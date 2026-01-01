Zarin TV was founded with a simple yet ambitious mission: to create a platform where Afghan stories could be told authentically, independently, and without fear.

The organisation focuses on community news, education, entertainment, and women’s issues, while highlighting perspectives often overlooked by mainstream media. The team works with journalists and contributors across multiple countries to provide reporting and storytelling that reflects the realities of life in Afghanistan.

“Our mission was to provide community news and entertainment, with a strong focus on education and on opening up avenues to shed light on women’s issues,” said Mariam Harris, Director of Development and Partnerships at Zarin TV.

But after the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan, independent journalism became increasingly dangerous. Reporters risked exposing themselves and their families simply by doing their jobs.

That challenge led Zarin TV to adopt HeyGen. Using AI avatars, the organisation found a way to protect journalists’ identities while continuing to share stories that might otherwise never reach the public.

Addressing safety risks faced by independent journalists

For Zarin TV, the challenge was never just producing content; it was producing content safely. When journalists report on stories that criticise the government or bring sensitive issues to light, the consequences can be severe.

“If we use our real journalists and the real people who do this work, their families get harassed back home,” Mariam explained.

In some situations, families could face intimidation, harassment, or even arrest because of a journalist’s reporting. As a result, many stories remained untold. Journalists had to balance the importance of sharing information against the potential risks to themselves and their loved ones.