Create Corporate Training Videos Your Team Will Watch
Transform PowerPoints, PDFs, and tribal knowledge into engaging video training that scales across every team, location, and language—without studios, film crews, or waiting on SMEs.
- No credit card required
- SCORM export included
The L&D Content Bottleneck
The L&D Content Bottleneck
Your training backlog keeps growing. New hires need onboarding. Product updates require enablement. Leadership wants skills development programs. But creating video training means coordinating SMEs who never have time, booking studios, hiring production crews, and waiting months for content that's outdated before it launches. Meanwhile, your global workforce needs everything in multiple languages—and your budget doesn't include dubbing costs for every market. Static slides don't engage learners. Live sessions don't scale. And your team of two can't serve an organization of thousands.
The HeyGen Solution
HeyGen turns your existing training materials into professional video content your learners actually complete. Upload a PowerPoint, paste a script, or let AI generate content from your documentation. Select an AI avatar—or clone your subject matter expert—and generate polished training videos in minutes. Need to reach your global workforce? One click translates your video into 175+ languages with voice cloning and lip-sync. Updates are instant: edit the script, regenerate, and your LMS stays current without reshoots.
Everything L&D Teams Need to Train at Scale
PowerPoint to Video
Stop asking learners to read slides. Upload your existing decks and HeyGen transforms them into avatar-led video modules with narration, transitions, and professional polish. Your content library becomes a video library—without starting from scratch.
• Import PowerPoint, Google Slides, or PDF
• Preserve your existing structure and flow
• Add avatar presenter automatically
Subject Matter Expert Cloning
Your best trainers can't be everywhere. Create digital twins from a short video recording, then deploy their expertise across unlimited training modules. Consistent delivery, zero scheduling conflicts, and no more "we're waiting on the SME" delays.
• Clone SMEs from a brief recording
• Reuse across unlimited modules
• Update scripts without re-recording
Global Training Localization
One training video, every language your workforce speaks. AI video translation with voice cloning means your onboarding sounds native in Spanish, Mandarin, German, and 175+ other languages—not like dubbed content. Train everyone in their preferred language from a single source.
• Voice cloning maintains presenter authenticity
• Lip-sync matches facial movements
• Deploy globally from one master video
LMS Integration
Export training modules directly to your learning management system. SCORM 1.2 and 2004 packaging works with Cornerstone, Workday Learning, SAP SuccessFactors, and more. Track completions, set passing thresholds, and integrate with your existing learning ecosystem.
• SCORM 1.2 and SCORM 2004 export
• Customizable completion thresholds
• Direct LMS upload support
Rapid Content Updates
Products change. Processes evolve. Policies update. When your training content needs a refresh, edit the script and regenerate—in minutes, not months. No reshoots, no studio time, no production backlog. Your training stays as current as your business.
• Script changes deploy in minutes
• No re-filming required
• Version control for audit trails
Brand Consistency
Lock in your organization's visual identity with Brand Kit. Approved colors, fonts, logos, and avatars ensure every training video looks like it came from the same professional team—even when different people create them. Brand Glossary ensures product names and terminology are pronounced correctly every time.
• Enforce brand standards across all videos
• Control pronunciation of key terms
• Approved avatar library for your team
From Training Need to Published Course in 3 Steps
Start with What You Have
Upload existing PowerPoints, paste scripts from your documentation, or let the AI script generator create content from your learning objectives. No blank-page problem—start from your existing knowledge.
Choose Your Presenter
Select from 200+ diverse AI avatars or create a digital twin of your trainer. Pick a voice that matches your brand, or clone your SME's voice for authenticity. Customize the look and feel to match your organization.
Choose Your Presenter
Select from 200+ diverse AI avatars or create a digital twin of your trainer. Pick a voice that matches your brand, or clone your SME's voice for authenticity. Customize the look and feel to match your organization.
Built for Every Training Need
New Employee Onboarding
Get new hires productive faster with consistent onboarding that doesn't depend on trainer availability. Onboarding videos cover company culture, systems training, and role expectations—delivered the same way every time, in every location.
Use case: Standardize new hire orientation across all offices with video modules that replace live sessions.
Skills Development Training
Build capabilities across your workforce with skills training that scales. Leadership development, communication skills, technical training—create once, deliver to thousands.
Use case: Deploy management training to every new supervisor without scheduling live workshops.
Product and Systems Training
Keep teams current on product updates, software changes, and new tools. Tutorial videos show exactly how systems work—and update instantly when the interface changes.
Use case: Create CRM training videos that update automatically when new features launch.
Global Workforce Training
Train your international teams in their native languages without separate production for each market. Same content, same quality, 175+ languages.
Use case: Deliver warehouse safety training in 12 languages across global distribution centers.
Verified result: Würth Group produced a 65-minute training presentation in 8 languages in just 4 days, cutting translation costs by 80%.
Compliance and Safety Training
Meet regulatory requirements with compliance training that's consistent and trackable. SCORM export means your LMS captures completions for audit documentation.
Use case: Distribute annual compliance certifications with tracked completions across all departments.
Partner and Channel Enablement
Extend training beyond employees to partners, distributors, and channel teams. Consistent messaging at scale, without flying trainers to every location.
Use case: Enable distributor sales teams on new product launches with video training they complete on their own time.
The fastest-growing product on G2 for a reason
From global training to video ads, HeyGen empowers anyone (yes, you) to create high-quality, scalable video content for every need. Here are some of the benefits our customers love most:
Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image to video platform on the market.
Have questions? We have answers
What is training video software?
Training video software helps L&D teams create, manage, and distribute video-based learning content. HeyGen uses AI avatars and voice synthesis to generate professional training videos from scripts, slides, or documents—without cameras, studios, or production crews. The result is scalable video training that can be updated quickly and translated into any language.
How do I create corporate training videos without a studio?
Upload your existing PowerPoint or training script to HeyGen. Select an AI avatar to serve as your on-screen presenter, choose a voice, and generate your video. The entire process takes minutes, not months. For a more personal touch, clone your subject matter expert so their digital twin delivers the training.
Can I convert my existing PowerPoints into training videos?
Yes—this is one of HeyGen's most popular L&D workflows. Upload your PowerPoint or Google Slides deck, and HeyGen transforms each slide into a video scene with avatar narration. Your existing structure, content, and flow are preserved. You can edit scripts, adjust timing, and add transitions before generating the final video.
How does multilingual training work?
Create your training video once in your primary language. Then use HeyGen's translation feature to generate versions in any of 175+ supported languages. Translation includes voice cloning (so your presenter sounds natural in each language) and lip-sync (so mouth movements match the translated audio). One source video, global reach.
Does HeyGen integrate with our LMS?
Yes. HeyGen exports SCORM 1.2 and SCORM 2004 packages that work with major learning management systems including Cornerstone, Workday Learning, SAP SuccessFactors, Docebo, Absorb, and more. Set completion thresholds, track learner progress, and integrate with your existing learning ecosystem.
How do I create a digital clone of our subject matter expert?
HeyGen's AI clone feature creates a digital twin from a short video recording. Your SME records once—following simple guidelines for lighting and framing—and their avatar can then deliver unlimited training content. When they're unavailable or leave the organization, you still have their expertise captured in video form.
How long can training videos be?
HeyGen supports videos of various lengths. Most effective training follows microlearning principles—3-10 minute modules that focus on specific learning objectives. However, you can create longer content for comprehensive topics. For extended training (20+ minutes), consider breaking content into chapters for better learner engagement and completion rates.
Can multiple people on my L&D team use HeyGen?
Yes. HeyGen for Business includes team workspaces where instructional designers, training managers, and content creators can collaborate. Shared asset libraries keep approved avatars, brand elements, and templates accessible to your entire team. Admin controls let you manage permissions and monitor usage.
How does HeyGen compare to traditional video production?
Traditional training video production requires scheduling presenters, booking studios, coordinating crews, and post-production editing—typically 2-3 months and $5,000-$15,000+ per finished video. HeyGen generates equivalent quality in minutes to hours, with unlimited revisions. Advantive reported 50% reduction in content creation time. Würth Group cut production time by 50% and translation costs by 80%.
Can I add quizzes or interactivity to my training videos?
HeyGen supports interactive elements including quizzes, knowledge checks, and branching paths. Add multiple choice questions, embed links, and create decision points that personalize the learning experience. Interactive features export with your SCORM package for LMS tracking.
Is my training content secure?
HeyGen is SOC 2 Type II certified and GDPR compliant. Your content is encrypted in transit and at rest. For enterprise L&D teams handling sensitive training materials, HeyGen offers dedicated workspaces with SSO integration and centralized user management. We don't train our AI models on your content.
What video formats and quality levels are supported?
HeyGen exports in MP4 format at up to 4K resolution. Most L&D teams use 1080p (Full HD) which balances quality with file size for LMS delivery and bandwidth considerations. You can also export at 720p for mobile-first or bandwidth-constrained environments.
Explore More Solutions
Use Cases
Tools
Start Creating Training Videos Today
Stop waiting months for content that's outdated before it launches. Generate professional training videos in minutes, translate to any language instantly, and update when your business changes—without reshoots. Join L&D teams at Workday, Advantive, and Würth Group who've transformed how they train.
- No credit card required
- SCORM export included
- Cancel anytime