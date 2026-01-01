Bryan Fikes is the founder of Bonsai Marketing, where he helps businesses grow with smarter marketing systems, automation, and AI video.

Over the past 25 years, Bryan has built multiple marketing agencies and helped companies adapt to every major shift in digital marketing.

As video became one of the most effective ways to build trust online, he kept seeing the same challenge again and again: businesses knew they needed video but found it difficult to produce it consistently.

Today, Bryan uses HeyGen to help clients create everything from promotional videos and landing pages to sales content and training materials. Along the way, he has created more than 300 videos, saved over 700 hours of production time, and built a workflow that makes high-quality video accessible to businesses of every size.

Making professional video practical for every business

For Bryan, every successful marketing strategy begins with a story.

"Everything is a story," Bryan said. "I do not care what you are selling. I do not care what you do. Video is the most natural storyteller."

The challenge was not convincing clients that video worked; it was making production affordable enough to use on a consistent basis.

"It was costly. The equipment was costly. Time was costly. You needed several people to do it properly," Bryan said.

For many small businesses, investing thousands of dollars in every video was not realistic.

"When you are managing fuel prices versus a $2,000 expense for a video, you already know what the answer is going to be," he said.

Bryan wanted clients to publish video as frequently as they published blogs, emails, or social posts, rather than reserving it for just a few campaigns each year.

That’s where HeyGen transformed his workflow.

"HeyGen has been a natural fit because of the speed, the messaging, and just enough animation to give it that cinematic feel, without going over the top. And on top of that, it is simply cost-effective. Full stop."

Making video a core part of every marketing strategy

Instead of treating video as a one-off project, Bryan now includes it in almost every client engagement.

His team creates videos for websites, landing pages, social media, email campaigns, training, and sales enablement, making video a consistent part of how businesses communicate.