Create Employee Onboarding Videos New Hires Actually Watch

Transform PowerPoint decks and onboarding docs into engaging video training that scales across every hire, location, and language. No live sessions to coordinate, no filming required, no delays when policies change.

  • No credit card required
  • SCORM export included
-Videos generated
-Avatars generated
-Videos translated
workday
coursera
miro
hubspot
bosch
intel
komatsu
workday
coursera
miro
hubspot
bosch
intel
komatsu
workday
coursera
miro
hubspot
bosch
intel
komatsu
Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.
Without HeyGen

The L&D Content Bottleneck

Without HeyGen

The Onboarding Bottleneck

The Onboarding Bottleneck

Your team is hiring fast, but live onboarding does not scale. Coordinating sessions pulls managers away from work, remote hires sit through long Zoom calls across time zones, and information changes depending on who presents. Onboarding decks are outdated, English-only training leaves global hires behind, and HR spends hours just managing logistics. As a result, new employees stay confused, disengaged, and take months to reach full productivity while static slides and live sessions fail to keep up with your growth.

With HeyGen

The HeyGen Solution

The HeyGen Solution

HeyGen turns your existing onboarding materials into professional video training new hires actually complete. Upload PowerPoint decks, paste content from your employee handbook, or generate scripts with AI, then select an avatar presenter and create polished onboarding videos in minutes. New hires learn on their own schedule with the ability to pause and rewind, improving retention. When policies change, simply edit the script and regenerate the video instantly. Hiring globally? Translate your entire onboarding program into 175+ languages with natural voice cloning and lip sync. Your HR team creates once, updates instantly, and scales onboarding at the pace of hiring.

Everything L&D Teams Need to Train at Scale

PowerPoint to Onboarding Video

Stop asking new hires to read 80-slide decks. Upload your existing presentations and HeyGen transforms them into avatar-led video training with narration, transitions, and professional polish. Your slide library becomes video content without starting from scratch.

Import PowerPoint, Google Slides, or PDF

Avatar walks through content professionally

Add your logo and brand colors automatically

A presentation editing software interface displaying a "Weekly Report" slide on "Team Performance" with a video of a woman, text, and a carousel of other slides.

Subject Matter Expert Cloning

Your head of sales delivers the best product training. Your engineering manager explains technical onboarding perfectly. Create digital versions of them from a short video recording. They record once, onboard forever. Consistent delivery, zero scheduling conflicts, and no more waiting for busy SMEs.

Clone real team members from brief recording

Deploy their expertise across unlimited new hires

Update training scripts without re-recording

Three cards feature women in video settings with text descriptions, primarily "Corporate Communications," and a name tag for Sophie Park, Marketing Director.

Global Onboarding Localization

One onboarding video, every language your team speaks. AI video translation with voice cloning means training sounds native in Spanish, Portuguese, Mandarin, and 175+ other languages, not like awkward dubbing. Onboard everyone in their preferred language from a single source.

Voice cloning maintains presenter authenticity

Lip sync matches facial movements per language

Deploy globally from one master video

Multilingual video interface with presenters for Spanish and Chinese content, and English highlighted in a language list.

LMS Integration

Export onboarding videos directly to your learning management system. SCORM 1.2 and 2004 packaging works with Workday Learning, Cornerstone, SAP SuccessFactors, BambooHR, and more. Track completions, set passing requirements, and integrate with your existing HR tech stack.

SCORM 1.2 and SCORM 2004 export

Customizable completion thresholds

Direct LMS upload support

A stack of blue, semi-transparent cards angled downwards, labeled with "Content Library," "content.pdf," "Voice," "Voice Clone," "Avatar," and "Digital Twin."

Instant Content Updates

Policies change. Processes evolve. Tools get replaced. When your onboarding content needs a refresh, edit the script and regenerate in minutes, not months. No reshoots, no production delays, no outdated training. Your onboarding stays current with your actual company.

Script changes deploy in minutes

No re-filming required

Version control for compliance tracking

A woman in a video frame next to a chat interface describing easy AI-powered video creation with custom voices.

Self-Paced for Remote Teams

Remote hires across different time zones watch when it works for them. No coordinating calendars for live training. Pause, rewind, and rewatch sections they need. Onboarding happens on their schedule, not yours.

Works across all time zones

On-demand access anytime

Mobile-friendly for flexibility

Digital presentation screens showcasing recruitment data, a brand kit with font samples and color swatches, and a partially visible sales achievement card.

From Training Need to Published Course in 3 Steps

Step 1

Use What You Already Have

Upload existing PowerPoint decks, paste scripts from your employee handbook, or let AI generate content from your onboarding documentation. No blank-page problem. You've already figured out what new hires need to know. HeyGen just makes it watchable.


A woman in a green track jacket appears within a video recording frame, showing a red stop button, timer, and a blue-green play icon.
Step 2

Choose Your Presenter

Select from 120+ professional AI avatars or create a digital clone of your CEO, CHRO, or hiring manager. Pick a voice that matches your company culture. Customize the look and feel to match your organization. Your onboarding looks professionally produced without booking videographers.


A blonde woman in a green top next to an "Edit Look" button and a "FaceSwap" panel displaying an upload option and multiple female faces.
Step 3

Generate, Translate, Deploy

Click generate. In minutes, you have professional onboarding videos. Export as SCORM files for your LMS, download MP4s for your onboarding portal, or embed on your intranet. Need other languages? Generate all 175+ from the same source with one click. New hires access from laptops, tablets, or phones.


A portrait of a woman in a green jacket against a blue background, with a cartoon cursor pointing to a "Save as New" button.

Built for Every Training Need

Company-Wide Onboarding

Company-Wide Onboarding

Get every new hire the same high-quality introduction to your company. Welcome message from leadership, company history and mission, culture and values, organizational structure, benefits overview, and workplace policies. The foundation everyone needs regardless of role.

Use case: Growing SaaS company creates 8-video core onboarding series covering company essentials. Every new hire from employee 50 to 500 watches the same professional introduction.


Role-Specific Training

Role-Specific Training

Sales methodology for account executives, engineering standards for developers, customer success workflows for support team, compliance requirements for finance. Targeted training for different departments without running separate live sessions for each role.

Use case: Tech company maintains onboarding tracks for Engineering, Sales, Marketing, and Customer Success. New hires complete company-wide series plus their department-specific modules.


Remote Employee Onboarding

Remote Employee Onboarding

Distributed team guidelines, communication tools and best practices, building connections virtually, home office setup expectations, remote work policies. Help remote hires feel integrated from day one without requiring them on 6am calls with headquarters.

Use case: Fully remote company onboards 40+ employees per quarter across 15 countries. Video training provides consistent experience regardless of location or time zone.


Global Team Onboarding

Global Team Onboarding

Deploy consistent onboarding worldwide using multilingual training videos that ensure every employee learns in their preferred language..

Use case: Multinational creates core onboarding once, deploys in 8 languages. International hiring accelerates without separate production budgets per market.


Compliance and Mandatory Training

Compliance and Mandatory Training

Meet regulatory requirements with required training that's consistent and trackable. Harassment prevention, workplace safety, data security, code of conduct. Ensure new hires complete required policies, safety training, and regulatory education using compliance training videos with SCORM-based tracking and audit-ready reporting.

Use case: Healthcare company ensures 100% of new hires complete HIPAA training before system access. Video format plus SCORM tracking provides documentation for regulatory audits.

Manager Onboarding

Manager Onboarding

Leadership expectations, people management fundamentals, performance review process, one-on-one best practices, hiring and interviewing responsibilities. Prepare individual contributors promoted to management roles for their new responsibilities.

Use case: Company promotes 20 people to management positions annually. Manager onboarding track ensures they understand expectations before leading teams.


The fastest-growing product on G2 for a reason 

From global training to video ads, HeyGen empowers anyone (yes, you) to create high-quality, scalable video content for every need. Here are some of the benefits our customers love most:

10Xincrease in video production speed
5Xincrease in video creation
40% increase in video watch time
5Xreturn on ad spend
G2 badgeG2 badgeG2 badgeG2 badgeG2 badge

Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image to video platform on the market.

Miro
"It has empowered our writers to have the same level of creativity in the process that I do when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
play buttonWatch video
Vision Creative Labs
"The magic moment for me was when we had a film that I've been doing every week. Suddenly, we realized I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-Founder
play buttonWatch video
Workday
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It’s like we’ve augmented our team. We can do way more with the resources we have."

Justin Meisinger, Program Manager
play buttonWatch video
reviews logo4.8
1,300+ reviews
reviews trophy

Have questions? We have answers

What types of onboarding content work as video?

Most onboarding content works well as video, including company orientation, culture, benefits, systems training, policies, and role expectations. Many teams also extend onboarding into ongoing internal training videos for continuous learning and upskilling.

How long should onboarding videos be?

Keep individual videos 5-15 minutes. Break longer topics into chapters. Total onboarding program can span several hours across multiple short modules. Attention drops significantly after 15 minutes, so focused shorter videos drive higher completion than marathon sessions.


Do you need video production skills?

No. If you can create a PowerPoint or write a script, you can create professional onboarding videos. HeyGen handles all technical production. Most HR teams create their first video in under 30 minutes without any video experience.

How does SCORM export work?

Export your onboarding video as a SCORM package (1.2 or 2004 format). Upload to your LMS exactly like any other training module. Set completion requirements. Your LMS tracks who watched, progress, and completion status. Works with Workday, Cornerstone, SAP SuccessFactors, and every major learning platform.


Can you update videos without starting over?

Yes. Edit your script with updated information and regenerate the video. Takes 5-10 minutes. No re-recording, no complicated LMS updates, no version confusion. Critical when policies change or you realize something needs clarification based on new hire questions.


What about different languages?

Create your onboarding in your primary language. Click translate. Select Spanish, French, Portuguese, Mandarin, Hindi, or any combination of 175+ languages. HeyGen generates localized versions with natural voice cloning and lip sync. Same avatar speaking fluent Spanish, French, or Japanese.


Does this work for remote employees?

Especially well for remote employees. They watch on their schedule across different time zones. Pause for lunch, rewind sections they need clarity on, watch on laptop or phone. No forcing Tokyo team members onto 3am calls with headquarters.


How much does this cost compared to live training?

Live onboarding has hidden costs in HR coordinator time, manager time, facilities, and travel for multi-office companies. Typical company spends 15-25 hours of people time per new hire cohort. Video onboarding eliminates most of that overhead. One-time creation effort, infinitely reusable. Most HR teams see positive ROI within first quarter.


Explore More Solutions

Use Cases

Tools

Customer Stories

Start Creating Training Videos Today

Stop waiting months for content that's outdated before it launches. Generate professional training videos in minutes, translate to any language instantly, and update when your business changes—without reshoots. Join L&D teams at Workday, Advantive, and Würth Group who've transformed how they train.

  • No credit card required
  • SCORM export included
  • Cancel anytime
CTA background
Employee Onboarding Videos | New Hire Training Videos | HeyGen