Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Targeted at digital marketers, this 60-second narrative delves into the technical prowess of HeyGen's video editing for Twitter. The video employs a sleek and modern visual style, complemented by a professional voiceover generated by HeyGen's AI avatars. It emphasizes the importance of video optimization and how HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports ensure your content looks perfect on any device. This prompt is perfect for those aiming to enhance their social media strategy with AI-powered tools.
For content creators eager to expand their social media presence, this 30-second video highlights the creative potential of HeyGen's Twitter video maker. The narrative unfolds with a playful and colorful visual style, featuring lively sound effects to engage viewers. It showcases the ease of using HeyGen's templates & scenes to produce videos that stand out in a crowded feed. This prompt is ideal for creators who want to make a lasting impression with their Twitter videos.
This 90-second video is crafted for educators and trainers who wish to leverage social media for educational content. It features a clean and informative visual style, with clear subtitles/captions to ensure accessibility. The narrative focuses on creating Twitter videos that are both informative and engaging, using HeyGen's media library/stock support to enhance the learning experience. This prompt is perfect for those looking to integrate video sharing into their content calendar, making learning more interactive and accessible.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How to Use a Twitter Video Maker

Create engaging Twitter videos effortlessly with our AI-powered tools.

Step 1
Create Your Video Script
Start by crafting a compelling script for your Twitter video. Use our text-to-video feature to transform your script into a dynamic video, ensuring your message is clear and engaging.
Step 2
Choose a Twitter Video Template
Select from a variety of Twitter video templates designed to enhance your social media presence. These templates are customizable, allowing you to tailor the style and effects to match your brand.
Step 3
Add Voiceover and Subtitles
Enhance your video with our voiceover generation and subtitle features. This ensures your content is accessible and engaging, catering to a wider audience on Twitter.
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
Once your video is ready, export it in the optimal aspect ratio for Twitter. Share your video directly on Twitter to boost your social media presence and engage with your audience effectively.

HeyGen empowers creators to effortlessly produce captivating Twitter videos using AI-powered tools, enhancing social media presence with engaging content and customizable styles.

Showcase Customer Success Stories

Craft compelling Twitter videos that highlight customer success, enhancing brand credibility and connection.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create Twitter videos?

HeyGen offers a powerful AI video generator that simplifies the process of creating Twitter videos. With customizable templates and scenes, you can easily produce engaging content tailored to your social media presence.

What makes HeyGen's AI video generator unique?

HeyGen's AI video generator stands out with its ability to transform scripts into videos using AI avatars and voiceover generation, ensuring your Twitter videos are both professional and captivating.

Can I use HeyGen for video editing for Twitter?

Yes, HeyGen provides comprehensive video editing tools for Twitter, including aspect-ratio resizing and exports, allowing you to optimize your videos for the platform effortlessly.

Are there Twitter video templates available in HeyGen?

Absolutely, HeyGen offers a variety of Twitter video templates that are fully customizable, enabling you to create unique and engaging content that aligns with your brand's style and messaging.

