Global Compliance Training Videos
Replace outdated PDFs and costly film crews with AI-powered video that standardises compliance across every department, location, and language—in minutes, not months.
- No credit card required
- SOC 2 Type II certified
The compliance training challenge
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative text-to-AI video platform.
The Compliance Training Challenge
Your compliance obligations do not slow down. HIPAA updates, safety protocols, HR policies—they keep changing. But creating video training to keep up? That means coordinating film crews, booking SMEs who are always short on time, and then waiting months for content that is outdated before it even launches. Meanwhile, your workforce is spread across multiple locations, languages, and time zones, all needing the same consistent message. Static PDFs are ignored. Live sessions do not scale. And every gap in training becomes a gap in protection.
The HeyGen Solution
HeyGen transforms your compliance documentation into engaging video training that your workforce actually watches. Upload your policy documents, select an AI avatar, and generate professional training videos in minutes—not months. Need to update a regulation? Regenerate the video in a few hours. Need it in Spanish, Mandarin, and German? Just one click. Your compliance message stays consistent across every location, every language, and every employee. And with SCORM export, it connects directly into your existing LMS.
Everything Compliance Teams Need to Train at Scale
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative text-to-AI video platform.
Policy-to-Video Conversion
Transform your existing compliance documents—SOPs, policy PDFs, PowerPoint decks—into avatar-led training modules. No need to write scripts from scratch. No need to coordinate with subject matter experts for scheduling. Simply upload your content and let AI handle the production.
• Automatically convert policy documents into video scripts
• Generate training material from existing slide decks
• Update content without re-shooting
Multilingual Compliance
One training video, 175+ languages.AI video translation with voice cloning and lip-sync ensures your HIPAA training sounds native in every market—not like a dubbed foreign film. Consistent messaging, locally delivered.
• Voice cloning preserves the presenter’s authentic voice
• Lip-sync aligns mouth movements with the translated audio
• Deploy to a global workforce from a single source video
LMS Integration
Export compliance modules directly to your learning management system. SCORM-compliant packaging works with Cornerstone, Workday Learning, SAP SuccessFactors, and more. Track completions, scores, and attestations like any other course.
• SCORM 1.2 and 2004 export
• Direct LMS upload support
• Ready for completion tracking
SME Digital Twins
Your compliance experts cannot be everywhere. Clone your subject matter experts once, then deploy their expertise across every training module. Consistent voice, consistent delivery, and no scheduling conflicts.
• Create digital twins using a short video recording
• Reuse expert avatars across unlimited modules
• Update scripts without having to re-record
Brand and Regulatory Control
Secure approved messaging, logos, and terminology with Brand Kit. The Brand Glossary makes sure terms like "HIPAA" and your company name are pronounced correctly every time. No incorrect interpretations. No off-brand training.
• Enforce consistent branding across all videos
• Glossary manages the pronunciation of technical terms
• Approved avatar library for your organisation
Fast Update Cycle
Regulations change. Your training should as well. When OSHA updates guidelines or your policy team revises procedures, regenerate videos in hours—not the weeks it takes to coordinate a reshoot. Stay up to date without the production overhead.
- Script changes go live in minutes
- No re-shooting required for updates
- Version control for compliance audits
Turn Policy Documents into Training Videos in 3 Simple Steps
Upload Your Compliance Material
Start with what you already have—policy PDFs, slide decks, or written procedures. HeyGen's AI script generator converts your documentation into video-ready scripts, or you can paste your own.
Select avatar and voice
Choose from 200+ diverse AI avatars or create a digital twin of your compliance officer. Pick a voice that matches your brand tone, or clone your SME’s voice for greater authenticity.
Generate and Deploy
Click generate. In a few minutes, you will have a professional compliance training video ready. Export it to your LMS with SCORM packaging, or download it for internal distribution. Need translations? Generate all 175+ languages from the same source.
Designed for Every Compliance Function
HIPAA and Healthcare Compliance
Create patient privacy training that meets regulatory requirements. Healthcare training videos ensure every staff member—from front desk to clinical—receives consistent HIPAA education in their preferred language.
Use case: Replace long, in-person HIPAA sessions with concise, self-paced video modules for internal employees.
Workplace Safety Training
OSHA requirements, hazard communication, PPE protocols—safety training that workers actually watch. Visual demonstrations with avatar narration beat text-heavy manuals for retention and completion rates.
Use case: Deliver lab safety videos across global facilities with consistent messaging in every region.
HR and Workplace Compliance
Sexual harassment prevention, code of conduct, and anti-discrimination policies. Sensitive topics covered in a professional and consistent manner. Update annually without needing to reshoot.
Use case: Produce quick employment law guidance videos covering labour compliance dos and don’ts.
Use case: Produce quick employment law guidance videos covering labour compliance do's and don'ts. Optimise cost and performance with the best model for every use case.
Financial and Regulatory Compliance
SOX compliance, anti-money laundering, insider trading policies. Regulated industries need documentation that training has taken place—video with LMS tracking provides this.
Manufacturing and Quality Compliance
ISO procedures, GMP requirements, quality control protocols. Training videos that demonstrate proper procedures help reduce errors and audit findings.
Example: Würth Group reduced translation costs by 80% while creating a 65-minute compliance presentation in 8 languages in just 4 days.
Global Compliance Programmes
Multinational compliance training without multinational production costs. The same training, in every language, from a single source video. Consistency that auditors value.
The fastest-growing product on G2, and with good reason
From global training to video ads, HeyGen enables anyone (yes, you) to create high-quality, scalable video content for every requirement. Here are some of the benefits our customers value the most:
Trusted by 1,00,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image-to-video platform available today.
Have questions? We have the answers
What is compliance training video software?
Compliance training video software helps organisations create, manage, and distribute video-based training content for regulatory and policy requirements. HeyGen uses AI avatars and voice synthesis to generate professional training videos from scripts or documents—without cameras, studios, or production crews. The result is consistent, scalable compliance training that can be updated quickly when regulations change.
How do I create HIPAA compliance training videos?
Upload your HIPAA policy documentation or paste your training script into HeyGen. Select an AI avatar to serve as your on-screen presenter, choose a professional voice, and generate your video. For healthcare organizations serving diverse populations, use video translation to create versions in Spanish, Mandarin, Vietnamese, and other languages your workforce speaks. Export with SCORM packaging for LMS tracking of completions.
Can I update compliance training videos when the regulations change?
Yes—this is one of HeyGen's key advantages for compliance teams. When policies change, simply update your script and regenerate the video. There is no need to reschedule filming, book studios, or coordinate SME availability. Most script updates generate new videos in under 30 minutes, so your training remains up to date with regulatory requirements.
Does HeyGen integrate with our LMS?
HeyGen exports SCORM 1.2 and SCORM 2004 packages that work with major learning management systems including Cornerstone, Workday Learning, SAP SuccessFactors, Docebo, and Absorb. Upload your exported package directly to your LMS to track completions, scores, and compliance attestations.
How does multilingual compliance training function?
Create your compliance training video once in your primary language. Then use HeyGen's translation feature to generate versions in any of 175+ supported languages. The translation includes voice cloning (so your presenter sounds natural in each language) and lip-sync (so mouth movements match the translated audio). Your Spanish version will sound like natural Spanish, not like dubbed English.
Is my compliance content secure and protected?
HeyGen is SOC 2 Type II certified and GDPR compliant. Your content is encrypted both in transit and at rest. For enterprise compliance teams handling sensitive policy documentation, HeyGen offers dedicated workspaces with SSO integration and centralised user management. We do not train our AI models on your content.
What kinds of compliance training can I create?
HeyGen supports virtually any compliance training use case, including: HIPAA and healthcare privacy, OSHA and workplace safety, HR compliance (harassment prevention, code of conduct), financial regulations (SOX, AML, insider trading), manufacturing standards (ISO, GMP), data privacy (GDPR, CCPA), and industry-specific certifications. If you can write a script for it, HeyGen can create the video.
How long can compliance training videos last?
HeyGen supports videos of various lengths to match your training design. Most compliance modules work well in the 3–10 minute range for microlearning approaches, but you can create longer content for more comprehensive topics. For extended training (20+ minutes), consider breaking the content into chapters or modules for better learner engagement and tracking.
Can multiple people in my compliance team use HeyGen?
Yes. HeyGen for Business includes team workspaces where compliance managers, instructional designers, and content creators can collaborate. Shared asset libraries keep approved avatars, brand elements, and templates accessible to your entire team. Admin controls allow you to manage permissions and track usage.
How does HeyGen compare with traditional compliance video production?
Traditional compliance video production requires scheduling presenters, booking studios, coordinating crews, and post-production editing—typically a 2–3 month timeline at $5,000–$15,000+ per finished video. HeyGen generates equivalent-quality videos in minutes to hours, with unlimited revisions at no additional cost. When regulations change, you update and regenerate rather than reshoot. Würth Group reported a 50% reduction in production time and an 80% reduction in translation costs. Advantive cut content creation time by 50%.
Can I create a digital twin of our compliance officer?
Yes. HeyGen's AI clone feature creates a digital twin from a short video recording. Your compliance officer records once, and then their avatar can deliver unlimited training modules without any further scheduling. When they leave the organisation, you can retire the avatar and create a new one—no outdated or orphaned training content.
Which video formats and resolutions are supported?
HeyGen exports in MP4 format at up to 4K resolution. For compliance training, most organisations use 1080p (Full HD), which balances quality with file size for LMS delivery. You can also export at 720p for bandwidth-constrained environments or mobile-first delivery.
Explore More Solutions
Use Cases
- Onboarding & Training
- Corporate Training
- Skills Training
- Compliance Training
- Explainer Videos
- Safety Training
- Learning Courses
- How-to Videos
Tools
Customer Success Stories
- Würth Group: 80% Reduction in Translation Costs
- Advantive: 50% Faster Content Creation
- Workday: Localisation in Minutes
- Coursera: Video Localisation
- Stratasys: Global Training Rollout
- Lattice: Onboarding at Scale
- Sibelco: Scaled Training Production
- HubSpot: AI Video at Scale
- Miro: Global Content Localisation
Start Creating Compliance Training Videos Today
Stop waiting for months for outdated content. Create professional compliance training in minutes, translate it instantly into any language, and update it whenever regulations change—without reshooting. Join compliance teams at Fortune 500 companies who have reduced production time by half.
- No credit card needed
- SOC 2 Type II certified
- Cancel at any time