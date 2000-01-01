Create Multilingual Training Videos That Everyone Understands

Your Spanish-speaking employees don't understand English safety training. OSHA cited you for language violations. Traditional translation quotes $50,000 for your training program. Create training in 175+ languages with natural voice cloning and lip-sync. One video becomes unlimited languages. OSHA compliant, 90% cheaper.

Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.
Without HeyGen

The L&D Content Bottleneck

Without HeyGen

The Multilingual Training Challenge

The Multilingual Training Challenge

Your workforce speaks multiple languages, but safety and compliance training is delivered in English only. Many employees do not fully understand it, putting your organization at risk of OSHA language violations and fines of up to $15,000 per incident. Traditional training translation is slow and expensive, often costing thousands per language and producing low-quality dubbing that reduces engagement. Subtitles fail to solve the problem, as they assume strong reading skills and sound-on viewing. The result is poor comprehension, low completion rates, and ongoing legal exposure, while organizations with multilingual training programs operate safely and compliantly across all language groups.


With HeyGen

The HeyGen Solution

The HeyGen Solution

HeyGen turns your existing training into multilingual video content in 175+ languages. Upload your English training and instantly generate natural-sounding translations with AI voice cloning and accurate lip-sync, delivering professional quality without awkward dubbing. Unlike traditional translation that costs thousands per language, HeyGen's fixed subscription covers unlimited videos in unlimited languages, reducing costs by up to 90%. When training changes, update the script once and regenerate every language version in minutes, keeping your global training library accurate, compliant, and always up to date.

Everything L&D Teams Need to Train at Scale

175+ Languages with Voice Cloning

Translate training to any language your workforce speaks. Spanish (Latin American + European), Mandarin, Vietnamese, Tagalog, Arabic, Hindi, Portuguese, Polish, Korean, Japanese, and 165+ more. Natural AI voice cloning delivers authentic-sounding training in each language. Not robotic text-to-speech. Professional human-quality voices that maintain emotion and tone.

175+ languages and regional variants

Natural voice cloning per language

Authentic native speaker quality

Emotion and tone preserved across languages

A presentation editing software interface displaying a "Weekly Report" slide on "Team Performance" with a video of a woman, text, and a carousel of other slides.

Professional Lip-Sync Technology

Mouth movements match spoken language. Spanish training shows Spanish lip movements. Mandarin training shows Mandarin articulation. Eliminates awkward dubbing effect where audio doesn't match visuals. Professional presentation quality builds trust and credibility with learners. Employees engage with content that looks and sounds natural.

Lip-sync in all 175+ languages

Natural mouth movement per language

No awkward dubbing effect

Professional presentation quality

Three cards feature women in video settings with text descriptions, primarily "Corporate Communications," and a name tag for Sophie Park, Marketing Director.

OSHA Language Compliance

OSHA requires training in language employees understand. HeyGen delivers compliant multilingual safety training. Hazard communication, lockout tagout, PPE, emergency procedures in employee's native language. Document compliance with completion tracking. Avoid citations and fines with training employees actually comprehend.

OSHA compliant language training

Safety training in any language

Documented employee comprehension

Avoid language violation citations

Multilingual video interface with presenters for Spanish and Chinese content, and English highlighted in a language list.

90% Cost Reduction vs Traditional Translation

Traditional agencies: $3,000-$8,000 per language per video. HeyGen: fixed subscription for unlimited languages. Same cost whether one language or fifty. First few multilingual videos pay for themselves. Massive ROI on global training programs. Stop choosing which languages you can afford. Train everyone in their native language.

Fixed cost, unlimited languages

90% savings vs traditional translation

No per-language pricing

ROI on first few videos

A stack of blue, semi-transparent cards angled downwards, labeled with "Content Library," "content.pdf," "Voice," "Voice Clone," "Avatar," and "Digital Twin."

Update All Languages Simultaneously

Training needs update? Edit English script. Regenerate all languages in minutes. No coordinating eight separate translation projects. No waiting months for updates. All language versions stay synchronized and current automatically. Process change affects safety training? Update all languages same day.

Edit once, update all languages

Simultaneous multilingual updates

No translation coordination needed

Always-current global training

A woman in a video frame next to a chat interface describing easy AI-powered video creation with custom voices.

Same-Day Global Deployment

Create English training Monday. Deploy in 12 languages Tuesday. Traditional translation takes weeks or months. HeyGen delivers same-day multilingual deployment. Launch training globally without translation delays. Respond to regulatory changes immediately across all employee language groups.

Same-day multilingual deployment

No translation wait times

Instant global rollout

Immediate language availability

Digital presentation screens showcasing recruitment data, a brand kit with font samples and color swatches, and a partially visible sales achievement card.

From English Training to 175+ Languages in 3 Steps

Step 1

Create in Your Primary Language

Develop training in English or your primary language. Upload existing PowerPoints, record subject matter experts, or create new content. This becomes the source for all translated versions. Your existing training materials work perfectly. No need to recreate content from scratch.

A woman in a green track jacket appears within a video recording frame, showing a red stop button, timer, and a blue-green play icon.
Step 2

Select Target Languages

Choose which languages your workforce needs. Spanish for Texas facility. Vietnamese for California warehouse. Mandarin for Shanghai office. Portuguese for Brazil. Select one language or fifty. HeyGen generates natural voice cloning and lip-sync for each selected language automatically.


A blonde woman in a green top next to an "Edit Look" button and a "FaceSwap" panel displaying an upload option and multiple female faces.
Step 3

Deploy to Global Teams

Distribute multilingual training to appropriate locations. Spanish version to Spanish speakers. Vietnamese to Vietnamese speakers. Track completion by language. Ensure compliance documentation across all employee language groups. Your LMS handles multilingual content just like English training.


A portrait of a woman in a green jacket against a blue background, with a cartoon cursor pointing to a "Save as New" button.

Built for Every Training Need

OSHA Safety Training Compliance

OSHA Safety Training Compliance

Meet OSHA language requirements by delivering safety training employees understand. Create hazard communication, lockout tagout, and PPE training in English, Spanish, Vietnamese, Mandarin, and more. Organizations report zero language-related citations after deploying multilingual training.

Global Corporate Training

Global Corporate Training

Deploy leadership, compliance, and onboarding programs consistently across international offices. Translate core programs into local languages without separate production using employee onboarding videos, ensuring global consistency and faster rollout.

US Diverse Workforce Training

US Diverse Workforce Training

Support multilingual workforces in retail, hospitality, and services with food safety, harassment prevention, and customer service training in multiple languages. Multilingual delivery increases completion rates from ~50% to over 90% and meets state language requirements.

Healthcare Multilingual Staff

Healthcare Multilingual Staff

Deliver patient safety, HIPAA, and infection control training in staff members’ native languages. Clear comprehension reduces miscommunication incidents and improves patient safety outcomes.

Construction Site Safety

Construction Site Safety

Provide site-specific safety training in crew languages for fall protection, equipment operation, and excavation safety. Language-appropriate training reduces incidents and passes OSHA inspections without findings.

Verified Result

Verified Result

Organizations see 85%+ higher comprehension when training is delivered in employees’ native languages compared to English-only or subtitled content.

The fastest-growing product on G2 for a reason 

From global training to video ads, HeyGen empowers anyone (yes, you) to create high-quality, scalable video content for every need. Here are some of the benefits our customers love most:

Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image to video platform on the market.

Miro
"It has empowered our writers to have the same level of creativity in the process that I do when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
play buttonWatch video
Vision Creative Labs
"The magic moment for me was when we had a film that I've been doing every week. Suddenly, we realized I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-Founder
play buttonWatch video
Workday
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It’s like we’ve augmented our team. We can do way more with the resources we have."

Justin Meisinger, Program Manager
play buttonWatch video
Have questions? We have answers

What languages are available?

175+ languages including Spanish (Latin American + European), Mandarin, Vietnamese, Tagalog, French, German, Portuguese (Brazilian + European), Arabic, Hindi, Korean, Japanese, Polish, Russian, Italian, Thai, and 160+ more. Regional variants available for major languages to ensure cultural and linguistic appropriateness.


Does this meet OSHA language requirements?

Yes. OSHA requires training in a language employees understand. HeyGen delivers natural voice training with documented completion, supporting compliance audits. Many teams combine this with internal training videos to reinforce safety and procedures over time.

How much does multilingual training cost?

Traditional translation: $3,000-$8,000 per language per video. HeyGen fixed subscription covers unlimited videos in unlimited languages. Same cost for one language or fifty. Typical savings: 90% versus traditional translation services. First few videos typically cover annual subscription cost.


How does voice cloning compare to dubbing?

Voice cloning creates natural, human-quality voices in each language. Traditional dubbing sounds robotic with awkward audio that doesn't match visuals. HeyGen includes lip-sync so mouth movements match spoken language professionally. Employees engage with natural-sounding training instead of laughing at obvious dubbing.


Can you update training in all languages?

Yes. Edit your source language script once. Regenerate all language versions in minutes. All languages update simultaneously. No coordinating separate translation projects or waiting weeks. Process changed? Update all languages same day.


How long does translation take?

Same day. Select target languages, generate translations with voice cloning and lip-sync. Deploy immediately. Traditional translation takes weeks or months per language. HeyGen enables immediate global rollout.


What about regional language variants?

Available for major languages. Latin American Spanish vs European Spanish. Brazilian Portuguese vs European Portuguese. Simplified Chinese vs Traditional Chinese. Select appropriate variant for your workforce to ensure natural, culturally appropriate training.


Does this work for technical content?

Yes. Upload terminology glossaries. HeyGen ensures technical terms, product names, safety terminology translate accurately. Maintains consistency across languages for specialized content. Technical training quality remains high across all languages.


How does HeyGen compare to traditional video production?

Traditional training video production requires scheduling presenters, booking studios, coordinating crews, and post-production editing—typically 2-3 months and $5,000-$15,000+ per finished video. HeyGen generates equivalent quality in minutes to hours, with unlimited revisions. Advantive reported 50% reduction in content creation time. Würth Group cut production time by 50% and translation costs by 80%.

What about regional language variants?

Available for major languages. Latin American Spanish vs European Spanish. Brazilian Portuguese vs European Portuguese. Simplified Chinese vs Traditional Chinese. Select appropriate variant for your workforce to ensure natural, culturally appropriate training.


Explore More Solutions

Use Cases

Tools

Customer Stories

Start Creating Training Videos Today

Stop waiting months for content that's outdated before it launches. Generate professional training videos in minutes, translate to any language instantly, and update when your business changes—without reshoots. Join L&D teams at Workday, Advantive, and Würth Group who've transformed how they train.

