How enterprises win with HeyGen
Avatar Video · Localization
See how Emmy Award-winning studio Fameplay uses HeyGen to produce AI-powered multilingual videos, localize content across markets, and expand from Czech audiences to the world.
Avatar Video · Broadcast
Discover how Telemundo partnered with HeyGen to create AI-powered World Cup broadcast segments that placed commentators in impossible cinematic locations while meeting the speed and quality demands of live television.
Avatar Video · Video Translation · Broadcast
Zarin TV uses HeyGen AI avatars to protect journalists, preserve anonymity, and safely share stories from Afghanistan with audiences around the world.
Avatar Video · Video Translation · L&D
Indegene scaled compliant medical video production using HeyGen's AI video platform, accelerating delivery, reducing costs, and enabling multilingual content globally.
Video Translation · Localization
Discover how the World Economic Forum utilized HeyGen's AI to deliver multilingual speeches, transcending language barriers and reaching a global audience.
Video Translation · L&D
Learn how Stratasys uses HeyGen to localize technical training at scale, increase video viewership by 120%, and save over $1M in translation costs.
Avatar Video · L&D
Learn how Advantive uses HeyGen to cut training creation time by 50%, deliver engaging self-paced learning, and scale development across 600+ employees.
Avatar Video · Marketing
Dsicover how Dolsten & Co. uses HeyGen to prototype, iterate, and deliver high-fidelity creative work in days instead of months, unlocking faster collaboration, bolder ideas, and scalable AI-powered storytelling.
Video Translation · Marketing
Learn how HubSpot uses HeyGen to accelerate AI-powered video creation, enabling faster production, seamless localization, and scalable storytelling for global teams.
Join the brands creating 10x more video content while reducing production time and cost with HeyGen.
HeyGen’s AI case studies show how companies cut production time, scale content globally, and boost creativity. Teams finish videos in hours, agencies deliver in multiple languages, and brands bring campaigns to life with avatars, reducing cost while enabling scalable, high-quality storytelling across markets.
HeyGen’s AI case studies show how personalized, scalable video drives stronger engagement and ROI. Brands doubled conversion and retention with onboarding videos, tripled engagement through tailored campaigns, and expanded global reach with multilingual content, proving HeyGen empowers marketers to scale personalization, cut costs, and maximize impact.
HeyGen’s AI education case studies show how institutions and companies boost learning outcomes. Avatars power role-play for skill practice, enterprises modernize compliance training, healthcare teams speed medical content creation, and educators deliver multilingual lessons, making training more engaging, scalable, and effective across schools, businesses, and professional development.
HeyGen’s AI healthcare case studies show how providers improve communication, cut costs, and expand access. Doctors share medical knowledge through explainer videos, teams cut training production time by 50%, and providers scale multilingual certification content, delivering accurate, cost-effective education for patients, professionals, and global audiences.
Würth shifted from written to video-first communication by using HeyGen to generate multilingual, avatar-based videos. They slashed translation costs by 80%, cut production time in half, and enabled employees to master the platform in just 45 minutes, making global, engaging training and messaging more efficient and cost-effective.
Komatsu’s AI case study shows how businesses can use AI avatars to transform training and communication. By creating multilingual, consistent, and engaging videos, Komatsu improved completion rates to nearly 90%, boosted knowledge retention, and cut production costs. Their success highlights how AI customer stories demonstrate scalable, brand-consistent learning solutions that can extend beyond training into marketing and global communication.
Trivago’s experience with HeyGen demonstrates that AI marketing case studies can dramatically streamline video localization. By leveraging HeyGen’s AI translators and avatars, trivago halved post-production time (saving 3–4 months), localized TV ads across 30 markets rapidly, and maintained a consistent brand identity to deliver scalable, efficient, and high-quality marketing results.
Ogilvy partnered with HeyGen to create emotionally resonant, avatar-driven marketing videos, like a Gen Z–focused campaign featuring a singer’s persona. Using HeyGen’s avatars, they produced highly personalized, localized content at scale, enhancing audience connection, preserving emotional tone, and amplifying engagement across markets.