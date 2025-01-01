HubSpot is an AI-powered customer relationship management (CRM) platform used by marketing, sales, and service teams worldwide. With a mission to lead the adoption of AI across its organization and customer base, HubSpot has invested heavily in understanding how AI can reshape workflows, reduce production friction, and help teams grow better.

For Nelson Chacón Guzman, Marketing and Audience Development, and Oscar Eduardo Estrada, Video AI Technology Specialist, their work supports one of HubSpot’s key priorities: helping customers understand and leverage new AI tools while the company models that adoption from within. Meeting that goal meant addressing a major bottleneck: the challenge of creating, updating, and localizing video at the pace the business needed.

Everything changed when the team began using HeyGen. The platform helped HubSpot accelerate production, edit videos in minutes, instantly translate content, and empower more internal teams to create professional videos.

Removing the friction of traditional video production

Before using HeyGen, the team struggled with the biggest constraint in video creation: time.

“The biggest challenge that we faced before using HeyGen was people's time,” Oscar said. “If we had to change what a person said in a video, that probably took days because we would have to work with schedules not only from the talent, but also from the crew who was filming the video.”

This wasn’t just an inconvenience. It directly impacted delivery timelines.

“Small changes in post-production translated into probably multiple days of delay for a project,” Oscar added.

Localization introduced an additional layer of complexity. Creating multilingual content requires long translation timelines. “Sometimes you can have a week or two weeks of wait time to get some of these video transcripts translated,” Nelson said.

For a global brand launching frequently updated products, the rigidity of traditional video processes stood in the way of speed, consistency, and quality. The team needed a solution that could adapt as quickly as HubSpot’s content needs evolved.

From complex workflows to instant video creation

HeyGen became the platform that removed these constraints and opened new creative possibilities.

From the first experience, the team saw its potential. “I was pretty amazed at how realistic and how close to a finished final product it was when you use it for the first time,” Nelson said.

The ease of use made adoption seamless across teams. “What I love about HeyGen is how simple it is to use. The user interface really reduces friction and makes it possible for anybody, even those who don’t have a background in video creation, to be able to create videos with their own avatars,” Oscar said.

This accessibility empowered more people at HubSpot to create professional content without relying heavily on production teams. It also enabled experiments previously out of reach, such as pairing blog posts with instantly generated videos.

“One of the things we always wanted to do was create videos to pair with each blog article we have,” Nelson said. “Now, we just drop in the URL and in a matter of minutes, you can create a script and have the first layer ready to be sent out to the editor.”

Anyone can now accomplish what once required specialized teams and long coordination cycles.

HeyGen also gave HubSpot the flexibility to modify videos after they had already been shot.

“With HeyGen, we’re able to edit videos after they have been created in a matter of minutes,” Oscar said.

This reshaped how the team approached timelines and gave them confidence to adapt quickly. “If there is any modification that needs to be made after the fact, we can confidently apply them using HeyGen without having to worry about any potential delays.”

Creating seamless, multilingual content that resonates

One of the most impactful benefits of HeyGen for HubSpot has been its translation and localization capabilities. Nelson described the experience of seeing multilingual content for the first time:

“I felt very accomplished seeing the first iteration of a video you normally consume in English. Seeing it in the natural language was very, very impactful.”

Even more surprising was the realism. “Knowing the person does not know a word of Spanish and hearing him speak Spanish almost in a native fashion was very surprising,” Nelson said.

For a company serving customers across languages and regions, this level of authenticity was transformative.

On the customer side, Oscar noticed something unexpected: people didn’t react at all, and that was a good thing. “The most surprising interaction is when there's no interaction because then it feels like HeyGen could blend seamlessly.”

If customers can’t tell which parts of the video were reshot, translated, or AI-modified, the content can evolve as quickly as HubSpot’s product updates.

Empowering more teams to create and innovate with video

Beyond content quality and speed, HeyGen has freed HubSpot teams to work more creatively and autonomously.

“It feels exciting to be able to create professional content without external help. It lowers the barriers to creating videos so much,” Oscar said. “It empowers anybody who wants to tell a great story to be able to tell a great story.”

For Nelson and Oscar, this democratization is where HeyGen aligns most closely with HubSpot’s mission. Helping customers grow better means helping internal teams move faster, produce more, and share their learnings along the way.

As Oscar put it: “HeyGen has so many different products, and they're always launching new updates. It really opens up the possibility to experiment and see where the limits are.”