STUDIO 47 uses AI to create content 80% faster

For STUDIO 47, a leading regional news broadcaster in Germany, delivering constant news for the North Rhine-Westphalia region, the country’s most populous state, is no easy feat. To stay on top of breaking news, investigative journalism, and innovative stories, STUDIO 47 requires its newsroom to achieve high output and speed while maintaining a high bar for quality and accuracy when producing stories. Since integrating HeyGen’s AI avatars to streamline video production, STUDIO 47 isn’t just reporting on the innovation in the region—they’re making headlines themselves.

“Our core goal is to free up journalists for higher-value tasks by using AI as a ‘journalistic dishwasher’—handling routine work so editors can focus on investigative and in-depth reporting,” said Sascha Devigne, editor-in-chief at STUDIO 47.

Confronting limited resources in the newsroom

With over 650,000 viewers and a news channel running 24/7, limited personnel and technical resources hindered the volume of content that editors and news anchors could produce at STUDIO 47. In the broader local journalism industry, STUDIO 47 has confronted the same challenges facing other media companies: tightening budgets, evolving audience preferences, and rising production costs. Yet, the importance of local news stations and their role in delivering relevant content to their audience remains critical. Sascha is pressed to help his company and other media companies in Germany weather these challenges.

In a recent blog post, he shares, “The economic situation is impacting many regional and local media companies looking for cost optimization. And since AI and automation can be a great way to cut costs without losing quality, we shouldn't fear them. We should embrace it and make the best use of it in our editorial work.”

Leveraging HeyGen’s AI technology to scale high-quality content

As STUDIO 47 leaned into AI to modernize workflows, it turned to HeyGen to power NewsHub, its newsroom platform. With HeyGen’s features, the team can use AI to create scripts, automate voice-over production, generate AI avatars for its news presenters, and adapt content for multi-channel distribution across television, web, and social media. HeyGen enables seamless narration, increased reach through AI-powered localization, faster news delivery, and significant cost savings. Furthermore, HeyGen’s API integration works seamlessly within STUDIO 47’s existing newsroom suite of AI tools, including NewsHub, BotCast, and ClipSense.