Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How YouTube Shorts Promo Video Maker Works

Quickly generate captivating YouTube Shorts promo videos with our intuitive tools and AI capabilities, designed to boost your engagement.

1
Step 1
Create Your Project
Begin your YouTube Shorts promo video by selecting from HeyGen's professionally designed Templates & scenes. This powerful Short Video Maker helps you kickstart your creative process and ensures a strong foundation.
2
Step 2
Add Your Content
Transform your script into a dynamic promo video. Utilize HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to generate engaging scenes, or upload your own media to bring your ideas to life.
3
Step 3
Enhance with Branding and Captions
Polish your short-form content by easily adding Subtitles/captions to ensure your message is accessible. You can also apply your unique branding controls, including logos and colors, for a consistent look.
4
Step 4
Export for YouTube Shorts
Finalize your promo video and export it in the ideal aspect ratio for YouTube Shorts. Our Aspect-ratio resizing & exports ensure your creation is perfectly optimized and ready for immediate sharing, maximizing its reach.

HeyGen empowers you to create compelling YouTube Shorts promo videos and other short-form content with ease. Leverage our AI YouTube Shorts generator to quickly produce high-quality, engaging promo videos, making you an efficient video maker.

Share Compelling Success Stories

Transform testimonials and success stories into engaging AI-powered videos, building trust and credibility for your brand effectively.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create engaging YouTube Shorts promo videos?

HeyGen empowers you to effortlessly create high-quality YouTube Shorts promo videos using its intuitive AI video maker. Leverage diverse video templates and AI avatars to produce captivating short-form content that stands out, making HeyGen an excellent youtube shorts promo video maker.

What makes HeyGen an effective Short Video Maker for social media platforms?

HeyGen offers powerful AI features and comprehensive editing tools specifically designed for short-form content like TikToks and Reels. With customizable video templates, automatic subtitles, and aspect-ratio resizing, HeyGen streamlines the creation of engaging short videos for any platform.

Can HeyGen simplify the process of creating videos with templates and AI features?

Absolutely! HeyGen provides an extensive library of professional video templates and scenes, making it easy to create videos quickly. Our online video editor integrates a rich music library and seamless transitions to enhance your short videos, turning your script into a polished video maker production.

How does HeyGen's AI YouTube Shorts Generator enhance video production?

HeyGen's AI YouTube Shorts Generator utilizes advanced AI features like text-to-video from script and realistic voiceover generation to transform your ideas into compelling short videos. It also automatically adds subtitles/captions, ensuring your short-form content is accessible and engaging for a wider audience.

