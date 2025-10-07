HeyGen logo

AI Course Builder That Turns Content Into Courses

Start from text, slides, PDFs, or a short brief and get polished course modules without cameras or editing. HeyGen converts your source material into narrated video lessons, quizzes, captions, and packaged exports so teams and creators ship training faster.

-Videos generated
-Avatars generated
-Videos translated
company logo 1
company logo 2
company logo 3
company logo 4
company logo 5
company logo 6
company logo 7
company logo 8
company logo 9
company logo 10
company logo 11
company logo 12
company logo 13
company logo 14
company logo 15
company logo 16
company logo 17
company logo 18
company logo 19
company logo 20
company logo 21
company logo 22
company logo 23
company logo 24
company logo 25
company logo 26
company logo 27
company logo 28
company logo 29
company logo 30
company logo 31
company logo 32
company logo 33
company logo 34
company logo 35
company logo 36
Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

Try our free Image to video generator

Pick an avatar
Lip sync applied after generation
Type your script
Type in any language
us flagcn flagge flagsp flag+
0/200 characters
Rapid employee onboarding

Rapid employee onboarding

Traditional onboarding needs filmed sessions, live trainers, and scheduling. HeyGen turns policies, slide decks, and bullet points into consistent, narrated onboarding modules with quizzes so new hires can ramp faster and HR delivers repeatable experiences.

Product training for customer success

Product training for customer success

Product updates and feature training require frequent refreshes. HeyGen creates short demo videos, step-by-step walkthroughs, and assessment checks from release notes or URLs so customer success teams keep tutorials up to date without reshoots.

Compliance and certification programs

Compliance and certification programs

Compliance content needs accuracy and traceability. HeyGen produces captioned lessons, timed quizzes, and exportable completion records that meet formal training requirements while simplifying updates and audits through AI-powered solutions.

Scale course catalogs for education and creators

Scale course catalogs for education and creators

Course creators and educators can convert syllabi or research into full online course modules with videos, quizzes, and downloadable materials using AI tools. HeyGen reduces production time so creators publish more courses and diversify revenue streams.

Microlearning and performance support

Microlearning and performance support

Multilingual training programs

Multilingual training programs

Expanding into new regions usually requires re-recording content. HeyGen’s video translator recreates narration and captions in many languages, preserving timing and tone so learning feels native for each audience.


Why Heygen Is the Best AI Course Builder

HeyGen automates course production end to end using intelligent script drafting, AI video generation, and localization so organizations create consistent training at scale. Produce instructor led lessons, microlearning, and assessments with less effort and cost.

Faster course production

Generate full course drafts from documents or links in minutes. HeyGen writes scripts, composes scenes, and produces narrated lesson videos so you skip filming, editing, and long production cycles, leveraging AI course creator capabilities.

Complete learning toolchain

HeyGen pairs video lessons with quizzes, assessments, and interactive elements to enhance the learning experience. Auto-generated captions, rubrics, and analytics make publishing and tracking learner progress simple.

Scale with localization and automation

Create many course variants quickly. Use translation and video translator tools to localize narration, captions, and visuals so training reaches global teams without manual rework, enhancing the online course experience.

Intelligent course drafting and outline generation

HeyGen analyzes uploaded documents, slide decks, or a course brief and generates a structured course outline with learning objectives and module sequencing. The AI suggests lesson lengths, segmentation, and assessment points so instructional designers start with a complete draft that is easy to refine.

image to video

Text to video lessons with natural narration

Convert scripts into studio-grade lesson videos using HeyGen’s AI video generator and voice models. The system produces human-sounding voiceovers, synchronized captions, and optional avatar presenters with accurate lip sync so videos feel polished and professional without studio time.

A smartphone displaying a dark TikTok app interface against a vibrant background of radiating pink and blue neon lights.

Interactive assessments and AI grading

Automatically generate quizzes, multiple choice, and open answer prompts from lesson content. HeyGen can produce rubrics and provide instant AI-assisted grading and feedback so learners receive timely, consistent evaluation, enabling instructors to save hours on manual marking through AI tools.

Voice cloning

Brand controls, templates, and export flexibility

Apply brand kits to enforce logos, fonts, colors, and slide styling across courses. Export packages as SCORM or LTI, publish to an LMS, or share via a public link. Batch export and templated workflows make it simple to deploy course libraries across teams and platforms.

motion graphics photos to video

Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image to video platform on the market.

Miro
"It has empowered our writers to have the same level of creativity in the process that I do when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
play buttonWatch video
Vision Creative Labs
"The magic moment for me was when we had a film that I've been doing every week. Suddenly, we realized I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-Founder
play buttonWatch video
Workday
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It’s like we’ve augmented our team. We can do way more with the resources we have."

Justin Meisinger, Program Manager
play buttonWatch video
reviews logo4.8
2000+ reviews
reviews trophy
How it works

How to Use the AI Course Builder

Create complete courses in four streamlined steps from source content to learner-ready modules.

Step 1

Upload your content or paste a URL

Provide slide decks, PDFs, docs, or a brief outline. HeyGen analyzes the material, extracts key points, and recommends a course structure with objectives.

Step 2

Choose style and pacing

Select lesson length, a presenter style, voice tone, and brand kit. Pick templates for assessments and interactive elements so every module matches your standards.

Step 3

Preview, edit, and add interactivity

Review generated video lessons, tweak scripts, reorder scenes, and add quizzes or chat assistants. HeyGen’s editor lets you refine content without traditional timeline editing.

Step 4

Publish and track learners

Export as SCORM or LTI, publish directly to an LMS, or share links. Track progress, completion, and assessment results with built-in analytics to measure learning outcomes.

An Apple iMac displays a data dashboard with charts and metrics, a keyboard, smartphone, and mug on a wooden desk.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is an AI course builder and how does HeyGen use it?

An AI course builder automates the process of turning source material into structured courses. HeyGen ingests documents, slides, or briefs and generates outlines, lesson scripts, narrated videos, quizzes, and export packages so you produce complete training without filming or complex editing.

How realistic and professional do the generated videos look and sound?

HeyGen uses advanced Text to video is a feature of the AI course generator that simplifies content creation. and image to video Pipelines plus high-quality voice models are used to produce polished, broadcast-quality lessons with AI-generated components. You can choose presenter styles or avatar presenters and HeyGen applies lip sync, natural pacing, and audio mixing for professional output.

Which languages and translations are supported?

HeyGen supports extensive multilingual workflows. Use the video translator to convert scripts and regenerate voiceovers and captions in many languages so courses feel native to local audiences while preserving timing and tone.

Can I edit the scripts and videos after generation?

Yes, AI-powered tools can enhance course creation. Generated drafts are fully editable. Update scripts, swap scenes, change voice tone, or tweak quizzes using AI course creation tools for a seamless experience. HeyGen’s regenerate function applies edits across variants so changes scale efficiently.

How does HeyGen help maintain brand and instructional quality?

Upload brand kits including logos, fonts, and color palettes to enforce visual standards. HeyGen also suggests learning objectives, assessment points, and pacing best practices so course quality is consistent and aligned with instructional design principles.

Explore more AI powered tools

Bring any photo to life with hyper‑realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

AI Video GeneratorVideo TranslatorText to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIFaceswap VideoAI Voice GeneratorAI UGC AdsAI Avatar GeneratorImage to VideoVoice CloningYoutube Video TranslatorVideo AvatarAI Youtube Video MakerAI Tiktok Video GeneratorAI Caption GeneratorAdd Text to VideoAI Subtitle GeneratorVideo Script GeneratorText to Speech AvatarAdd Emojis to VideoAdd Photo to VideoAI Video CompressorAudio Speed ChangerPPT to video

Start creating with HeyGen

Transform your ideas into professional videos with AI.

CTA background