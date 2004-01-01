Built for Every Training Need

Company-Wide Onboarding Get every new hire the same high-quality introduction to your company. Welcome message from leadership, company history and mission, culture and values, organizational structure, benefits overview, and workplace policies. The foundation everyone needs regardless of role. Use case: Growing SaaS company creates 8-video core onboarding series covering company essentials. Every new hire from employee 50 to 500 watches the same professional introduction.



Role-Specific Training Sales methodology for account executives, engineering standards for developers, customer success workflows for support team, compliance requirements for finance. Targeted training for different departments without running separate live sessions for each role. Use case: Tech company maintains onboarding tracks for Engineering, Sales, Marketing, and Customer Success. New hires complete company-wide series plus their department-specific modules.



Remote Employee Onboarding Distributed team guidelines, communication tools and best practices, building connections virtually, home office setup expectations, remote work policies. Help remote hires feel integrated from day one without requiring them on 6am calls with headquarters. Use case: Fully remote company onboards 40+ employees per quarter across 15 countries. Video training provides consistent experience regardless of location or time zone.



Global Team Onboarding Deploy consistent onboarding worldwide using multilingual training videos that ensure every employee learns in their preferred language.. Use case: Multinational creates core onboarding once, deploys in 8 languages. International hiring accelerates without separate production budgets per market.



Compliance and Mandatory Training Meet regulatory requirements with required training that's consistent and trackable. Harassment prevention, workplace safety, data security, code of conduct. Ensure new hires complete required policies, safety training, and regulatory education using compliance training videos with SCORM-based tracking and audit-ready reporting. Use case: Healthcare company ensures 100% of new hires complete HIPAA training before system access. Video format plus SCORM tracking provides documentation for regulatory audits.