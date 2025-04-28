HeyGen logo

Clone yourself with AI and create videos without recording every time. Turn text to video that looks and sounds like you, using a digital version that delivers messages consistently across content, updates, and communications.

Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

Founder and executive updates

Founder and executive updates

Leaders use AI clone workflows to share regular updates without scheduling recordings, keeping communication timely and consistent.

Educational content delivery

Educational content delivery

Educators clone themselves once and generate lessons, explanations, and updates by editing text instead of recording sessions repeatedly, essentially making an AI version of their teaching style.

Sales and outreach videos

Sales and outreach videos

Create personalized or repeatable sales messages that look like they were recorded individually, without the time cost.

Internal training and onboarding

Internal training and onboarding

Training teams deliver instructions through a familiar face while updating scripts as processes change.

Creator content production

Creator content production

Creators maintain a steady publishing schedule by generating videos from scripts even when not on camera.

Global communication

Global communication

Companies deliver the same message from the same presenter across regions using translated scripts and a single clone with the video translator.

Why HeyGen is the Best AI Clone Yourself Tool

HeyGen turns any script into a high-quality, lifelike video in minutes. Start from a rough idea, a polished screenplay, or even a few bullet points. HeyGen generates realistic talking scenes with powerful controls, so you can go from words to finished video without a traditional production workflow.

One version of you, unlimited videos

Create a single clone and reuse it across many videos. Update scripts instead of setting up a camera each time to create an AI version of yourself.

Consistent presence at scale

Your cloned videos maintain the same AI voice, look, and delivery across channels, teams, and languages.

Built for real production needs

The AI clone yourself workflow is designed for repeatable content, not one-off experiments or novelty videos, ensuring efficiency in creating an AI video.

AI Photo Avatar and Character Animation

Animate portraits, full-body photos, and avatars with lifelike gestures. This image generator analyzes expressions and adds realistic facial animation using advanced AI, creating compelling video results.

image to video

Fast Photo to Video Creation

Upload an image, add your script, and click generate video. HeyGen handles the rest. Turn photos into stunning videos in seconds with high video quality. This is the ideal image to video tool for those who need quick video creation at scale.

A smartphone displaying a dark TikTok app interface against a vibrant background of radiating pink and blue neon lights.

Voice, Music, and Captions in One Flow

Generate videos using built-in voices and music. Create talking avatars with subtitles synced to audio. Add audio layers without needing separate tools. Supports multiple video formats and resolutions.

Voice cloning

Flexible Styles and Motion Control

Customize video length, aspect ratio, and pacing. Guide transitions with text-based commands like “slow pan” or “zoom on subject.” This video generator tool gives you full control with zero learning curve.

motion graphics photos to video

Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image to video platform on the market.

Miro
"It has empowered our writers to have the same level of creativity in the process that I do when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
play buttonWatch video
Vision Creative Labs
"The magic moment for me was when we had a film that I've been doing every week. Suddenly, we realized I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-Founder
Roger Hirst, Co-Founder
Workday
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It’s like we’ve augmented our team. We can do way more with the resources we have."

Justin Meisinger, Program Manager
Justin Meisinger, Program Manager
How it works

How to Use the AI Clone Yourself Tool

Create videos with your AI clone in four straightforward steps designed for repeat use.

Step 1

Create your clone

Provide a short visual and voice reference. HeyGen builds an AI avatar that represents you accurately.

Step 2

Add your script

Type or paste the text you want delivered. The system prepares pacing and delivery automatically.

Step 3

Choose style and language

Select visual layout, tone, and language. The clone adapts while keeping your identity consistent.

Step 4

Generate and export

Render the video and download or share it. Update the script anytime to generate a new version.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What does AI clone yourself mean?

AI clone yourself means creating a digital version of you that can deliver videos from text with an AI video generator. It allows you to appear on screen without recording each video manually.

Do I need to record every video?

No. You create the clone once, then generate new videos by editing text. This removes repeated filming and retakes.

How realistic is the clone?

The AI clone is designed to look and sound like you, with natural delivery and consistent movement suitable for professional video use, making it perfect for YouTube.

Can I use the same clone in different languages?

Yes. One clone can speak multiple languages while maintaining the same appearance and voice characteristics.

Is this suitable for professional use?

Yes. Many teams use AI clone workflows for education, training, leadership updates, and content creation.

Can I update videos later?

You can edit the script and regenerate the video at any time without rebuilding layouts or re recording footage.

Do I need technical or editing skills?

No. The process is text driven and designed for non technical users.

Who benefits most from cloning themselves?

Founders, educators, creators, sales teams, and organizations that need consistent video communication benefit most from AI clone yourself tools.

Explore more AI powered tools

Bring any photo to life with hyper‑realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

