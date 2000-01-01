Create Product Training Videos That Accelerate Sales Productivity

Clone your product managers and sales engineers into AI avatars that train unlimited team members. Update product training instantly when features change. Scale product knowledge across sales, support, and partner teams without scheduling another live session.

Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.
Without HeyGen

The L&D Content Bottleneck

Without HeyGen

The L&D Content Bottleneck

The L&D Content Bottleneck

Your product team is stuck repeating the same training while product knowledge falls behind. Product managers spend hours re-explaining features, new sales hires wait for training, support and customer success struggle to keep up with recent releases, and partners demo the product incorrectly. With dozens of updates shipping each quarter, live training cannot scale, sales reps take months to ramp, demo quality varies by individual, and your best product experts lose valuable build time to training. Documentation goes unread, low-quality Zoom recordings are hard to update, and your sales team loses deals to competitors whose reps understand the product better.

With HeyGen

The HeyGen Solution

The HeyGen Solution

HeyGen clones your subject matter experts into AI avatars that deliver unlimited product training without taking their time. Record your product manager, solutions engineer, or top sales performer once, and their digital twin trains every new hire, explains every feature, and demonstrates every use case. When products change, update the script and regenerate training in minutes so sales teams learn new features the same day they launch. Standardize your best-performing demo across the entire team, ensuring consistent, high-quality demos instead of results that vary by rep.

Everything L&D Teams Need to Train at Scale

Subject Matter Expert Cloning

Your product manager is the bottleneck. Clone them as an AI avatar. Their digital version delivers product overviews, feature deep dives, competitive positioning, and technical architecture. They record once, train forever. Sales engineer too busy for partner training? Clone them. Top performer has the best demo? Clone them.

Record SME once for unlimited training

Clone product managers, sales engineers, top performers

Digital expert available 24/7

Free SMEs from repetitive training

A presentation editing software interface displaying a "Weekly Report" slide on "Team Performance" with a video of a woman, text, and a carousel of other slides.

Instant Feature Release Training

SaaS companies ship weekly or monthly. Create feature training the same day you ship. Your product manager records a 10-minute update. Generate video. Deploy to sales, support, and success teams immediately. Everyone knows about new features before customers start asking. Next month's release? Update the script, regenerate.

Same-day feature release training

Update training in minutes

Keep pace with product velocity

No re-recording SMEs for updates

Three cards feature women in video settings with text descriptions, primarily "Corporate Communications," and a name tag for Sophie Park, Marketing Director.

Consistent Demo Quality

Your top rep closes 3x more deals than average. Their demo is why. Turn their demo into the standard everyone learns. Record their best demo flow, talk track, and objection handling. Every new hire learns this proven approach. Demo quality becomes your competitive advantage.

Record best demo as standard training

Consistent demo quality across team

Proven talk tracks for all reps

Standardized discovery questions

Multilingual video interface with presenters for Spanish and Chinese content, and English highlighted in a language list.

Fast Sales Ramp Time

New hires take six months to become productive. Compress ramp time with comprehensive product training they complete on their schedule. Day one, they start watching training from your cloned experts. Week two, they understand core features. Month one, they can demo confidently. Average time to first deal drops from six months to three.

Reduce ramp time 40-60%

Self-paced learning for new hires

On-demand product knowledge

Faster time to first deal

A stack of blue, semi-transparent cards angled downwards, labeled with "Content Library," "content.pdf," "Voice," "Voice Clone," "Avatar," and "Digital Twin."

Multilingual Global Teams

International sales, support, and partner teams need product training in their language. Create training once in English. Translate to German, Portuguese, Japanese, Mandarin. Voice cloning delivers natural language training, not awkward dubbing. Global teams understand products as deeply as headquarters.

175+ languages from one source

Natural voice cloning per language

Global team enablement

Same-day international training

A woman in a video frame next to a chat interface describing easy AI-powered video creation with custom voices.

Scale Without Hiring

Your enablement team of two serves 200 people growing to 400. Clone your SMEs. Their avatars handle unlimited training volume. New hire classes of 50? No problem. Your training capacity becomes infinite without expanding headcount.

Unlimited training capacity

No additional headcount needed

Serve growing organizations

Scale faster than hiring

Digital presentation screens showcasing recruitment data, a brand kit with font samples and color swatches, and a partially visible sales achievement card.

From Training Need to Published Course in 3 Steps

Step 1

Capture Product Knowledge

Start with your product experts. Product managers, solutions engineers, top sales performers. Record them explaining your product, demonstrating features, delivering demos. Or upload existing presentations. The expertise already exists. HeyGen makes it reusable.


A woman in a green track jacket appears within a video recording frame, showing a red stop button, timer, and a blue-green play icon.
Step 2

Create SME Avatar

Turn recordings into AI avatars. Your product manager becomes a digital presenter delivering training on demand. Choose professional avatars or create custom clones from video. Your SME's expertise scales without their time.

A blonde woman in a green top next to an "Edit Look" button and a "FaceSwap" panel displaying an upload option and multiple female faces.
Step 3

Deploy and Update Continuously

Deploy to sales, customer success, support, and partners. Host in your LMS, embed in knowledge bases, share via links. When products change, update scripts and regenerate in minutes. Your training evolves with your product.


A portrait of a woman in a green jacket against a blue background, with a cartoon cursor pointing to a "Save as New" button.

Built for Every Training Need

Sales Team Product Training

Sales Team Product Training

Equip sales reps with deep product knowledge. Feature overviews, competitive positioning, use cases by industry, pricing, technical requirements, objection handling. New hires complete comprehensive training before their first prospect call.

Enable reps with deep product knowledge before their first prospect call. Many teams combine this with structured employee onboarding videos to accelerate early ramp.

Customer Success Enablement

Customer Success Enablement

Train CSMs on product capabilities, feature usage best practices, adoption strategies, and expansion opportunities. CSMs understand products deeply enough to drive customer value and identify upsells.

Use case: CSM team of 40 managing 2,000 accounts. Product releases monthly. CSM manager creates feature training same day as releases. Customer feature adoption improves 60%.


Technical Support Training

Technical Support Training

Enable support with technical product knowledge. Feature functionality, troubleshooting guides, known issues, integration details, error resolution. Support agents resolve tickets faster with comprehensive product understanding.

Use case: Global support team across three time zones. Product manager cloned as avatar delivers technical training. Support ticket resolution time decreased 35%.


Partner and Channel Enablement

Partner and Channel Enablement

Train resellers and implementation partners on your product portfolio. Create partner training that scales across unlimited partner organizations without a dedicated partner enablement team.

Use case: Software vendor with 200 channel partners. Partner manager creates product training. Partners complete certification. Partner-sourced revenue increased 45%.

Verified result: Organizations report 50% reduction in sales ramp time with video-based product training versus documentation-only approaches.


Feature Release Training

Feature Release Training

Train teams on new features same day they launch. Product managers create quick release training. Sales, success, and support stay current with continuous product evolution.

Use case: SaaS platform shipping weekly. Product marketing creates 5-10 minute release training. Revenue teams reference new features within days versus weeks.


The fastest-growing product on G2 for a reason 

From global training to video ads, HeyGen empowers anyone (yes, you) to create high-quality, scalable video content for every need. Here are some of the benefits our customers love most:

10Xincrease in video production speed
5Xincrease in video creation
40% increase in video watch time
5Xreturn on ad spend
Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image to video platform on the market.

Miro
"It has empowered our writers to have the same level of creativity in the process that I do when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
play buttonWatch video
Vision Creative Labs
"The magic moment for me was when we had a film that I've been doing every week. Suddenly, we realized I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-Founder
play buttonWatch video
Workday
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It’s like we’ve augmented our team. We can do way more with the resources we have."

Justin Meisinger, Program Manager
play buttonWatch video
Have questions? We have answers

What is SME cloning for product training?

SME cloning creates AI avatars of your product experts who deliver training in their voice and style. Many teams extend this beyond product education into ongoing internal training videos for continuous enablement across roles.

How do you keep training current when features change constantly?

Edit the script with updated information and regenerate in minutes. Your SME avatar explains new features without re-recording the actual person. Training stays synchronized with product releases. Update training as fast as you ship code.

Can this replace live product training entirely?

For knowledge transfer and demo training, yes. Video excels at explaining features and teaching messaging. For interactive role play, combine video for knowledge with live sessions for practice. Most organizations use video for 80% of product training.

How long does it take to create comprehensive product training?

For typical SaaS product, 2-4 hours of recorded content covers core features, use cases, and positioning. Record your SME walking through topics. Generate videos. Most organizations build core training in one week.

Does video training actually improve sales ramp time?

Yes. Organizations report 40-60% reduction in time to productivity. Self-paced video means new hires learn as fast as they can absorb information versus waiting for scheduled training. Comprehensive product knowledge in first month accelerates their path to first deal.

How does this work for partner enablement?

Create partner certification training. Partners complete on their schedule. Track completion to verify knowledge. Many software vendors require partner certification before deal registration approval.

How long can training videos be?

HeyGen supports videos of various lengths. Most effective training follows microlearning principles—3-10 minute modules that focus on specific learning objectives. However, you can create longer content for comprehensive topics. For extended training (20+ minutes), consider breaking content into chapters for better learner engagement and completion rates.

Can multiple people on my L&D team use HeyGen?

Yes. HeyGen for Business includes team workspaces where instructional designers, training managers, and content creators can collaborate. Shared asset libraries keep approved avatars, brand elements, and templates accessible to your entire team. Admin controls let you manage permissions and monitor usage.

How does HeyGen compare to traditional video production?

Traditional training video production requires scheduling presenters, booking studios, coordinating crews, and post-production editing—typically 2-3 months and $5,000-$15,000+ per finished video. HeyGen generates equivalent quality in minutes to hours, with unlimited revisions. Advantive reported 50% reduction in content creation time. Würth Group cut production time by 50% and translation costs by 80%.

What if our product manager doesn't want to be recorded?

Use professional AI avatars instead of cloning. Your product knowledge delivered by professional presenter. The content expertise matters more than who delivers it.

Start Creating Training Videos Today

Stop waiting months for content that's outdated before it launches. Generate professional training videos in minutes, translate to any language instantly, and update when your business changes—without reshoots. Join L&D teams at Workday, Advantive, and Würth Group who've transformed how they train.

Product Training Videos | Software Training Videos | HeyGen