Personalised Video Platform

HeyGen’s AI-powered personalised video platform enables you to create customised videos effortlessly, integrating names, preferences, or offers into each video. Reach your audience with tailored content, driving engagement and higher conversion rates. Whether you are targeting individuals or large-scale campaigns,

Tool featured image
125,565,650Videos generated
99,715,641Avatars generated
17,264,468Videos translated
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Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.
AI Video Creation

Want to make your videos more engaging and effective?

HeyGen’s AI-powered Personalized Video Platform helps you create videos for each viewer, making sure your message is personal and relevant. Whether you're marketing, selling, or engaging customers, personalized videos are the best way to connect. HeyGen’s advanced AI tools allow you to create videos that capture attention and strengthen relationships with your audience.

By using our AI features, you can easily add details like names, preferences, and past purchases to your videos. This makes each video memorable, boosts engagement, and drives action. It’s perfect for personalized video emails, marketing, and customer retention.

If you’re looking for an even more interactive experience, explore our AI Avatar Videos, where AI avatars bring your messages to life, creating a more immersive connection with your audience.

Get started for free →
Two video players displaying smiling people speaking personalized messages, one for Sarah and one for John.
AI Video Creation

Best Practices for Creating Personalised Videos

Maximize the effectiveness of your personalized videos with these essential tips:

• Know your audience: understand your viewers. Learn about their needs, preferences, and behaviours. This helps you create content that resonates with them and leads to better engagement.

• Keep it authentic: Personalization should feel natural. Avoid overdoing it. Keep it subtle to ensure your videos stay genuine and trustworthy.

• Test variations: Try different types of personalization, such as names, offers, or video formats. Test these variations to see what works best for your audience.

• Measure results: Track engagement metrics like click-through rates and conversions. Use this data to refine your videos and personalisation strategy over time.

Get Started For Free →
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AI Video Creation

Elevating Engagement with Personalized Videos

Personalised videos are an effective way to capture your audience’s attention. When you tailor your messages to each viewer, you show them that you value their preferences. This increases engagement, customer satisfaction, retention, and conversions.

With HeyGen’s advanced AI technology, creating personalized videos at scale is easier than ever. Whether you're targeting a specific group or a broad audience, personalized videos help you communicate your message more effectively.


Trusted by businesses worldwide, We helps you create high-quality videos that engage, convert, and support your business goals. With easy-to-use tools and seamless AI integration, you can produce videos that resonate with your audience and drive results

Get Started For Free →
A woman in a video frame, with a bar chart showing +904,032 and a play button.
How It works?

Create Your Bespoke AI Avatar in 4 Simple Steps

Transform a simple video into your fully personalized, speaking digital avatar with HeyGen. Follow these four easy steps:

Step 1

Record a 2-Minute Video of Yourself

Film yourself reading the provided script in a well-lit environment. This video will serve as the basis for your bespoke AI avatar.

Step 2

Upload your footage and consent

Once you've recorded your video, submit it along with the consent form securely to HeyGen. Our experts will use the footage to generate your personalised avatar, ensuring it mirrors your style and tone.

Step 3

Create videos with your avatar

After your avatar is created, use it to deliver messages, presentations, tutorials, or any other content. Your avatar will come to life with realistic gestures, lip-sync and voice.

Step 4

Share your avatar video anywhere

Once your avatar is ready, you can publish your personalised video across social media platforms, internal tools, or client channels. Your avatar is ready to engage at scale and reach your audience quite effectively.

Personalized Video Platform FAQs

What is the Personalized Video Platform?

HeyGen’s platform lets you create personalized videos at scale by adding names, messages, and custom details automatically. This makes each viewer feel like the video was created specifically for them.

How does the platform personalize videos automatically?

You add dynamic fields like names or bespoke messages, and the AI merges them seamlessly into each video. This saves time and eliminates manual editing for large campaigns.


Can I use personalised videos in marketing or sales campaigns?

Yes. Personalized videos boost engagement in outreach, onboarding, and follow-ups. For more interactive delivery, pair them with the AI image to video.


Are there limits to how many personalised videos I can create?

Limits depend on your HeyGen plan, with higher tiers supporting large-scale video generation. You can view options or sign up anytime through HeyGen Signup.


Can I use personalised videos for e-learning or training?

Yes. Personalised videos make lessons more relevant to each learner. For structured educational content, you can also use our AI Training Video Generator.

How long does it take to generate each personalised video?

Video generation is fast. Once your template and data are uploaded, the AI produces each personalised video within minutes, even for large lists.

Can I track how my personalized videos perform?

Yes. HeyGen provide analytics that show engagement, click-throughs, and conversions. These insights help you refine future campaigns and improve personalisation strategies.

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Start creating with HeyGen

Turn your ideas into professional videos with AI.

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