Stratasys is a global leader in additive manufacturing, enabling customers to create without limits for a more economical, personalized, and sustainable world. As Global Training Manager, Michael Muenchow leads technical training for customer and service personnel, ensuring teams worldwide can operate Stratasys equipment with maximum uptime, efficiency, and optimized workflows.

Michael’s team is responsible for building and delivering technical training that supports customers, service engineers, sales teams, and internal stakeholders across regions. As learning preferences shifted, video became central to how Stratasys delivered knowledge, but scaling high-quality video training globally introduced new challenges.

At Stratasys, video is one of the primary ways people learn. Customers and service teams rely on short instructional videos, on-demand content, and YouTube-style learning to receive answers quickly and in context.

“Video is how most people are learning these days,” Michael explained. “It’s important for us to develop efficiently and develop for all audiences.”

Before HeyGen, creating video training came with two major challenges: content updates and localization.

Once a training video was recorded, even small changes introduced during the review cycle often meant returning to the studio to reshoot content. That slowed down publishing and created friction for instructional designers.

“If a reviewer had notes, we had to find ways to redo or reshoot,” Michael said. “That added time and complexity.”

Localization was an even bigger barrier. To support global audiences, Stratasys previously relied on internal stakeholders to help translate or rebuild videos in other languages. Outsourcing translation and video production externally was often cost-prohibitive.

“Without localization enabled by HeyGen, we simply couldn’t do this at scale,” Michael said.

Using HeyGen to build once and localize globally

HeyGen gave Stratasys a way to rethink video training entirely. Instead of re-recording content, Michael’s team could now go back into the platform, adjust scripts, and regenerate videos without returning to a recording studio. This made review cycles faster and content updates far more manageable.

But the biggest shift came from localization.

With HeyGen, Stratasys can now create a training video once and localize it across languages using batch localization, brand glossaries, and forced pronunciation rules, which is critical in a highly technical field.

“We have a lot of terms that aren’t common across languages,” Michael explained. “Being able to control translation and pronunciation is huge for us.”

In many cases, localized videos are ready to publish immediately. In others, a lightweight proofreading step ensures accuracy without the overhead of full re-recording or external vendors.

HeyGen also enabled avatar-led training videos across departments. Michael’s team uses avatars for customer- and service-facing training, while other teams, such as global engineering, use them for internal technical and control training.

Streamlining LMS delivery and personalized learning paths

One of the most impactful features for Stratasys has been SCORM export and the multilingual player. This allows the team to upload a single training asset into their learning management system and deliver it globally. Learners automatically experience the content in the language that works best for them.

“That multilingual player is huge,” Michael said. “We can build one item, assign it globally, and the user experiences it in the way that’s best for them.”

HeyGen also enables branching and scenario-based learning. For complex workflows, such as troubleshooting or machine installation, learners can choose paths that match their specific situation, rather than being overwhelmed by a long instructional video.

“We can build both versions and let learners follow what’s relevant to them in the moment,” Michael said.

Driving efficiency and cost avoidance in global training

Since adopting HeyGen, Stratasys has seen a clear, quantifiable impact:

120% increase in YouTube video viewership, driven by localized content

Over $1 million in calculated cost avoidance from not outsourcing video translation and localization

Faster content updates without returning to the studio

Easier, more scalable global training delivery through LMS integration

“These are things we honestly couldn’t do before,” Michael said. “Now we’re reaching customers, service teams, and salespeople in ways that just weren’t possible.”

Beyond the numbers, HeyGen has simplified the training development experience. Instructional designers can work with familiar tools like PowerPoint, import content, add scripts, and let avatars deliver the training.

“If you know how to build a presentation, you can use HeyGen,” Michael said. “It’s versatile and easy.”

For Michael, one of the most important aspects of HeyGen is the partnership itself.

“What I love about HeyGen is feeling like we’re growing together,” he said. “Being heard as an enterprise customer, bringing feedback, and seeing it turn into real improvements. That matters.”

His advice to others is simple: “explore the tool and experiment.”

“Try localization. Try avatars. Make a twin of yourself. Test different tones,” Michael said. “If you don’t give HeyGen a try, you’re leaving the opportunity to reach more people on the table.”