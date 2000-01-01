Create Microlearning Videos Employees Actually Complete
Your 60-minute training courses get 35% completion rates. Employees say they don't have time. They forget everything within a week anyway. Break training into 3-5 minute focused videos. Completion rates jump to 90%. Knowledge actually sticks.
The L&D Content Bottleneck
The Long Training Problem
Employees don’t complete long training programs. Hour-long compliance and product training courses see completion rates as low as 35%, with most learners dropping off in the first 10–15 minutes. It’s not a lack of motivation, but a lack of time or busy workdays leave only short learning windows. Even when long courses are completed, information overload reduces comprehension and retention. Attention spans peak around 8–10 minutes, making marathon training ineffective. As a result, engagement suffers, critical skills are missed, and training fails to drive performance. Research shows employees learn better through short, focused training delivered in spaced, just-in-time sessions.
The HeyGen Solution
Microlearning delivers training in 2–10 minute focused videos, with one topic, skill, or process per module. Instead of long courses, teams learn exactly what they need, when they need it. Sales reps can review a 3–5 minute objection-handling video before a call and apply the technique immediately, improving retention through real-time use. Microlearning fits naturally into busy workdays, allowing employees to learn between meetings, during breaks, or on the go. HeyGen makes microlearning easy by turning existing content into professional short videos, optimized for mobile viewing, with built-in completion tracking and higher engagement.
Many teams use microlearning to complement structured employee onboarding videos, reinforcing key concepts over time instead of overwhelming new hires in week one.
Everything L&D Teams Need to Train at Scale
Perfect for 2-10 Minute Focused Videos
HeyGen naturally creates the ideal microlearning length. AI avatars deliver concise content without fluff. Three minutes on active listening techniques. Five minutes on expense report submission. Seven minutes on new feature overview. Focused, complete, actionable. Choose from professional templates and styles that match your brand.
No rambling. No filler. Just core content that employees can consume and immediately apply. Perfect format for modern attention spans and mobile viewing.
Ideal 2-10 minute length naturally
Focused content, no filler
One topic per video clarity
Complete concept in minutes
Professional customizable templates
Create Modules Faster Than Employees Can Watch Them
Building a microlearning library is fast. Create a 5-minute video in 10 minutes. Ten focused modules in an afternoon. Your long-form course that took weeks to produce? Break it into 15 micro-modules. Create them all in a day. Speed matters when you're building libraries of dozens or hundreds of focused videos.
5-minute video created in 10 minutes
Build entire module libraries quickly
No video production expertise needed
Professional quality at scale
Rapid deployment to learners
Mobile-Optimized for On-the-Go Learning
Your sales team watches training between client meetings on their phones. Service technicians learn on job sites via tablets. Retail workers complete modules during breaks on their devices. Microlearning is mobile learning. Short videos load quickly. Data-friendly file sizes. Pause and resume seamlessly. Learn anywhere, anytime, on any device.
Mobile-first video format
Quick loading, data-efficient
Watch on any device
Pause and resume anywhere
Perfect for field workers
Build Searchable Microlearning Libraries
Instead of searching through a 90-minute video for one answer, employees find the exact 4-minute module they need. Organized libraries of focused content. Categorized by topic. Searchable by keyword. Just-in-time access to exactly what they need. Need a refresher on handling angry customers? Search. Find the 3-minute video. Watch. Apply.
Organized focused content
Searchable by topic
Quick reference library
Just-in-time access
Find answers in minutes
Update Individual Modules Without Redoing Everything
Long course needs an update? Redo the entire 60 minutes. Microlearning module needs an update? Regenerate one 4-minute video. Modular approach means surgical updates. Process changed? Update the single video covering that process. Product feature updated? Refresh just that feature's 5-minute module.
Update single modules independently
No wholesale course redevelopment
Quick targeted refreshes
Modular maintenance
Always-current content library
Spaced Repetition for Better Retention
Microlearning enables spaced repetition naturally. Instead of one 60-minute session, employees watch related 5-minute videos over several days or weeks. Spacing improves retention by 200-300%. Week 1: Intro to negotiation (5 min). Week 2: Preparation tactics (4 min). Week 3: Opening moves (6 min). Spaced learning that sticks versus one overwhelm session that's forgotten.
Natural spaced repetition
Better retention through spacing
Avoid information overload
Reinforce learning over time
Knowledge that sticks
From Training Need to Published Course in 3 Steps
Break Content into Focused Topics
Take your existing training. Identify distinct topics. One hour-long product training? Break into 12 separate product features. Each becomes its own 5-minute video. Focused. Completable. Findable. Or start fresh. List skills employees need. Create one focused video per skill. Build your library topic by topic.
Create 2-10 Minute Videos
Select professional avatar. Paste your focused script. Three minutes on time management techniques. Five minutes on CRM navigation. Seven minutes on de-escalation tactics. Generate professional microlearning that respects attention spans. Keep each video to one clear learning objective. Employees should finish thinking "I learned this specific thing.
Deploy Mobile-Friendly Library
Organize modules by category. Skills. Processes. Products. Systems. Employees search by need. Find the exact 4-minute video they need right now. Watch on phone. Apply immediately. Learning becomes just-in-time instead of just-in-case. Track which modules get watched most. Identify knowledge gaps. Create targeted micro-content to fill them.
Built for Every Training Need
Just-in-Time Skill Application
Employees learn exactly what they need, right before they need it. Sales reps watch a 3–4 minute objection-handling video before calls and apply it immediately, improving win rates by 28%.
Mobile Workforce Training
Short troubleshooting videos fit naturally between jobs. Field technicians watch 3–5 minute modules on their devices at job sites, increasing first-time fix rates by 35% and reducing repeat visits.
Spaced Repetition for Retention
Replace long workshops with short videos delivered over time. Breaking training into 5–7 minute modules deployed weekly improves long-term retention by over 2× compared to marathon sessions.
Process and System Updates
Microlearning enables rapid updates when features, processes, or policies change. Teams receive 3–6 minute update videos the same day changes ship, driving faster adoption.
Onboarding Reinforcement
Extend onboarding beyond week one with weekly microlearning modules aligned to real job needs. This phased approach reduces overwhelm and cuts time to productivity from 87 days to 52 days.
Have questions? We have answers
How long should microlearning videos be?
2-10 minutes is the sweet spot. 3-5 minutes for simple concepts or quick updates. 5-7 minutes for procedures or skills. 7-10 minutes for complex topics that genuinely need more time. Over 10 minutes isn't microlearning anymore. If a topic needs more than 10 minutes, break it into multiple focused modules.
Does microlearning really improve completion rates?
Yes. Industry data shows 90%+ completion for microlearning versus 30-40% for traditional long-form e-learning. Employees complete short videos because they fit into schedules. They abandon long courses because finding 60 uninterrupted minutes is impossible.
What topics work best for microlearning?
Skills, processes, product features, system walkthroughs, and policy updates all work well. For deeper product knowledge, teams often pair microlearning with structured product training videos.
How do you organize lots of short videos?
Build searchable libraries organized by category. Skills, processes, products, compliance, systems. Tag videos with keywords. Create playlists for learning paths. Employees search for what they need or follow curated sequences.
Can you use microlearning for complex training?
Yes, but design it as a sequence. Complex topic needing 60 minutes? Create 12 videos of 5 minutes each. Employees complete over days or weeks instead of one sitting. Spaced repetition actually improves retention for complex topics.
Does short training mean less learning?
No. Focused beats comprehensive. Employees retain more from five 5-minute focused videos than one 25-minute video covering five topics. Less is more when it comes to cognitive load and attention.
How does microlearning work with traditional LMS?
Same as any video training. Upload to LMS, tag for search, track completion. Standard SCORM-compliant videos work in any LMS. Short videos are easier to organize and search than long ones.
What about hands-on training that needs practice?
Microlearning works great for knowledge and demonstration. For hands-on practice, combine approaches: microlearning video shows how (5 min), then practice session applies it. Video teaches the skill. Practice develops proficiency.
How does microlearning work with an LMS?
Microlearning videos integrate seamlessly with any LMS and are easy to track and organize. Many organizations also extend microlearning into ongoing internal training videos to support continuous learning and upskilling.
