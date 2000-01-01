Create Internal Training Videos That Scale Your L&D Team
Your L&D team of three serves 2,000 employees. Every department wants training. Leadership development, new manager onboarding, systems training, process updates, communication skills. Scale your training capacity without scaling your team.
The L&D Content Bottleneck
The Training Capacity Challenge
Deliver safety, compliance, onboarding, and operational training in the languages employees understand. Meet OSHA language requirements, improve comprehension, and reduce risk by deploying training in English, Spanish, Mandarin, Vietnamese, and more. Global teams use multilingual programs, including employee onboarding videos, to maintain consistent training across regions without separate production. Organizations report 85%+ higher comprehension and fewer safety incidents when training is delivered in employees’ native languages.
The HeyGen Solution
HeyGen turns your small L&D team into a training production powerhouse. Convert existing PowerPoints, documentation, and subject matter expert knowledge into professional video training. Upload slides from last year's leadership workshop. Paste scripts from your process manuals. Record your top performers explaining best practices. Generate broadcast-quality training videos in minutes.
Clone your subject matter experts as AI avatars. Your communications director recorded once, trains unlimited employees on presentation skills. Your operations manager's expertise becomes reusable process training. Your IT lead delivers systems training without leaving their desk. SME knowledge scales without SME time.
Update training instantly when things change. Process improved? Edit the script, regenerate the video in five minutes. New system launched? Update training same day. Your training library stays current without recreating everything from scratch
Everything L&D Teams Need to Train at Scale
Convert Existing Content to Video
Your organization already has training content buried in PowerPoints, PDFs, Word documents, and SME brains. Upload presentations and HeyGen transforms them into professional video training. Paste scripts from manuals and generate narrated training. Your existing work becomes engaging video content.
Import PowerPoint, Google Slides, PDF
Turn documentation into video training
Add professional avatar presenter
Brand with company colors and logo
Clone Subject Matter Experts
Your compliance officer is the only person who understands your policies. Your best salesperson has techniques worth sharing. Your operations director knows efficient processes. Clone them as AI avatars. Record them once, deploy their expertise unlimited times without scheduling them repeatedly.
Record SME once for unlimited training
Digital expert available 24/7
Consistent delivery every time
Free SMEs from repetitive sessions
Professional Quality Without Production Expertise
Your training should look as professional as your company. No cameras, lighting, studios, or video editing skills required. Select from 120+ professional avatars or create custom clones. Choose backgrounds. Add branding. Generate broadcast-quality training that reflects well on your organization.
Professional presenters for any topic
Consistent quality across all training
No video production expertise needed
Studio-quality without studios
Update Training in Minutes
Companies change. Processes improve. Systems upgrade. Policies revise. Organizations reorganize. When your training needs updates, edit the script and regenerate the video. Five minutes versus five weeks. Your training library stays current with your business.
Script changes deploy instantly
No re-filming required
Version control for audit trails
Keep training accurate and relevant
Deploy Across All Locations
Five offices. Three shifts. Remote employees. International teams. Everyone needs the same training but accessing it differently. Create once, deploy everywhere. On-demand access means night shift watches at 2am, remote teams access from home, international offices get training in their timezone.
24/7 on-demand access
Multi-location deployment
Works across all shifts
Mobile-friendly learning
Multilingual for Global Teams
International offices need training in their language. Create in English, translate to 175+ languages with voice cloning. German office gets German training, Shanghai team gets Mandarin, São Paulo receives Portuguese. All from your single source content.
175+ languages from one video
Natural voice cloning per language
Lip sync matches mouth movements
Global workforce training
From Training Need to Published Course in 3 Steps
Start with What You Have
Upload existing training materials. PowerPoint presentations from workshops. PDF handbooks. Process documentation. Scripts from live training sessions. Or record subject matter experts explaining topics they teach repeatedly. Your training content already exists in various forms. HeyGen converts it to professional video.
Create Professional Training Videos
Select AI avatar presenter matching your topic. Professional presenters for leadership training. Friendly faces for soft skills. Technical experts for systems training. Customize with your branding. Add company logo, colors, approved fonts. Generate videos that look like they came from professional production studio.
Deploy to Your Organization
Export to your LMS with SCORM packaging. Download for intranet or knowledge base. Embed in employee portals. Share via links. Your training reaches employees wherever they learn. Track completion, monitor progress, measure effectiveness through your existing systems.
Built for Every Training Need
Leadership and Management
Training Develop leaders at every level with training for first-time managers, coaching, decision-making, and change management. Organizations report up to 40% improvement in management effectiveness after structured leadership programs.
Skills Development Programs
Build core professional skills such as communication, problem-solving, negotiation, and time management. Self-paced training improves workforce capability and drives measurable gains in client satisfaction.
Process and Procedure Training
Standardize workflows and best practices with consistent SOP training. Teams following video-based process training reduce errors and improve quality by over 30%.
Systems and Tools Training
Accelerate adoption of internal systems like CRM, ERP, and productivity tools. Video training drives faster proficiency and higher usage compared to documentation alone.
Department-Specific Training
Deliver targeted training for sales, marketing, operations, HR, and customer service. Teams roll out updates in days instead of weeks with consistent, scalable delivery.
Verified Result
Organizations achieve up to a 10× increase in training output using video-based training compared to traditional methods
Have questions? We have answers
What types of internal training can you create?
Any training for employees: leadership development, management skills, soft skills, technical training, process procedures, systems training, compliance refreshers, department-specific training, professional development, communication skills, project management, time management. If you need to train employees on it, HeyGen handles it.
How is this different from off-the-shelf training courses?
Off-the-shelf courses are generic. Your organization has specific processes, systems, culture, terminology. HeyGen creates company-specific training using your content, your SMEs, your examples. Employees learn exactly what they need for your organization.
How long does it take to create a training course?
Simple procedure training: 30 minutes. Comprehensive leadership program: one week. Significantly faster than traditional production (weeks to months) or external vendors (months). Most organizations build entire training libraries in their first quarter.
What if our training content needs updates?
Edit the script and regenerate. Five minutes versus contracting vendors or re-filming. Process changed? Update training same day. System upgraded? Refresh training immediately.
Does video training really improve completion rates?
Yes. Organizations consistently report 2-3x higher completion rates for video versus document-based training. Video is more engaging, easier to consume, fits into workflows better. Employees actually complete video training.
How does this work with our LMS?
Export videos as SCORM packages compatible with all major learning management systems. Or download MP4s for internal portals, knowledge bases, intranets. Works with Workday Learning, Cornerstone, SAP SuccessFactors, or any LMS supporting SCORM.
How long can training videos be?
Can multiple people on my L&D team use HeyGen?
Can multiple people on my L&D team use HeyGen?
Yes. HeyGen for Business includes team workspaces where instructional designers, training managers, and content creators can collaborate. Shared asset libraries keep approved avatars, brand elements, and templates accessible to your entire team. Admin controls let you manage permissions and monitor usage.
How does HeyGen compare to traditional video production?
Traditional training video production requires scheduling presenters, booking studios, coordinating crews, and post-production editing—typically 2-3 months and $5,000-$15,000+ per finished video. HeyGen generates equivalent quality in minutes to hours, with unlimited revisions. Advantive reported 50% reduction in content creation time. Würth Group cut production time by 50% and translation costs by 80%.
What about training for global teams?
Create training in your primary language, translate to 175+ languages with voice cloning and lip sync. Same training, naturally delivered in each language. Global workforce gets consistent training in their preferred language from your single L&D team.
What video formats and quality levels are supported?
HeyGen exports in MP4 format at up to 4K resolution. Most L&D teams use 1080p (Full HD) which balances quality with file size for LMS delivery and bandwidth considerations. You can also export at 720p for mobile-first or bandwidth-constrained environments.
Start Creating Training Videos Today
Stop waiting months for content that's outdated before it launches. Generate professional training videos in minutes, translate to any language instantly, and update when your business changes—without reshoots. Join L&D teams at Workday, Advantive, and Würth Group who've transformed how they train.
