The L&D Content Bottleneck
The Multilingual Training Challenge
Your workforce speaks multiple languages, but safety and compliance training is delivered in English only. Many employees do not fully understand it, putting your organization at risk of OSHA language violations and fines of up to $15,000 per incident. Traditional training translation is slow and expensive, often costing thousands per language and producing low-quality dubbing that reduces engagement. Subtitles fail to solve the problem, as they assume strong reading skills and sound-on viewing. The result is poor comprehension, low completion rates, and ongoing legal exposure, while organizations with multilingual training programs operate safely and compliantly across all language groups.
The HeyGen Solution
HeyGen turns your existing training into multilingual video content in 175+ languages. Upload your English training and instantly generate natural-sounding translations with AI voice cloning and accurate lip-sync, delivering professional quality without awkward dubbing. Unlike traditional translation that costs thousands per language, HeyGen's fixed subscription covers unlimited videos in unlimited languages, reducing costs by up to 90%. When training changes, update the script once and regenerate every language version in minutes, keeping your global training library accurate, compliant, and always up to date.
Everything L&D Teams Need to Train at Scale
175+ Languages with Voice Cloning
Translate training to any language your workforce speaks. Spanish (Latin American + European), Mandarin, Vietnamese, Tagalog, Arabic, Hindi, Portuguese, Polish, Korean, Japanese, and 165+ more. Natural AI voice cloning delivers authentic-sounding training in each language. Not robotic text-to-speech. Professional human-quality voices that maintain emotion and tone.
175+ languages and regional variants
Natural voice cloning per language
Authentic native speaker quality
Emotion and tone preserved across languages
Professional Lip-Sync Technology
Mouth movements match spoken language. Spanish training shows Spanish lip movements. Mandarin training shows Mandarin articulation. Eliminates awkward dubbing effect where audio doesn't match visuals. Professional presentation quality builds trust and credibility with learners. Employees engage with content that looks and sounds natural.
Lip-sync in all 175+ languages
Natural mouth movement per language
No awkward dubbing effect
Professional presentation quality
OSHA Language Compliance
OSHA requires training in language employees understand. HeyGen delivers compliant multilingual safety training. Hazard communication, lockout tagout, PPE, emergency procedures in employee's native language. Document compliance with completion tracking. Avoid citations and fines with training employees actually comprehend.
OSHA compliant language training
Safety training in any language
Documented employee comprehension
Avoid language violation citations
90% Cost Reduction vs Traditional Translation
Traditional agencies: $3,000-$8,000 per language per video. HeyGen: fixed subscription for unlimited languages. Same cost whether one language or fifty. First few multilingual videos pay for themselves. Massive ROI on global training programs. Stop choosing which languages you can afford. Train everyone in their native language.
Fixed cost, unlimited languages
90% savings vs traditional translation
No per-language pricing
ROI on first few videos
Update All Languages Simultaneously
Training needs update? Edit English script. Regenerate all languages in minutes. No coordinating eight separate translation projects. No waiting months for updates. All language versions stay synchronized and current automatically. Process change affects safety training? Update all languages same day.
Edit once, update all languages
Simultaneous multilingual updates
No translation coordination needed
Always-current global training
Same-Day Global Deployment
Create English training Monday. Deploy in 12 languages Tuesday. Traditional translation takes weeks or months. HeyGen delivers same-day multilingual deployment. Launch training globally without translation delays. Respond to regulatory changes immediately across all employee language groups.
Same-day multilingual deployment
No translation wait times
Instant global rollout
Immediate language availability
From English Training to 175+ Languages in 3 Steps
Create in Your Primary Language
Develop training in English or your primary language. Upload existing PowerPoints, record subject matter experts, or create new content. This becomes the source for all translated versions. Your existing training materials work perfectly. No need to recreate content from scratch.
Select Target Languages
Choose which languages your workforce needs. Spanish for Texas facility. Vietnamese for California warehouse. Mandarin for Shanghai office. Portuguese for Brazil. Select one language or fifty. HeyGen generates natural voice cloning and lip-sync for each selected language automatically.
Deploy to Global Teams
Distribute multilingual training to appropriate locations. Spanish version to Spanish speakers. Vietnamese to Vietnamese speakers. Track completion by language. Ensure compliance documentation across all employee language groups. Your LMS handles multilingual content just like English training.
Built for Every Training Need
OSHA Safety Training Compliance
Meet OSHA language requirements by delivering safety training employees understand. Create hazard communication, lockout tagout, and PPE training in English, Spanish, Vietnamese, Mandarin, and more. Organizations report zero language-related citations after deploying multilingual training.
Global Corporate Training
Deploy leadership, compliance, and onboarding programs consistently across international offices. Translate core programs into local languages without separate production using employee onboarding videos, ensuring global consistency and faster rollout.
US Diverse Workforce Training
Support multilingual workforces in retail, hospitality, and services with food safety, harassment prevention, and customer service training in multiple languages. Multilingual delivery increases completion rates from ~50% to over 90% and meets state language requirements.
Healthcare Multilingual Staff
Deliver patient safety, HIPAA, and infection control training in staff members’ native languages. Clear comprehension reduces miscommunication incidents and improves patient safety outcomes.
Construction Site Safety
Provide site-specific safety training in crew languages for fall protection, equipment operation, and excavation safety. Language-appropriate training reduces incidents and passes OSHA inspections without findings.
Verified Result
Organizations see 85%+ higher comprehension when training is delivered in employees’ native languages compared to English-only or subtitled content.
The fastest-growing product on G2 for a reason
From global training to video ads, HeyGen empowers anyone (yes, you) to create high-quality, scalable video content for every need. Here are some of the benefits our customers love most:
Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image to video platform on the market.
Have questions? We have answers
What languages are available?
175+ languages including Spanish (Latin American + European), Mandarin, Vietnamese, Tagalog, French, German, Portuguese (Brazilian + European), Arabic, Hindi, Korean, Japanese, Polish, Russian, Italian, Thai, and 160+ more. Regional variants available for major languages to ensure cultural and linguistic appropriateness.
Does this meet OSHA language requirements?
Yes. OSHA requires training in a language employees understand. HeyGen delivers natural voice training with documented completion, supporting compliance audits. Many teams combine this with internal training videos to reinforce safety and procedures over time.
How much does multilingual training cost?
Traditional translation: $3,000-$8,000 per language per video. HeyGen fixed subscription covers unlimited videos in unlimited languages. Same cost for one language or fifty. Typical savings: 90% versus traditional translation services. First few videos typically cover annual subscription cost.
How does voice cloning compare to dubbing?
Voice cloning creates natural, human-quality voices in each language. Traditional dubbing sounds robotic with awkward audio that doesn't match visuals. HeyGen includes lip-sync so mouth movements match spoken language professionally. Employees engage with natural-sounding training instead of laughing at obvious dubbing.
Can you update training in all languages?
Yes. Edit your source language script once. Regenerate all language versions in minutes. All languages update simultaneously. No coordinating separate translation projects or waiting weeks. Process changed? Update all languages same day.
How long does translation take?
Same day. Select target languages, generate translations with voice cloning and lip-sync. Deploy immediately. Traditional translation takes weeks or months per language. HeyGen enables immediate global rollout.
What about regional language variants?
Available for major languages. Latin American Spanish vs European Spanish. Brazilian Portuguese vs European Portuguese. Simplified Chinese vs Traditional Chinese. Select appropriate variant for your workforce to ensure natural, culturally appropriate training.
Does this work for technical content?
Yes. Upload terminology glossaries. HeyGen ensures technical terms, product names, safety terminology translate accurately. Maintains consistency across languages for specialized content. Technical training quality remains high across all languages.
How does HeyGen compare to traditional video production?
Traditional training video production requires scheduling presenters, booking studios, coordinating crews, and post-production editing—typically 2-3 months and $5,000-$15,000+ per finished video. HeyGen generates equivalent quality in minutes to hours, with unlimited revisions. Advantive reported 50% reduction in content creation time. Würth Group cut production time by 50% and translation costs by 80%.
