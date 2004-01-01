Create Compliance Training Videos That Meet Regulatory Requirements

Turn mandatory training into trackable video content with SCORM export for your LMS. Update instantly when regulations change. Deploy in 175+ languages. Maintain audit trails proving every employee completed required training.

The L&D Content Bottleneck

The Compliance Training Challenge

The Compliance Training Challenge

Compliance training is legally required, time-sensitive, and difficult to manage at scale. Hundreds of employees miss deadlines, regulations change faster than materials can be updated, and audits reveal gaps in completion records. Live sessions fail across shifts and locations, English-only training leaves global teams behind, and PowerPoint decks see low completion. External trainers cost thousands each year, while manual tracking consumes hours and increases audit risk, liability, and exposure to penalties.

The HeyGen Solution

The HeyGen Solution

HeyGen turns compliance requirements into professional training videos with built-in SCORM tracking for audit-ready documentation. Upload your content, select a professional AI avatar, and generate videos that export directly to your LMS with completion data, timestamps, and version control. When regulations change, update the script and regenerate the video in minutes, with the new version automatically served to learners. Need multilingual compliance training? Translate harassment prevention, OSHA, or HIPAA content into 175+ languages with natural voice cloning and lip sync, delivering legally compliant training with a single, consistent audit trail.

Everything L&D Teams Need to Train at Scale

SCORM Export & Audit Trails

Export compliance videos as SCORM 1.2 or 2004 packages that integrate with any LMS. Workday Learning, Cornerstone, SAP SuccessFactors, or any learning platform. Your LMS automatically tracks completion, time spent, assessment scores, and completion dates. When auditors ask for documentation, pull completion reports directly from your system.

SCORM 1.2 and 2004 compliant

Automatic completion tracking

Timestamped audit records

Version control documentation

A presentation editing software interface displaying a "Weekly Report" slide on "Team Performance" with a video of a woman, text, and a carousel of other slides.

Instant Regulatory Updates

Regulations don't wait for your production schedule. OSHA updates a standard. A court case changes harassment training requirements. Edit your training script with updated requirements and regenerate the video in five minutes. Upload to your LMS and it automatically replaces the old version. Your compliance training stays accurate without weeks of production delays.

Script changes deploy in minutes

No re-filming required

Version tracking for compliance

Update all languages simultaneously

Three cards feature women in video settings with text descriptions, primarily "Corporate Communications," and a name tag for Sophie Park, Marketing Director.

Multilingual Compliance Training

Many jurisdictions legally require training in languages employees understand. One compliance video becomes unlimited language versions. Translate OSHA training to Spanish for your Texas facility, Portuguese for Brazilian workers, Vietnamese for your California team. Voice cloning ensures natural delivery, not robotic text-to-speech. Each language version includes the same SCORM tracking.

175+ languages available

Natural voice cloning per language

Lip sync matches mouth movements

SCORM tracking per language version

Multilingual video interface with presenters for Spanish and Chinese content, and English highlighted in a language list.

Professional Compliance Content

Nobody completes 40-slide PowerPoint decks on harassment prevention. Video completion rates 3x higher than document-based training. Professional avatar presenters deliver required content in engaging, watchable format. Employees understand requirements better and remember training longer.

Professional presenter delivery

Higher completion than documents

Better knowledge retention

Scenario-based examples when needed

A stack of blue, semi-transparent cards angled downwards, labeled with "Content Library," "content.pdf," "Voice," "Voice Clone," "Avatar," and "Digital Twin."

From Training Need to Published Course in 3 Steps

Step 1

Upload Your Compliance Content

Start with existing compliance materials. Upload PowerPoint decks from previous training, paste scripts from policy documents, or use your external trainer's content outline. For common compliance topics, reference existing requirements. OSHA standards are public. EEOC harassment prevention guidelines are documented. HIPAA requirements are defined.

A woman in a green track jacket appears within a video recording frame, showing a red stop button, timer, and a blue-green play icon.
Step 2

Select Professional Presenter

Choose from 120+ professional AI avatars appropriate for serious compliance topics. Business professional presenters for harassment training. Safety-focused avatars for OSHA content. Healthcare professional for HIPAA training. Add your company logo and branding. Include required legal disclaimers.

A blonde woman in a green top next to an "Edit Look" button and a "FaceSwap" panel displaying an upload option and multiple female faces.
Step 3

Deploy with SCORM Tracking

Export as SCORM package. Upload to your LMS alongside other required training. Set completion requirements. Assign to required employee groups. Your LMS handles enrollment, tracking, reminders, and documentation. When auditors request proof, generate completion reports.

A portrait of a woman in a green jacket against a blue background, with a cartoon cursor pointing to a "Save as New" button.

Compliance Training for Every Regulatory Requirement

OSHA Safety Training

OSHA Safety Training

Manufacturing, construction, warehousing, and any industry with workplace safety requirements. Hazard communication, lockout tagout, fall protection, confined space entry, forklift operation, PPE requirements. Create OSHA-compliant training with documented completion for inspections.

Use case: Manufacturing company with three shifts creates OSHA lockout tagout training video. Deploys in English and Spanish. All shifts complete on their schedule. OSHA inspector requests documentation. Manager generates completion report showing 100% compliance in under two minutes.

HIPAA Privacy and Security Training

HIPAA Privacy and Security Training

Healthcare providers, medical practices, hospitals, insurance companies, and any covered entity handling protected health information. HIPAA privacy rule, security rule, breach notification, patient rights. Annual HIPAA training requirement met with trackable video content.

Use case: Multi-location medical practice creates HIPAA privacy training. Deploys to all clinical and administrative staff across five offices. LMS tracks completion proving all employees completed annual HIPAA requirements before deadline.

Harassment Prevention Training

Harassment Prevention Training

Required in most states for all employers. Sexual harassment, discrimination, retaliation, creating respectful workplace, reporting procedures, manager responsibilities. State-specific requirements met with customizable content.

Use case: Retail chain with 50 locations in California and New York creates harassment prevention training meeting both states' specific requirements. Tracks completion proving all supervisors completed required two-hour California training.

Data Privacy & Cybersecurity Compliance

Data Privacy & Cybersecurity Compliance

GDPR requirements for European operations, data protection policies, phishing awareness, password security, incident reporting. Technology companies, financial services, any organization handling customer data.

Use case: SaaS company creates GDPR compliance training for European employees. Includes data protection principles, individual rights, breach notification procedures. Tracks completion for regulatory compliance documentation..

Financial Services Compliance

Financial Services Compliance

Anti-money laundering, Bank Secrecy Act, Know Your Customer, SOX compliance, securities regulations, insider trading prevention. Banks, credit unions, investment firms, insurance companies meeting financial regulatory requirements.

Use case: Regional bank creates AML training for all tellers and customer-facing staff. Updates quarterly with new case examples and regulatory changes. SCORM tracking provides examination documentation for regulatory reviews.

New Hire Compliance Training

New Hire Compliance Training

Ensure every employee completes mandatory policies during onboarding using employee onboarding videos with automatic compliance tracking.

Have questions? We have answers

Does this meet OSHA training requirements?

Yes. OSHA requires appropriate training, language comprehension, and documentation. Video training with SCORM tracking satisfies these requirements. Many organizations also extend compliance education through ongoing internal training videos to reinforce safety and regulatory awareness.

Is video training legally compliant for harassment prevention?

Most state harassment training laws require interactive content but don't mandate in-person delivery. Video training with scenario examples and knowledge checks meets interactive requirements. California, New York, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, and Maine all accept video-based harassment training.

How does SCORM tracking work for compliance documentation?

SCORM sends completion data to your LMS including who completed it, when, time spent, assessment scores, and which version. Your LMS stores this permanently, creating the audit trail proving required training occurred.

Can you update videos when regulations change?

Federal and state laws often require training in languages employees understand. Create your compliance video in English, translate to Spanish, Vietnamese, Mandarin, or any language your workforce speaks. Each language version has its own SCORM tracking.

What about employees who don't speak English?

Federal and state laws often require training in languages employees understand. Create your compliance video in English, translate to Spanish, Vietnamese, Mandarin, or any language your workforce speaks. Each language version has its own SCORM tracking.

How long should compliance training videos be?

Depends on regulatory requirements. California requires two hours for supervisor harassment training. Most states accept one hour for employee training. For general compliance, keep individual modules under 20 minutes. Break longer requirements into chapters.

What LMS platforms does this work with?

Any LMS that supports SCORM 1.2 or 2004, which is virtually all of them. Workday Learning, Cornerstone, SAP SuccessFactors, Oracle, Absorb, TalentLMS, Moodle, Canvas, Blackboard, and hundreds more

How do you prove training to auditors?

Your LMS stores all completion data. When auditors request proof, generate completion reports from your LMS. These show employee names, completion dates, time spent, assessment scores, and which training version completed.

