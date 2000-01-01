Create Product Training Videos That Accelerate Sales Productivity
Clone your product managers and sales engineers into AI avatars that train unlimited team members. Update product training instantly when features change. Scale product knowledge across sales, support, and partner teams without scheduling another live session.
- No credit card required
- SCORM export included
The L&D Content Bottleneck
The L&D Content Bottleneck
Your product team is stuck repeating the same training while product knowledge falls behind. Product managers spend hours re-explaining features, new sales hires wait for training, support and customer success struggle to keep up with recent releases, and partners demo the product incorrectly. With dozens of updates shipping each quarter, live training cannot scale, sales reps take months to ramp, demo quality varies by individual, and your best product experts lose valuable build time to training. Documentation goes unread, low-quality Zoom recordings are hard to update, and your sales team loses deals to competitors whose reps understand the product better.
The HeyGen Solution
HeyGen clones your subject matter experts into AI avatars that deliver unlimited product training without taking their time. Record your product manager, solutions engineer, or top sales performer once, and their digital twin trains every new hire, explains every feature, and demonstrates every use case. When products change, update the script and regenerate training in minutes so sales teams learn new features the same day they launch. Standardize your best-performing demo across the entire team, ensuring consistent, high-quality demos instead of results that vary by rep.
Everything L&D Teams Need to Train at Scale
Subject Matter Expert Cloning
Your product manager is the bottleneck. Clone them as an AI avatar. Their digital version delivers product overviews, feature deep dives, competitive positioning, and technical architecture. They record once, train forever. Sales engineer too busy for partner training? Clone them. Top performer has the best demo? Clone them.
Record SME once for unlimited training
Clone product managers, sales engineers, top performers
Digital expert available 24/7
Free SMEs from repetitive training
Instant Feature Release Training
SaaS companies ship weekly or monthly. Create feature training the same day you ship. Your product manager records a 10-minute update. Generate video. Deploy to sales, support, and success teams immediately. Everyone knows about new features before customers start asking. Next month's release? Update the script, regenerate.
Same-day feature release training
Update training in minutes
Keep pace with product velocity
No re-recording SMEs for updates
Consistent Demo Quality
Your top rep closes 3x more deals than average. Their demo is why. Turn their demo into the standard everyone learns. Record their best demo flow, talk track, and objection handling. Every new hire learns this proven approach. Demo quality becomes your competitive advantage.
Record best demo as standard training
Consistent demo quality across team
Proven talk tracks for all reps
Standardized discovery questions
Fast Sales Ramp Time
New hires take six months to become productive. Compress ramp time with comprehensive product training they complete on their schedule. Day one, they start watching training from your cloned experts. Week two, they understand core features. Month one, they can demo confidently. Average time to first deal drops from six months to three.
Reduce ramp time 40-60%
Self-paced learning for new hires
On-demand product knowledge
Faster time to first deal
Multilingual Global Teams
International sales, support, and partner teams need product training in their language. Create training once in English. Translate to German, Portuguese, Japanese, Mandarin. Voice cloning delivers natural language training, not awkward dubbing. Global teams understand products as deeply as headquarters.
175+ languages from one source
Natural voice cloning per language
Global team enablement
Same-day international training
Scale Without Hiring
Your enablement team of two serves 200 people growing to 400. Clone your SMEs. Their avatars handle unlimited training volume. New hire classes of 50? No problem. Your training capacity becomes infinite without expanding headcount.
Unlimited training capacity
No additional headcount needed
Serve growing organizations
Scale faster than hiring
From Training Need to Published Course in 3 Steps
Capture Product Knowledge
Start with your product experts. Product managers, solutions engineers, top sales performers. Record them explaining your product, demonstrating features, delivering demos. Or upload existing presentations. The expertise already exists. HeyGen makes it reusable.
Create SME Avatar
Turn recordings into AI avatars. Your product manager becomes a digital presenter delivering training on demand. Choose professional avatars or create custom clones from video. Your SME's expertise scales without their time.
Deploy and Update Continuously
Deploy to sales, customer success, support, and partners. Host in your LMS, embed in knowledge bases, share via links. When products change, update scripts and regenerate in minutes. Your training evolves with your product.
Built for Every Training Need
Sales Team Product Training
Equip sales reps with deep product knowledge. Feature overviews, competitive positioning, use cases by industry, pricing, technical requirements, objection handling. New hires complete comprehensive training before their first prospect call.
Enable reps with deep product knowledge before their first prospect call. Many teams combine this with structured employee onboarding videos to accelerate early ramp.
Customer Success Enablement
Train CSMs on product capabilities, feature usage best practices, adoption strategies, and expansion opportunities. CSMs understand products deeply enough to drive customer value and identify upsells.
Use case: CSM team of 40 managing 2,000 accounts. Product releases monthly. CSM manager creates feature training same day as releases. Customer feature adoption improves 60%.
Technical Support Training
Enable support with technical product knowledge. Feature functionality, troubleshooting guides, known issues, integration details, error resolution. Support agents resolve tickets faster with comprehensive product understanding.
Use case: Global support team across three time zones. Product manager cloned as avatar delivers technical training. Support ticket resolution time decreased 35%.
Partner and Channel Enablement
Train resellers and implementation partners on your product portfolio. Create partner training that scales across unlimited partner organizations without a dedicated partner enablement team.
Use case: Software vendor with 200 channel partners. Partner manager creates product training. Partners complete certification. Partner-sourced revenue increased 45%.
Verified result: Organizations report 50% reduction in sales ramp time with video-based product training versus documentation-only approaches.
Feature Release Training
Train teams on new features same day they launch. Product managers create quick release training. Sales, success, and support stay current with continuous product evolution.
Use case: SaaS platform shipping weekly. Product marketing creates 5-10 minute release training. Revenue teams reference new features within days versus weeks.
The fastest-growing product on G2 for a reason
From global training to video ads, HeyGen empowers anyone (yes, you) to create high-quality, scalable video content for every need. Here are some of the benefits our customers love most:
Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image to video platform on the market.
Have questions? We have answers
What is SME cloning for product training?
SME cloning creates AI avatars of your product experts who deliver training in their voice and style. Many teams extend this beyond product education into ongoing internal training videos for continuous enablement across roles.
How do you keep training current when features change constantly?
Edit the script with updated information and regenerate in minutes. Your SME avatar explains new features without re-recording the actual person. Training stays synchronized with product releases. Update training as fast as you ship code.
Can this replace live product training entirely?
For knowledge transfer and demo training, yes. Video excels at explaining features and teaching messaging. For interactive role play, combine video for knowledge with live sessions for practice. Most organizations use video for 80% of product training.
How long does it take to create comprehensive product training?
For typical SaaS product, 2-4 hours of recorded content covers core features, use cases, and positioning. Record your SME walking through topics. Generate videos. Most organizations build core training in one week.
Does video training actually improve sales ramp time?
Yes. Organizations report 40-60% reduction in time to productivity. Self-paced video means new hires learn as fast as they can absorb information versus waiting for scheduled training. Comprehensive product knowledge in first month accelerates their path to first deal.
How does this work for partner enablement?
Create partner certification training. Partners complete on their schedule. Track completion to verify knowledge. Many software vendors require partner certification before deal registration approval.
How long can training videos be?
HeyGen supports videos of various lengths. Most effective training follows microlearning principles—3-10 minute modules that focus on specific learning objectives. However, you can create longer content for comprehensive topics. For extended training (20+ minutes), consider breaking content into chapters for better learner engagement and completion rates.
Can multiple people on my L&D team use HeyGen?
Yes. HeyGen for Business includes team workspaces where instructional designers, training managers, and content creators can collaborate. Shared asset libraries keep approved avatars, brand elements, and templates accessible to your entire team. Admin controls let you manage permissions and monitor usage.
How does HeyGen compare to traditional video production?
Traditional training video production requires scheduling presenters, booking studios, coordinating crews, and post-production editing—typically 2-3 months and $5,000-$15,000+ per finished video. HeyGen generates equivalent quality in minutes to hours, with unlimited revisions. Advantive reported 50% reduction in content creation time. Würth Group cut production time by 50% and translation costs by 80%.
What if our product manager doesn't want to be recorded?
Use professional AI avatars instead of cloning. Your product knowledge delivered by professional presenter. The content expertise matters more than who delivers it.
Explore More Solutions
Use Cases
Tools
Start Creating Training Videos Today
Stop waiting months for content that's outdated before it launches. Generate professional training videos in minutes, translate to any language instantly, and update when your business changes—without reshoots. Join L&D teams at Workday, Advantive, and Würth Group who've transformed how they train.
- No credit card required
- SCORM export included
- Cancel anytime