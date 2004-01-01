Create Employee Onboarding Videos New Hires Actually Watch
Transform PowerPoint decks and onboarding docs into engaging video training that scales across every hire, location, and language. No live sessions to coordinate, no filming required, no delays when policies change.
The L&D Content Bottleneck
The Onboarding Bottleneck
Your team is hiring fast, but live onboarding does not scale. Coordinating sessions pulls managers away from work, remote hires sit through long Zoom calls across time zones, and information changes depending on who presents. Onboarding decks are outdated, English-only training leaves global hires behind, and HR spends hours just managing logistics. As a result, new employees stay confused, disengaged, and take months to reach full productivity while static slides and live sessions fail to keep up with your growth.
The HeyGen Solution
HeyGen turns your existing onboarding materials into professional video training new hires actually complete. Upload PowerPoint decks, paste content from your employee handbook, or generate scripts with AI, then select an avatar presenter and create polished onboarding videos in minutes. New hires learn on their own schedule with the ability to pause and rewind, improving retention. When policies change, simply edit the script and regenerate the video instantly. Hiring globally? Translate your entire onboarding program into 175+ languages with natural voice cloning and lip sync. Your HR team creates once, updates instantly, and scales onboarding at the pace of hiring.
Everything L&D Teams Need to Train at Scale
PowerPoint to Onboarding Video
Stop asking new hires to read 80-slide decks. Upload your existing presentations and HeyGen transforms them into avatar-led video training with narration, transitions, and professional polish. Your slide library becomes video content without starting from scratch.
Import PowerPoint, Google Slides, or PDF
Avatar walks through content professionally
Add your logo and brand colors automatically
Subject Matter Expert Cloning
Your head of sales delivers the best product training. Your engineering manager explains technical onboarding perfectly. Create digital versions of them from a short video recording. They record once, onboard forever. Consistent delivery, zero scheduling conflicts, and no more waiting for busy SMEs.
Clone real team members from brief recording
Deploy their expertise across unlimited new hires
Update training scripts without re-recording
Global Onboarding Localization
One onboarding video, every language your team speaks. AI video translation with voice cloning means training sounds native in Spanish, Portuguese, Mandarin, and 175+ other languages, not like awkward dubbing. Onboard everyone in their preferred language from a single source.
Voice cloning maintains presenter authenticity
Lip sync matches facial movements per language
Deploy globally from one master video
LMS Integration
Export onboarding videos directly to your learning management system. SCORM 1.2 and 2004 packaging works with Workday Learning, Cornerstone, SAP SuccessFactors, BambooHR, and more. Track completions, set passing requirements, and integrate with your existing HR tech stack.
SCORM 1.2 and SCORM 2004 export
Customizable completion thresholds
Direct LMS upload support
Instant Content Updates
Policies change. Processes evolve. Tools get replaced. When your onboarding content needs a refresh, edit the script and regenerate in minutes, not months. No reshoots, no production delays, no outdated training. Your onboarding stays current with your actual company.
Script changes deploy in minutes
No re-filming required
Version control for compliance tracking
Self-Paced for Remote Teams
Remote hires across different time zones watch when it works for them. No coordinating calendars for live training. Pause, rewind, and rewatch sections they need. Onboarding happens on their schedule, not yours.
Works across all time zones
On-demand access anytime
Mobile-friendly for flexibility
From Training Need to Published Course in 3 Steps
Use What You Already Have
Upload existing PowerPoint decks, paste scripts from your employee handbook, or let AI generate content from your onboarding documentation. No blank-page problem. You've already figured out what new hires need to know. HeyGen just makes it watchable.
Choose Your Presenter
Select from 120+ professional AI avatars or create a digital clone of your CEO, CHRO, or hiring manager. Pick a voice that matches your company culture. Customize the look and feel to match your organization. Your onboarding looks professionally produced without booking videographers.
Generate, Translate, Deploy
Click generate. In minutes, you have professional onboarding videos. Export as SCORM files for your LMS, download MP4s for your onboarding portal, or embed on your intranet. Need other languages? Generate all 175+ from the same source with one click. New hires access from laptops, tablets, or phones.
Built for Every Training Need
Company-Wide Onboarding
Get every new hire the same high-quality introduction to your company. Welcome message from leadership, company history and mission, culture and values, organizational structure, benefits overview, and workplace policies. The foundation everyone needs regardless of role.
Use case: Growing SaaS company creates 8-video core onboarding series covering company essentials. Every new hire from employee 50 to 500 watches the same professional introduction.
Role-Specific Training
Sales methodology for account executives, engineering standards for developers, customer success workflows for support team, compliance requirements for finance. Targeted training for different departments without running separate live sessions for each role.
Use case: Tech company maintains onboarding tracks for Engineering, Sales, Marketing, and Customer Success. New hires complete company-wide series plus their department-specific modules.
Remote Employee Onboarding
Distributed team guidelines, communication tools and best practices, building connections virtually, home office setup expectations, remote work policies. Help remote hires feel integrated from day one without requiring them on 6am calls with headquarters.
Use case: Fully remote company onboards 40+ employees per quarter across 15 countries. Video training provides consistent experience regardless of location or time zone.
Global Team Onboarding
Deploy consistent onboarding worldwide using multilingual training videos that ensure every employee learns in their preferred language..
Use case: Multinational creates core onboarding once, deploys in 8 languages. International hiring accelerates without separate production budgets per market.
Compliance and Mandatory Training
Meet regulatory requirements with required training that's consistent and trackable. Harassment prevention, workplace safety, data security, code of conduct. Ensure new hires complete required policies, safety training, and regulatory education using compliance training videos with SCORM-based tracking and audit-ready reporting.
Use case: Healthcare company ensures 100% of new hires complete HIPAA training before system access. Video format plus SCORM tracking provides documentation for regulatory audits.
Manager Onboarding
Leadership expectations, people management fundamentals, performance review process, one-on-one best practices, hiring and interviewing responsibilities. Prepare individual contributors promoted to management roles for their new responsibilities.
Use case: Company promotes 20 people to management positions annually. Manager onboarding track ensures they understand expectations before leading teams.
Have questions? We have answers
What types of onboarding content work as video?
Most onboarding content works well as video, including company orientation, culture, benefits, systems training, policies, and role expectations. Many teams also extend onboarding into ongoing internal training videos for continuous learning and upskilling.
How long should onboarding videos be?
Keep individual videos 5-15 minutes. Break longer topics into chapters. Total onboarding program can span several hours across multiple short modules. Attention drops significantly after 15 minutes, so focused shorter videos drive higher completion than marathon sessions.
Do you need video production skills?
No. If you can create a PowerPoint or write a script, you can create professional onboarding videos. HeyGen handles all technical production. Most HR teams create their first video in under 30 minutes without any video experience.
How does SCORM export work?
Export your onboarding video as a SCORM package (1.2 or 2004 format). Upload to your LMS exactly like any other training module. Set completion requirements. Your LMS tracks who watched, progress, and completion status. Works with Workday, Cornerstone, SAP SuccessFactors, and every major learning platform.
Can you update videos without starting over?
Yes. Edit your script with updated information and regenerate the video. Takes 5-10 minutes. No re-recording, no complicated LMS updates, no version confusion. Critical when policies change or you realize something needs clarification based on new hire questions.
What about different languages?
Create your onboarding in your primary language. Click translate. Select Spanish, French, Portuguese, Mandarin, Hindi, or any combination of 175+ languages. HeyGen generates localized versions with natural voice cloning and lip sync. Same avatar speaking fluent Spanish, French, or Japanese.
Does this work for remote employees?
Especially well for remote employees. They watch on their schedule across different time zones. Pause for lunch, rewind sections they need clarity on, watch on laptop or phone. No forcing Tokyo team members onto 3am calls with headquarters.
How much does this cost compared to live training?
Live onboarding has hidden costs in HR coordinator time, manager time, facilities, and travel for multi-office companies. Typical company spends 15-25 hours of people time per new hire cohort. Video onboarding eliminates most of that overhead. One-time creation effort, infinitely reusable. Most HR teams see positive ROI within first quarter.
