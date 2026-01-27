Summary Meet the most powerful AI video creation platform ever built. You can control tone, pacing, gestures, and emotion with unmatched precision, all through an intuitive editor that puts you in charge.

In video storytelling, delivery is everything. It’s not just about what you say, it’s about how you say it.

The subtlest shift in tone, the briefest pause, and the smallest gesture can transform a story from one that is merely heard into one that is deeply felt. And now, with HeyGen’s AI Studio, you’re in full creative control. It empowers you to shape your story with unmatched precision, crafting experiences that resonate deeply with your audience.

Forget the cameras, the studios, and the endless learning curves. We're putting powerful tools in your hands, giving you granular control over each moment and ensuring consistent, high-quality videos that resonate. This isn't just about making video creation easier. It's about raising the bar for what's possible, putting you squarely in the director's chair, regardless of your prior experience.

The way you create videos has transformed. Welcome to AI Studio.

Today, over 15 million people across 179 countries—including more than 100,000 paying active users—use HeyGen to share their stories and create engaging, high-quality videos.

Born from extensive user feedback, AI Studio is HeyGen's fresh, intuitive core. We've fundamentally rethought how video creation should feel—accessible, intuitive, and empowering for everyone.

Gone are the days of complex interfaces and wrestling with timelines. We've streamlined the process, creating a workspace that feels as familiar as your favorite word processor or presentation software. And it all starts with a script.

Unprecedented avatar control: Fine-tuning every detail

We believe in control over your on-screen talent (think avatars). These A-roll controls aren't just about features; they're about empowering you to cross the invisible quality threshold – that point where your audience no longer perceives the technology behind the creation and instead becomes fully immersed in your message. By giving you command over the subtle yet crucial aspects of delivery, we're helping you create authentic and impactful videos.

With Voice Director, you conduct your avatar's performance like a seasoned maestro. Emphasize a phrase with commanding power. Whisper a word, drawing your audience into a moment of intimacy. Pause for dramatic effect, letting the silence amplify your message.

Want even more control? With Voice Mirroring, your avatar can replicate your own voice, capturing the unique melody, inflection, and emotional nuance that makes your delivery distinctly yours, bridging the uncanny valley with stunning accuracy. Transcending simple text-to-speech, this technology lends an authentic and personal touch to your visual stories.

But it’s not just about the sound. You now have unprecedented control over your talent's visual presence.

Infuse life into your video avatar with natural, expressive movements using Gesture Control. For those using their own video footage, Gesture Control lets you link specific words or phrases in your script to pre-recorded gestures, enabling deliberate and impactful visual cues.

With Avatar Movement Preview, you can also see exactly how your avatar will move and interact within your scene before you finalize, eliminating guesswork and ensuring your vision is perfectly realized.

Because ‘close enough’ simply isn’t good enough when you’re striving for genuine connection. This isn't just about creating videos; it's about crafting experiences.

Inside the Build with Leo Rofe and Adam Halper

Want to see how AI Studio came together? Join product managers Leo Rofe and Adam Halper as they offer an exclusive glimpse in our "Inside the Build" series. Hear firsthand about the ideas, challenges, and key moments that shaped our latest innovations.

In the works: A look ahead at AI video innovation

The innovation doesn't stop here. Here’s a glimpse into our upcoming editing capabilities, designed to give you the same level of creative power over your supporting visuals:

Camera Control: Imagine directing virtual camera movements within your scene, adding dynamism and visual interest without ever picking up a physical camera.

Imagine directing virtual camera movements within your scene, adding dynamism and visual interest without ever picking up a physical camera. Premium Motion Elements: Elevate your videos with professionally designed motion graphics and animations that are seamlessly integrated and customizable.

Elevate your videos with professionally designed motion graphics and animations that are seamlessly integrated and customizable. Magic Apply B-roll: Effortlessly find and integrate relevant B-roll footage that intelligently aligns with your script and the overall tone of your video.

Effortlessly find and integrate relevant B-roll footage that intelligently aligns with your script and the overall tone of your video. Generative Elements: Explore the power of AI to generate unique visual elements on demand, tailored to your specific needs and creative vision.

Explore the power of AI to generate unique visual elements on demand, tailored to your specific needs and creative vision. Prompt-Based Editing: Describe the visual changes you want to see, and let AI intelligently edit your B-roll, making post-production faster and more intuitive than ever before.

These upcoming features represent our ongoing commitment to pushing the boundaries of AI video generation, providing you with a comprehensive suite of tools to bring your most ambitious video ideas to life end-to-end.

We're not just offering tools; we're providing a canvas for your vision, a stage for your voice, and the power to connect with your audience on a deeper level.

HeyGen is a tool for the masses. It’s a new medium for the video itself — a dynamic, malleable material underlying video that can grow, shift, and generate whatever you want it to be.

This is your invitation to play and experiment with a new medium to free your stories.

Watch the keynote recording to see CEO Joshua Xu and team unveil a new era of AI video: