Create Internal Training Videos That Scale Your L&D Team

Your L&D team of three serves 2,000 employees. Every department wants training. Leadership development, new manager onboarding, systems training, process updates, communication skills. Scale your training capacity without scaling your team.

Without HeyGen

The L&D Content Bottleneck

Without HeyGen

The Training Capacity Challenge

The Training Capacity Challenge

Deliver safety, compliance, onboarding, and operational training in the languages employees understand. Meet OSHA language requirements, improve comprehension, and reduce risk by deploying training in English, Spanish, Mandarin, Vietnamese, and more. Global teams use multilingual programs, including employee onboarding videos, to maintain consistent training across regions without separate production. Organizations report 85%+ higher comprehension and fewer safety incidents when training is delivered in employees’ native languages.

With HeyGen

The HeyGen Solution

The HeyGen Solution

HeyGen turns your small L&D team into a training production powerhouse. Convert existing PowerPoints, documentation, and subject matter expert knowledge into professional video training. Upload slides from last year's leadership workshop. Paste scripts from your process manuals. Record your top performers explaining best practices. Generate broadcast-quality training videos in minutes.

Clone your subject matter experts as AI avatars. Your communications director recorded once, trains unlimited employees on presentation skills. Your operations manager's expertise becomes reusable process training. Your IT lead delivers systems training without leaving their desk. SME knowledge scales without SME time.

Update training instantly when things change. Process improved? Edit the script, regenerate the video in five minutes. New system launched? Update training same day. Your training library stays current without recreating everything from scratch

Everything L&D Teams Need to Train at Scale

Convert Existing Content to Video

Your organization already has training content buried in PowerPoints, PDFs, Word documents, and SME brains. Upload presentations and HeyGen transforms them into professional video training. Paste scripts from manuals and generate narrated training. Your existing work becomes engaging video content.

Import PowerPoint, Google Slides, PDF

Turn documentation into video training

Add professional avatar presenter

Brand with company colors and logo

A presentation editing software interface displaying a "Weekly Report" slide on "Team Performance" with a video of a woman, text, and a carousel of other slides.

Clone Subject Matter Experts

Your compliance officer is the only person who understands your policies. Your best salesperson has techniques worth sharing. Your operations director knows efficient processes. Clone them as AI avatars. Record them once, deploy their expertise unlimited times without scheduling them repeatedly.

Record SME once for unlimited training

Digital expert available 24/7

Consistent delivery every time

Free SMEs from repetitive sessions

Three cards feature women in video settings with text descriptions, primarily "Corporate Communications," and a name tag for Sophie Park, Marketing Director.

Professional Quality Without Production Expertise

Your training should look as professional as your company. No cameras, lighting, studios, or video editing skills required. Select from 120+ professional avatars or create custom clones. Choose backgrounds. Add branding. Generate broadcast-quality training that reflects well on your organization.

Professional presenters for any topic

Consistent quality across all training

No video production expertise needed

Studio-quality without studios

Multilingual video interface with presenters for Spanish and Chinese content, and English highlighted in a language list.

Update Training in Minutes

Companies change. Processes improve. Systems upgrade. Policies revise. Organizations reorganize. When your training needs updates, edit the script and regenerate the video. Five minutes versus five weeks. Your training library stays current with your business.

Script changes deploy instantly

No re-filming required

Version control for audit trails

Keep training accurate and relevant

A stack of blue, semi-transparent cards angled downwards, labeled with "Content Library," "content.pdf," "Voice," "Voice Clone," "Avatar," and "Digital Twin."

Deploy Across All Locations

Five offices. Three shifts. Remote employees. International teams. Everyone needs the same training but accessing it differently. Create once, deploy everywhere. On-demand access means night shift watches at 2am, remote teams access from home, international offices get training in their timezone.

24/7 on-demand access

Multi-location deployment

Works across all shifts

Mobile-friendly learning

A woman in a video frame next to a chat interface describing easy AI-powered video creation with custom voices.

Multilingual for Global Teams

International offices need training in their language. Create in English, translate to 175+ languages with voice cloning. German office gets German training, Shanghai team gets Mandarin, São Paulo receives Portuguese. All from your single source content.

175+ languages from one video

Natural voice cloning per language

Lip sync matches mouth movements

Global workforce training

Digital presentation screens showcasing recruitment data, a brand kit with font samples and color swatches, and a partially visible sales achievement card.

From Training Need to Published Course in 3 Steps

Step 1

Start with What You Have

Upload existing training materials. PowerPoint presentations from workshops. PDF handbooks. Process documentation. Scripts from live training sessions. Or record subject matter experts explaining topics they teach repeatedly. Your training content already exists in various forms. HeyGen converts it to professional video.


A woman in a green track jacket appears within a video recording frame, showing a red stop button, timer, and a blue-green play icon.
Step 2

Create Professional Training Videos

Select AI avatar presenter matching your topic. Professional presenters for leadership training. Friendly faces for soft skills. Technical experts for systems training. Customize with your branding. Add company logo, colors, approved fonts. Generate videos that look like they came from professional production studio.


A blonde woman in a green top next to an "Edit Look" button and a "FaceSwap" panel displaying an upload option and multiple female faces.
Step 3

Deploy to Your Organization

Export to your LMS with SCORM packaging. Download for intranet or knowledge base. Embed in employee portals. Share via links. Your training reaches employees wherever they learn. Track completion, monitor progress, measure effectiveness through your existing systems.


A portrait of a woman in a green jacket against a blue background, with a cartoon cursor pointing to a "Save as New" button.

Built for Every Training Need

Leadership and Management

Leadership and Management

Training Develop leaders at every level with training for first-time managers, coaching, decision-making, and change management. Organizations report up to 40% improvement in management effectiveness after structured leadership programs.

Skills Development Programs

Skills Development Programs

Build core professional skills such as communication, problem-solving, negotiation, and time management. Self-paced training improves workforce capability and drives measurable gains in client satisfaction.

Process and Procedure Training

Process and Procedure Training

Standardize workflows and best practices with consistent SOP training. Teams following video-based process training reduce errors and improve quality by over 30%.

Systems and Tools Training

Systems and Tools Training

Accelerate adoption of internal systems like CRM, ERP, and productivity tools. Video training drives faster proficiency and higher usage compared to documentation alone.

Department-Specific Training

Department-Specific Training

Deliver targeted training for sales, marketing, operations, HR, and customer service. Teams roll out updates in days instead of weeks with consistent, scalable delivery.

Verified Result

Verified Result

Organizations achieve up to a 10× increase in training output using video-based training compared to traditional methods

The fastest-growing product on G2 for a reason 

From global training to video ads, HeyGen empowers anyone (yes, you) to create high-quality, scalable video content for every need. Here are some of the benefits our customers love most:

10Xincrease in video production speed
5Xincrease in video creation
40% increase in video watch time
5Xreturn on ad spend
Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image to video platform on the market.

Miro
"It has empowered our writers to have the same level of creativity in the process that I do when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
play buttonWatch video
Vision Creative Labs
"The magic moment for me was when we had a film that I've been doing every week. Suddenly, we realized I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-Founder
play buttonWatch video
Workday
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It’s like we’ve augmented our team. We can do way more with the resources we have."

Justin Meisinger, Program Manager
play buttonWatch video
Have questions? We have answers

What types of internal training can you create?

Any training for employees: leadership development, management skills, soft skills, technical training, process procedures, systems training, compliance refreshers, department-specific training, professional development, communication skills, project management, time management. If you need to train employees on it, HeyGen handles it.


How is this different from off-the-shelf training courses?

Off-the-shelf courses are generic. Your organization has specific processes, systems, culture, terminology. HeyGen creates company-specific training using your content, your SMEs, your examples. Employees learn exactly what they need for your organization.


How long does it take to create a training course?

Simple procedure training: 30 minutes. Comprehensive leadership program: one week. Significantly faster than traditional production (weeks to months) or external vendors (months). Most organizations build entire training libraries in their first quarter.


What if our training content needs updates?

Edit the script and regenerate. Five minutes versus contracting vendors or re-filming. Process changed? Update training same day. System upgraded? Refresh training immediately.


Does video training really improve completion rates?

Yes. Organizations consistently report 2-3x higher completion rates for video versus document-based training. Video is more engaging, easier to consume, fits into workflows better. Employees actually complete video training.


How does this work with our LMS?

Export videos as SCORM packages compatible with all major learning management systems. Or download MP4s for internal portals, knowledge bases, intranets. Works with Workday Learning, Cornerstone, SAP SuccessFactors, or any LMS supporting SCORM.


How long can training videos be?

Create training in your primary language, translate to 175+ languages with voice cloning and lip sync. Same training, naturally delivered in each language. Global workforce gets consistent training in their preferred language from your single L&D team.

Can multiple people on my L&D team use HeyGen?

Yes. HeyGen for Business includes team workspaces where instructional designers, training managers, and content creators can collaborate. Shared asset libraries keep approved avatars, brand elements, and templates accessible to your entire team. Admin controls let you manage permissions and monitor usage.

How does HeyGen compare to traditional video production?

Traditional training video production requires scheduling presenters, booking studios, coordinating crews, and post-production editing—typically 2-3 months and $5,000-$15,000+ per finished video. HeyGen generates equivalent quality in minutes to hours, with unlimited revisions. Advantive reported 50% reduction in content creation time. Würth Group cut production time by 50% and translation costs by 80%.

What about training for global teams?

Create training in your primary language, translate to 175+ languages with voice cloning and lip sync. Same training, naturally delivered in each language. Global workforce gets consistent training in their preferred language from your single L&D team.

What video formats and quality levels are supported?

HeyGen exports in MP4 format at up to 4K resolution. Most L&D teams use 1080p (Full HD) which balances quality with file size for LMS delivery and bandwidth considerations. You can also export at 720p for mobile-first or bandwidth-constrained environments.

Explore More Solutions

Use Cases

Tools

Customer Stories

Start Creating Training Videos Today

Stop waiting months for content that's outdated before it launches. Generate professional training videos in minutes, translate to any language instantly, and update when your business changes—without reshoots. Join L&D teams at Workday, Advantive, and Würth Group who've transformed how they train.

