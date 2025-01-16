The Summary Translating videos is key to reaching global audiences. Learn how to localise videos, improving business ROI with HeyGen's AI translation features. The Long Version

Mastering Video Localisation: Unlocking Global Opportunities

Translating your video content is essential to globalizing your business and reaching new audiences. Video localisation is more than just narrating in other languages: it also includes updating subtitles and improving localization to connect with new viewers.

Learning **how to translate a video** properly can increase your ROI. 76% of online shoppers prefer buying products with information in their native language, and 40% will not buy if it's not translated. This guide will show you how to do video localisation in five steps.

Step 1: Transcribe the Audio

If you don't have an original video script, start by transcribing your audio into text. **Speech recognition technology** makes transcribing easier than doing it manually. ASR systems capture speech, clean the audio to remove background noise, and convert it into text. This reduces human error and speeds up the process.

You can also use AI tools like ChatGPT to create a script quickly. Revamp old video text, add additional text to the video, or promote new products without writing a new script. ChatGPT doesn't directly translate audio, so you'll need tools like HeyGen for translations.

Step 2: Translate the Text

There are several methods for translating the text in videos:

Machine translation tools: Tools like Google Translate are free; however, they can't create new content. They provide a script but won't produce a video for new locations.

Voiceovers: A professional translator can create new voiceovers, but it's costly and time-consuming.

Translate with AI: You can translate your content with AI to save time and money. Upload text to a tool like HeyGen and translate it into over 170 languages with a click.

Learning how to **translate YouTube videos effectively** lets you move to the next step easily.

Step 3: Create Subtitles

Translated subtitles improve accessibility and engagement. **Benefits of subtitles in media consumption** highlight how over a third of American adults prefer subtitles. They allow viewers to understand your message without sound, which makes subtitles essential.

AI software can automatically translate subtitles, saving you manual translation effort. Translate subtitles, leave the original video unchanged, use smart dubbing, or find an AI lip sync app for natural syncing.

Step 4: Dub the Audio

Dubbing translations over your audio helps listeners understand better. Replacing the original audio with a translated voiceover ensures your message is clear. Here's how to make dubbing sound natural:

AI-driven lip-syncing: Replace audio with AI-translated content while matching the speaker’s lips. This offers a natural viewing experience. Translation tools like HeyGen provide AI-driven lip-syncing.

Voice cloning: Clone the voice to keep tone and originality across translations. Cloning ensures a cohesive experience.

Clone the voice to keep tone and originality across translations. Cloning ensures a cohesive experience. Localization: Use localization for natural-sounding dubbing by matching local dialects, inflections, and accents. Use HeyGen’s AI tools for video localization.

Properly dubbing translated content helps your business stand out with high-quality videos.

Step 5: Download and Share New Videos

Your videos are ready for sharing worldwide. Download your new videos and share them on relevant platforms. Size them correctly for each platform to get visibility. Boosting translated videos through ads to the aligned location attracts new audiences and establishes global brand presence.

Benefits of Translating Videos

Video localisation can improve your business's ROI. Translating videos shows customers you're connecting in their preferred way. Benefits include:

Wider audience reach: Connect with new audiences and boost sales.

Connect with new audiences and boost sales. SEO: Translation can optimize your videos for SEO, making them more discoverable.

Translation can optimize your videos for SEO, making them more discoverable. Accessibility: Translate subtitles for viewers who need them.

Translate subtitles for viewers who need them. Improve ROI: Translation increases communication in new markets, boosting sales.

Translation increases communication in new markets, boosting sales. Brand recognition: Video content lets customers know your brand's behind-the-scenes aspects, improving recognition.

Translating videos offers returns that benefit your business for years.

Explore Video Presentation Trends

HeyGen’s translation features simplify translation, letting you focus on other business areas. AI helps this tool transcribe audio, translate text, clone speaker voices, and localize content for higher video standards.

HeyGen translates videos and offers AI-driven lip-syncing from a video URL, saving time from lengthy uploads. With support for over 170 languages, HeyGen makes reaching a global audience easy.

How to Translate a Video FAQ

How does online video translation work?

Online video translation uses AI to transcribe audio, translate text, update subtitles, and offer AI lip-syncing.

What types of videos can I translate?

Translate YouTube videos, training materials, explainer videos, internal communication, marketing videos, and others.

How can I translate YouTube videos?

Translate YouTube subtitles directly, use AI software for video translation, or dub with a new voiceover.

Can I use Google to translate a video?

Yes, Google Translate can translate text but not audio. HeyGen offers an all-in-one tool for finalized videos.

Embrace Video Marketing Automation

The trend towards personalized content means video marketing automation is essential. Using tools that allow easy adaptation of content for different markets is critical. Interactive video examples show how user engagement can drastically improve when videos are localized effectively.

In product demonstration videos, localized content can make a significant difference. Potential customers are more likely to understand and connect with your product, leading to increased sales. Industry experts suggest that AI’s role in video localisation will continue to grow, making it more efficient and accessible.

Investing in **AI video translation tools** like HeyGen aligns with a global trend in multimedia content delivery and customer engagement strategies. Translation and localization not only expand your reach but also strengthen connections with diverse audiences.

Ready to take your content global? Explore the HeyGen platform today, and start for free!