Get Started For Free

Get Started For Free

Built for Every Training Need

New Employee Onboarding Get new hires productive faster with consistent onboarding that doesn't depend on trainer availability. Onboarding videos cover company culture, systems training, and role expectations—delivered the same way every time, in every location. Use case: Standardize new hire orientation across all offices with video modules that replace live sessions.

Skills Development Training Build capabilities across your workforce with skills training that scales. Leadership development, communication skills, technical training—create once, deliver to thousands. Use case: Deploy management training to every new supervisor without scheduling live workshops.

Product and Systems Training Keep teams current on product updates, software changes, and new tools. Tutorial videos show exactly how systems work—and update instantly when the interface changes. Use case: Create CRM training videos that update automatically when new features launch.

Global Workforce Training Train your international teams in their native languages without separate production for each market. Same content, same quality, 175+ languages. Use case: Deliver warehouse safety training in 12 languages across global distribution centers. Verified result: Würth Group produced a 65-minute training presentation in 8 languages in just 4 days, cutting translation costs by 80%.

Compliance and Safety Training Meet regulatory requirements with compliance training that's consistent and trackable. SCORM export means your LMS captures completions for audit documentation. Use case: Distribute annual compliance certifications with tracked completions across all departments.