’s 11 pm, I’ve been working the whole day, and now I have to bring the energy.”

Production was fragmented and frustrating. Kellie relied on multiple mobile phones, dealt with dead batteries and missing chargers, and had to manually stitch clips together afterwards.

“It was a nightmare,” Kellie said. “I did not have professional equipment, and learning how to splice everything together was overwhelming.”

Explaining intricate crystal techniques added another challenge. Camera angles, cuts, and verbal explanations had to be perfect while performing delicate, detailed work. “I didn’t know how to put into words what I was doing while I was doing it,” Kellie said. “It took so much practice.”​

The effort led to complete exhaustion and inconsistency. “Before HeyGen, I hardly slept,” Kellie said. “It was just really difficult.”

Rethinking instructional video creation with HeyGen

Kellie came across HeyGen through online learning communities and was immediately impressed by how intuitive it felt.

“My first impression of HeyGen was that the user interface was clean and simple to use,” Kellie said. “There are useful tips throughout, and even a community where you can get your questions answered.”

HeyGen transformed Kellie’s workflow by allowing her to separate teaching from presenting. Instead of having to film herself perfectly on camera, she could concentrate on demonstrating the work with her hands and then add her digital presence on top.

“I can simply record what I need to do with my hands and the item, and then place HeyGen on top of that,” Kellie explained.

That flexibility made editing straightforward and forgiving. “If I say something wrong, I don’t have to start again from the beginning. I can simply correct it.”

Her truly magical moment came when she created her digital twin. “I could watch myself creating and speaking without making mistakes,” Kellie said. “No forgetting lines, no starting over. It was such a magical thing to see.”

HeyGen also took away the pressure of always being camera-ready. “I don’t have to put on make-up, do my hair, or set up equipment,” Kellie said. “I can be in my house slippers, and no one even knows.”

Staying true to her brand while teaching at scale

One of the most unexpected outcomes was how naturally students connected with Kellie’s avatar. Even long-time VIP members did not realise that some lessons were not filmed live.

“No one realised it wasn’t me,” she said. “I delivered a 25-minute lecture, and no one had any idea.”

For Kellie, that authenticity mattered. “It keeps the wrinkles. I’m 52. I don’t want to be airbrushed,” Kellie said. “It looks like me.”

HeyGen enabled her to maintain a personal connection with students without needing to be on camera all the time. “It helps users relate to me as a real person, but I don’t have to be there 100% of the time.”

That balance reduced stress and made everyday life simpler. “I don’t have to worry about lashes or being fully dressed every single time,” Kellie said. “That’s just not my brand.”

Reducing production costs while improving consistency

With HeyGen, Crystal Ninja significantly reduced the time required to produce courses.

“A one-hour course that earlier took a couple of days to edit can now be completed in less time than it would usually take just to do the filming,” Kellie said. “It’s quick and seamless.”

That efficiency allowed her to expand the range of offerings and focus on creativity rather than logistics. “It gives me more time to add additional information to our courses.”

HeyGen also removed financial barriers. While Kellie has deep respect for professional studios, the cost was not sustainable for the volume of content she needed to create.

“I have too many videos to make,” Kellie said. “I can’t afford five or ten thousand dollars every time. HeyGen is what keeps my programme running, and I can do it at 2 a.m. if I need to.”

For Kellie, HeyGen became more than just a tool. It became a way to grow her business without compromising her health, creativity, or personal life.