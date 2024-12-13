Year in Review Video Maker: Relive Your Best Moments
Easily create stunning highlight reels with customizable templates & scenes, perfect for sharing your story.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen's AI video editor transforms your annual memories into compelling year-in-review videos. Easily create engaging recaps, leveraging AI features for stunning results.
Create Engaging Social Media Recaps.
Quickly produce captivating year-in-review videos optimized for social media, sharing highlights and achievements effortlessly with AI.
Inspire with Personal & Team Recaps.
Craft heartfelt year-end videos that celebrate accomplishments, motivate teams, and share memorable moments, fostering connection and pride.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help me create a stunning year in review video?
HeyGen simplifies creating engaging year in review videos with its user-friendly video editor and customizable year-in-review video templates. Leverage powerful AI features to effortlessly turn your memories into professional highlight reels, perfect for celebrating achievements.
Is it easy to add my own photos and clips to a recap video with HeyGen?
Yes, HeyGen's intuitive drag-and-drop editing makes it simple to upload your personal media, including photos and video clips, to create a personalized recap video. Easily integrate your content to craft a unique visual story.
What AI features does HeyGen offer for enhancing my annual review videos?
HeyGen provides advanced AI features to elevate your annual review videos, such as generating realistic voiceovers from scripts and adding dynamic text animations. You can also seamlessly integrate background music to set the perfect tone for your celebration.
Can I export my HeyGen highlight reels in high quality for social media?
Absolutely, HeyGen ensures High-Quality Export options for your highlight reels, perfect for sharing across social media platforms like Instagram. You can easily create and share your professional video with optimal aspect ratios for any channel.