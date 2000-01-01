Get Started For Free

Built for Every Training Need

Sales Team Product Training Equip sales reps with deep product knowledge. Feature overviews, competitive positioning, use cases by industry, pricing, technical requirements, objection handling. New hires complete comprehensive training before their first prospect call. Enable reps with deep product knowledge before their first prospect call. Many teams combine this with structured employee onboarding videos to accelerate early ramp.

Customer Success Enablement Train CSMs on product capabilities, feature usage best practices, adoption strategies, and expansion opportunities. CSMs understand products deeply enough to drive customer value and identify upsells. Use case: CSM team of 40 managing 2,000 accounts. Product releases monthly. CSM manager creates feature training same day as releases. Customer feature adoption improves 60%.



Technical Support Training Enable support with technical product knowledge. Feature functionality, troubleshooting guides, known issues, integration details, error resolution. Support agents resolve tickets faster with comprehensive product understanding. Use case: Global support team across three time zones. Product manager cloned as avatar delivers technical training. Support ticket resolution time decreased 35%.



Partner and Channel Enablement Train resellers and implementation partners on your product portfolio. Create partner training that scales across unlimited partner organizations without a dedicated partner enablement team. Use case: Software vendor with 200 channel partners. Partner manager creates product training. Partners complete certification. Partner-sourced revenue increased 45%. Verified result: Organizations report 50% reduction in sales ramp time with video-based product training versus documentation-only approaches.

