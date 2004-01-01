Create Compliance Training Videos That Meet Regulatory Requirements
Turn mandatory training into trackable video content with SCORM export for your LMS. Update instantly when regulations change. Deploy in 175+ languages. Maintain audit trails proving every employee completed required training.
- No credit card required
- SCORM export included
The L&D Content Bottleneck
The Compliance Training Challenge
Compliance training is legally required, time-sensitive, and difficult to manage at scale. Hundreds of employees miss deadlines, regulations change faster than materials can be updated, and audits reveal gaps in completion records. Live sessions fail across shifts and locations, English-only training leaves global teams behind, and PowerPoint decks see low completion. External trainers cost thousands each year, while manual tracking consumes hours and increases audit risk, liability, and exposure to penalties.
The HeyGen Solution
HeyGen turns compliance requirements into professional training videos with built-in SCORM tracking for audit-ready documentation. Upload your content, select a professional AI avatar, and generate videos that export directly to your LMS with completion data, timestamps, and version control. When regulations change, update the script and regenerate the video in minutes, with the new version automatically served to learners. Need multilingual compliance training? Translate harassment prevention, OSHA, or HIPAA content into 175+ languages with natural voice cloning and lip sync, delivering legally compliant training with a single, consistent audit trail.
Everything L&D Teams Need to Train at Scale
SCORM Export & Audit Trails
Export compliance videos as SCORM 1.2 or 2004 packages that integrate with any LMS. Workday Learning, Cornerstone, SAP SuccessFactors, or any learning platform. Your LMS automatically tracks completion, time spent, assessment scores, and completion dates. When auditors ask for documentation, pull completion reports directly from your system.
SCORM 1.2 and 2004 compliant
Automatic completion tracking
Timestamped audit records
Version control documentation
Instant Regulatory Updates
Regulations don't wait for your production schedule. OSHA updates a standard. A court case changes harassment training requirements. Edit your training script with updated requirements and regenerate the video in five minutes. Upload to your LMS and it automatically replaces the old version. Your compliance training stays accurate without weeks of production delays.
Script changes deploy in minutes
No re-filming required
Version tracking for compliance
Update all languages simultaneously
Multilingual Compliance Training
Many jurisdictions legally require training in languages employees understand. One compliance video becomes unlimited language versions. Translate OSHA training to Spanish for your Texas facility, Portuguese for Brazilian workers, Vietnamese for your California team. Voice cloning ensures natural delivery, not robotic text-to-speech. Each language version includes the same SCORM tracking.
175+ languages available
Natural voice cloning per language
Lip sync matches mouth movements
SCORM tracking per language version
Professional Compliance Content
Nobody completes 40-slide PowerPoint decks on harassment prevention. Video completion rates 3x higher than document-based training. Professional avatar presenters deliver required content in engaging, watchable format. Employees understand requirements better and remember training longer.
Professional presenter delivery
Higher completion than documents
Better knowledge retention
Scenario-based examples when needed
From Training Need to Published Course in 3 Steps
Upload Your Compliance Content
Start with existing compliance materials. Upload PowerPoint decks from previous training, paste scripts from policy documents, or use your external trainer's content outline. For common compliance topics, reference existing requirements. OSHA standards are public. EEOC harassment prevention guidelines are documented. HIPAA requirements are defined.
Select Professional Presenter
Choose from 120+ professional AI avatars appropriate for serious compliance topics. Business professional presenters for harassment training. Safety-focused avatars for OSHA content. Healthcare professional for HIPAA training. Add your company logo and branding. Include required legal disclaimers.
Deploy with SCORM Tracking
Export as SCORM package. Upload to your LMS alongside other required training. Set completion requirements. Assign to required employee groups. Your LMS handles enrollment, tracking, reminders, and documentation. When auditors request proof, generate completion reports.
Compliance Training for Every Regulatory Requirement
OSHA Safety Training
Manufacturing, construction, warehousing, and any industry with workplace safety requirements. Hazard communication, lockout tagout, fall protection, confined space entry, forklift operation, PPE requirements. Create OSHA-compliant training with documented completion for inspections.
Use case: Manufacturing company with three shifts creates OSHA lockout tagout training video. Deploys in English and Spanish. All shifts complete on their schedule. OSHA inspector requests documentation. Manager generates completion report showing 100% compliance in under two minutes.
HIPAA Privacy and Security Training
Healthcare providers, medical practices, hospitals, insurance companies, and any covered entity handling protected health information. HIPAA privacy rule, security rule, breach notification, patient rights. Annual HIPAA training requirement met with trackable video content.
Use case: Multi-location medical practice creates HIPAA privacy training. Deploys to all clinical and administrative staff across five offices. LMS tracks completion proving all employees completed annual HIPAA requirements before deadline.
Harassment Prevention Training
Required in most states for all employers. Sexual harassment, discrimination, retaliation, creating respectful workplace, reporting procedures, manager responsibilities. State-specific requirements met with customizable content.
Use case: Retail chain with 50 locations in California and New York creates harassment prevention training meeting both states' specific requirements. Tracks completion proving all supervisors completed required two-hour California training.
Data Privacy & Cybersecurity Compliance
GDPR requirements for European operations, data protection policies, phishing awareness, password security, incident reporting. Technology companies, financial services, any organization handling customer data.
Use case: SaaS company creates GDPR compliance training for European employees. Includes data protection principles, individual rights, breach notification procedures. Tracks completion for regulatory compliance documentation..
Financial Services Compliance
Anti-money laundering, Bank Secrecy Act, Know Your Customer, SOX compliance, securities regulations, insider trading prevention. Banks, credit unions, investment firms, insurance companies meeting financial regulatory requirements.
Use case: Regional bank creates AML training for all tellers and customer-facing staff. Updates quarterly with new case examples and regulatory changes. SCORM tracking provides examination documentation for regulatory reviews.
New Hire Compliance Training
Ensure every employee completes mandatory policies during onboarding using employee onboarding videos with automatic compliance tracking.
The fastest-growing product on G2 for a reason
From global training to video ads, HeyGen empowers anyone (yes, you) to create high-quality, scalable video content for every need. Here are some of the benefits our customers love most:
Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image to video platform on the market.
Have questions? We have answers
Does this meet OSHA training requirements?
Yes. OSHA requires appropriate training, language comprehension, and documentation. Video training with SCORM tracking satisfies these requirements. Many organizations also extend compliance education through ongoing internal training videos to reinforce safety and regulatory awareness.
Is video training legally compliant for harassment prevention?
Most state harassment training laws require interactive content but don't mandate in-person delivery. Video training with scenario examples and knowledge checks meets interactive requirements. California, New York, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, and Maine all accept video-based harassment training.
How does SCORM tracking work for compliance documentation?
SCORM sends completion data to your LMS including who completed it, when, time spent, assessment scores, and which version. Your LMS stores this permanently, creating the audit trail proving required training occurred.
Can you update videos when regulations change?
Federal and state laws often require training in languages employees understand. Create your compliance video in English, translate to Spanish, Vietnamese, Mandarin, or any language your workforce speaks. Each language version has its own SCORM tracking.
What about employees who don't speak English?
Federal and state laws often require training in languages employees understand. Create your compliance video in English, translate to Spanish, Vietnamese, Mandarin, or any language your workforce speaks. Each language version has its own SCORM tracking.
How long should compliance training videos be?
Depends on regulatory requirements. California requires two hours for supervisor harassment training. Most states accept one hour for employee training. For general compliance, keep individual modules under 20 minutes. Break longer requirements into chapters.
What LMS platforms does this work with?
Any LMS that supports SCORM 1.2 or 2004, which is virtually all of them. Workday Learning, Cornerstone, SAP SuccessFactors, Oracle, Absorb, TalentLMS, Moodle, Canvas, Blackboard, and hundreds more
How do you prove training to auditors?
Your LMS stores all completion data. When auditors request proof, generate completion reports from your LMS. These show employee names, completion dates, time spent, assessment scores, and which training version completed.
Explore More Solutions
Use Cases
Tools
Start Creating Training Videos Today
Stop waiting months for content that's outdated before it launches. Generate professional training videos in minutes, translate to any language instantly, and update when your business changes—without reshoots. Join L&D teams at Workday, Advantive, and Würth Group who've transformed how they train.
- No credit card required
- SCORM export included
- Cancel anytime