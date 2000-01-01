Employees don’t complete long training programs. Hour-long compliance and product training courses see completion rates as low as 35%, with most learners dropping off in the first 10–15 minutes. It’s not a lack of motivation, but a lack of time or busy workdays leave only short learning windows. Even when long courses are completed, information overload reduces comprehension and retention. Attention spans peak around 8–10 minutes, making marathon training ineffective. As a result, engagement suffers, critical skills are missed, and training fails to drive performance. Research shows employees learn better through short, focused training delivered in spaced, just-in-time sessions.

Microlearning delivers training in 2–10 minute focused videos, with one topic, skill, or process per module. Instead of long courses, teams learn exactly what they need, when they need it. Sales reps can review a 3–5 minute objection-handling video before a call and apply the technique immediately, improving retention through real-time use. Microlearning fits naturally into busy workdays, allowing employees to learn between meetings, during breaks, or on the go. HeyGen makes microlearning easy by turning existing content into professional short videos, optimized for mobile viewing, with built-in completion tracking and higher engagement.

Many teams use microlearning to complement structured employee onboarding videos, reinforcing key concepts over time instead of overwhelming new hires in week one.