The Best Writing Video Maker for Engaging Content
Generate professional videos directly from your text or script with HeyGen's seamless text-to-video from script feature, no design skills needed.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen is a powerful AI video generator that transforms your written content into engaging visuals, simplifying the video creation process. Easily create videos with text to communicate your message effectively and efficiently.
Create High-Performing Ads.
Easily transform ad copy and marketing scripts into compelling AI videos to boost campaign performance and reach your target audience.
Produce Engaging Social Media Content.
Quickly convert written posts, ideas, and short scripts into dynamic social media videos and clips that capture audience attention.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen transform text into engaging videos?
HeyGen is an advanced AI video generator that allows you to effortlessly create videos with text. Simply input your script, and our platform utilizes realistic AI avatars and sophisticated voiceover generation to produce dynamic and compelling video content, making video creation seamless.
Do I need design skills to create professional videos with HeyGen?
No design or technical skills are required to make professional videos with HeyGen. Our intuitive online video maker offers a user-friendly interface and a wide array of templates, enabling anyone to produce high-quality AI-generated videos with ease.
What types of videos can HeyGen's AI generator help me create?
HeyGen's AI video generator is incredibly versatile, helping you create a diverse range of content from a simple script to video. You can easily produce captivating marketing videos, detailed explainer videos, dynamic social media videos, and engaging presentations, all tailored to your specific needs.
Can I customize my brand's elements within videos made with HeyGen?
Absolutely. HeyGen provides extensive branding controls and editing tools to ensure your videos perfectly align with your brand identity. You can easily add your logo, adjust colors, incorporate stock footage or your own images, and integrate animated text for a polished, professional look during your content creation process.