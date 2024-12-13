The Ultimate Yearly Video Maker for Your Year in Review

Easily compile your photos and videos into a stunning year-in-review video using our intuitive Templates & scenes for a perfect yearly recap.

Create a heartwarming 45-second yearly recap video tailored for sharing cherished photos and videos with friends and family, using HeyGen's media library/stock support to enhance your personal memories with warm, nostalgic visuals and cheerful, uplifting background music.

See What Video Agent Can Create

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How the Yearly Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create a memorable year-in-review video with HeyGen's intuitive tools, perfectly showcasing your highlights and moments.

1
Step 1
Choose Your Video Template
Select from a variety of professionally designed video templates to kickstart your year-in-review project instantly.
2
Step 2
Upload Your Media
Easily add your favorite photos and videos from the past year into HeyGen's media library.
3
Step 3
Customize Your Recap
Personalize your video by easily adding a fitting background music track to set the mood for your year's story.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your recap video and export it in optimal formats for sharing across social media platforms.

Use Cases

HeyGen revolutionizes the yearly video maker experience, allowing users to effortlessly create captivating year-in-review videos and dynamic recap videos. Leverage AI features and intuitive video templates to quickly produce professional-quality content.

Bring Your Year's Story to Life

Leverage AI-powered video storytelling to vividly narrate your year's journey, transforming key moments into compelling visual histories.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create a compelling year-in-review video?

HeyGen simplifies the creation of a powerful year-in-review video using intuitive tools. You can easily select from various video templates, incorporate your photos and videos, and utilize drag-and-drop editing to craft a memorable yearly recap. Our extensive media library also provides additional assets to enhance your production.

Does HeyGen offer AI features to enhance my recap video?

Yes, HeyGen integrates advanced AI features to elevate your recap video. You can leverage our AI avatars for narration, use text-to-video from script for dynamic storytelling, and generate natural-sounding voiceovers, making your creation truly stand out.

Can I customize my yearly video maker project for social media?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides robust branding controls, allowing you to incorporate your logo and preferred colors to personalize your yearly video maker project. You can also easily resize and export your video in various aspect ratios optimized for different social media platforms, ensuring your content looks professional everywhere.

What makes HeyGen an efficient tool for creating a yearly recap slideshow?

HeyGen is designed for efficiency, enabling you to create a professional yearly recap slideshow with ease. Our platform offers a variety of video templates and a user-friendly video editor with drag-and-drop functionality, streamlining the entire video editing process. You can quickly compile your memories into an engaging slideshow with background music.

