Yearly Accomplishments Recap Video Maker: Capture Every Mil

Craft unforgettable recaps with AI avatars and engaging templates to showcase your highlights beautifully.

For a dynamic 60-second video that captures the highlights of your past year, utilize HeyGen's Recap Video Maker to infuse your narrative with vibrant motion graphics and catchy music. Tailored for creative professionals eager to share their journey, this video can seamlessly feature company milestones and personal achievements. Leverage our templates & scenes to craft a visually cohesive story perfect for social media sharing, making your story as memorable as the moments it recalls.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
In a lively 45-second showcase, let HeyGen’s AI-powered video editor help you relive the best of your year. Designed for social media enthusiasts, this tool can animate your stories with dynamic text and sync your favorite tracks from our media library. Utilize text-to-video from script features for a polished narrative. Share not just moments, but the emotions behind them, all set to a backdrop of vivid visuals and carefully curated sound.
Prompt 2
Create a compelling 30-second reel with HeyGen’s AI avatars guiding your audience through a vibrant recap of your annual achievements. Perfect for business professionals aiming to highlight company milestones, this video maker can enhance your story with professional motion graphics and subtitles, ensuring your message resonates clearly. Customize every aspect with ease, offering a streamlined yet powerful look at the year's progress.
Prompt 3
Unveil a reflective 90-second video crafted with HeyGen’s subtitle and caption features, ideal for a more technical audience. Capture and commemorate your academic or professional milestones using AI-powered tools to assemble a seamless narrative. Integrate background music and high-quality imagery from our stock media library to elevate your recap. Perfect for training sessions or corporate presentations, this video is both informative and visually captivating.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create a Yearly Accomplishments Recap Video

Craft a stunning yearly recap using HeyGen's AI-powered tools and templates, showcasing your highlights effectively.

1
Step 1
Select Your Template
Start your recap journey by exploring HeyGen's diverse range of recap video templates. Choose one that best aligns with your theme or organizational branding. Each template is designed to highlight your accomplishments dynamically.
2
Step 2
Upload Your Highlights
Gather videos, images, and any media representing your achievements throughout the year. Upload them seamlessly into the HeyGen platform, organizing them to tell your compelling story with ease.
3
Step 3
Customize with AI Tools
Elevate your video by incorporating subtitles and music, enhancing the viewing experience. Use dynamic text animations and motion graphics provided by HeyGen to add flair and clarity to your message.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Once satisfied with your masterpiece, export the video in your desired format. Easily share your recap across social media platforms or directly with your team, celebrating your year of successes with style.

Use Cases

HeyGen revolutionizes your yearly accomplishments recap video creation by offering AI-powered tools and templates, making it effortless to create engaging and a

Showcase Customer Success Stories with Engaging AI Videos

.

Highlight annual achievements by creating visually stunning videos that narrate success stories with vibrant motion graphics.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create a compelling yearly accomplishments recap video?

HeyGen simplifies the process of making a professional year recap video. With AI-powered tools and diverse recap video templates, you can effortlessly transform your script into a dynamic video, even featuring AI avatars to present your company milestones.

What customization options are available for my recap video project?

HeyGen offers extensive options to customize your video look, ensuring it aligns with your brand. You can incorporate your branding, add dynamic text animations, include music, and utilize subtitles, all while adapting the aspect ratio for various social media platforms.

Can HeyGen's AI-powered tools really simplify the recap video making process?

Absolutely. HeyGen's AI-powered tools streamline creating a professional recap video. You can easily generate voiceovers from a script, add automatic subtitles, and highlight key moments, making the entire video editor experience efficient and intuitive.

How do I share my completed year recap video from HeyGen?

Once your year recap video is complete, HeyGen provides seamless export options. You can download your video in various aspect ratios optimized for different social media platforms, making it easy to share your company milestones with your audience.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo