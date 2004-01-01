Get Started For Free

Compliance Training for Every Regulatory Requirement

OSHA Safety Training Manufacturing, construction, warehousing, and any industry with workplace safety requirements. Hazard communication, lockout tagout, fall protection, confined space entry, forklift operation, PPE requirements. Create OSHA-compliant training with documented completion for inspections. Use case: Manufacturing company with three shifts creates OSHA lockout tagout training video. Deploys in English and Spanish. All shifts complete on their schedule. OSHA inspector requests documentation. Manager generates completion report showing 100% compliance in under two minutes.

HIPAA Privacy and Security Training Healthcare providers, medical practices, hospitals, insurance companies, and any covered entity handling protected health information. HIPAA privacy rule, security rule, breach notification, patient rights. Annual HIPAA training requirement met with trackable video content. Use case: Multi-location medical practice creates HIPAA privacy training. Deploys to all clinical and administrative staff across five offices. LMS tracks completion proving all employees completed annual HIPAA requirements before deadline.

Harassment Prevention Training Required in most states for all employers. Sexual harassment, discrimination, retaliation, creating respectful workplace, reporting procedures, manager responsibilities. State-specific requirements met with customizable content. Use case: Retail chain with 50 locations in California and New York creates harassment prevention training meeting both states' specific requirements. Tracks completion proving all supervisors completed required two-hour California training.

Data Privacy & Cybersecurity Compliance GDPR requirements for European operations, data protection policies, phishing awareness, password security, incident reporting. Technology companies, financial services, any organization handling customer data. Use case: SaaS company creates GDPR compliance training for European employees. Includes data protection principles, individual rights, breach notification procedures. Tracks completion for regulatory compliance documentation..

Financial Services Compliance Anti-money laundering, Bank Secrecy Act, Know Your Customer, SOX compliance, securities regulations, insider trading prevention. Banks, credit unions, investment firms, insurance companies meeting financial regulatory requirements. Use case: Regional bank creates AML training for all tellers and customer-facing staff. Updates quarterly with new case examples and regulatory changes. SCORM tracking provides examination documentation for regulatory reviews.