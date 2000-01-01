Deliver safety, compliance, onboarding, and operational training in the languages employees understand. Meet OSHA language requirements, improve comprehension, and reduce risk by deploying training in English, Spanish, Mandarin, Vietnamese, and more. Global teams use multilingual programs, including employee onboarding videos , to maintain consistent training across regions without separate production. Organizations report 85%+ higher comprehension and fewer safety incidents when training is delivered in employees’ native languages.

HeyGen turns your small L&D team into a training production powerhouse. Convert existing PowerPoints, documentation, and subject matter expert knowledge into professional video training. Upload slides from last year's leadership workshop. Paste scripts from your process manuals. Record your top performers explaining best practices. Generate broadcast-quality training videos in minutes.

Clone your subject matter experts as AI avatars. Your communications director recorded once, trains unlimited employees on presentation skills. Your operations manager's expertise becomes reusable process training. Your IT lead delivers systems training without leaving their desk. SME knowledge scales without SME time.

Update training instantly when things change. Process improved? Edit the script, regenerate the video in five minutes. New system launched? Update training same day. Your training library stays current without recreating everything from scratch